Interview with Jacqueline Bisset

My nephew Steven, who shares roughly 25% of my genes, writes for the Lincoln Center’s Film Comment site, and so, touting his wares, I refer you to his interview with actor Jacqueline Bisset in the latest issue (click on the screenshot):
His introduction:
An international star of the first rank whose mantle of honors includes everything from a Golden Globe to the Légion d’honneur, Jacqueline Bisset has distinguished over five decades’ worth of productions with her sophisticated glamour and finely honed craftsmanship, her performances growing in complexity and power with cumulative experience. She’s enjoying a particularly verdant career phase at present: the last two months have seen her play opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in Here and Now, Nick Nolte in Head Full of Honey, and Ron Perlman in Asher, and her era-defining blockbuster Bullitt made a welcome return to theaters 50 years after its release. While in New York for the Tribeca premiere of Here and Now, Ms. Bisset took time to share her recollections of an astonishing galley of collaborators, for most of whom no first name is necessary (Polanski, Truffaut, Huston, Chabrol), and to reflect on the mechanics of screen acting and the intangibles of stardom.
I had the chance to see Truffaut’s Day for Night on the big screen again a few months ago, as part of a retrospective on movies about making movies at my local art-house. Ms. Bisset was absolutely luminous in it.
I also recently re-saw Day for Night (small screen in my largely artless-house)and was also struck by her performance. It seems that Truffaut might have transferred Bisset’s anxiety over her French into the anxiety that Bisset’s character has over speaking French for her role in “Meet Pamela.” From what I recall, Truffaut also has the director he plays brazenly swipe Bisset’s character’s comments about life and love and inserts them into the lines the character Bisset’s character is playing in Pamela. Day for Night, indeed.
In any event, an excellent interview.
Speaking of J. Bisset playing opposite Nick Nolte, one of her early breakthrough performances was opposite him in the scuba-diving epic, The Deep, in which, as I recall, she played dual roles — or maybe, like many men d’un certain âge, I was just mesmerized by the wet t-shirt in which she was donned for most of the movie. 🙂
