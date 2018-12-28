Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

n.b. Grania has contributed to this post as I am leaving early.
Well, if you read this after 10 a.m. Chicago time, I’ll be winging my way nonstop to Hawaii—a 9.5 hour flight. It’s the fourth day of Coynezaa: Friday, December 28, 2018, with two days to go. (It’s also the fourth day of the Twelve Days of Christmas, but the religious holiday is trivial in comparison.) It’s also National Boxed Chocolates Day, and I’ll eat them all, boxed or unboxed. If they wanted to have such a food day, they should have put it on Boxing Day.
- 169 BC – The menorah is lit to rededicate the Holy Temple of Jerusalem after two centuries of foreign rule and religious oppression and a seven-year revolt. The menorah burns for eight days without the sufficient fuel needed to do so, birthing the holiday Hanukkah.
- 1065 – Westminster Abbey is consecrated in England.
- 1836 – Spain recognizes the independence of Mexico with the signing of the Santa María–Calatrava Treaty.
- 1879 – Tay Bridge disaster: The central part of the Tay Rail Bridge in Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom collapses as a train passes over it, killing 75. It was the inspiration for this rather awful poem.
- 1895 – Wilhelm Röntgen publishes a paper detailing his discovery of a new type of radiation, which later will be known as x-rays.
- 1918 – Constance Markievicz, while detained in Holloway prison, became the first woman to be elected MP to the British House of Commons.
- 1958 – “Greatest Game Ever Played”: Baltimore Colts defeat the New York Giants in the first ever National Football League sudden death overtime game at New York’s Yankee Stadium.
- 1973 – The Endangered Species Act is passed in the United States.
Notables born on this day include
- 1856 – Woodrow Wilson, American historian and politician, 28th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1924)
- 1882 – Arthur Eddington, English astronomer, physicist, and mathematician (d. 1944)
- 1902 – Mortimer J. Adler, American philosopher and author (d. 2001)
- 1922 – Stan Lee, American publisher, producer, and actor (d. 2018)
- 1934 – Maggie Smith, English actress
- 1944 – Kary Mullis, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
- 1954 – Denzel Washington, American actor, director, and producer
- 1978 – Chris Coyne, Australian footballer and manager
Those who died on December 28 include
- 1937 – Maurice Ravel, French pianist and composer (b. 1875)
- 1945 – Theodore Dreiser, American novelist and journalist (b. 1871)
- 1992 – Sal Maglie, American baseball player and coach (b. 1917)
- 2004 – Susan Sontag, American novelist, essayist, critic, and playwright (b. 1933)
- 2014 – Leelah Alcorn, American transgender teenager (b. 1997)
- 2016 – Debbie Reynolds, American actress, singer and dancer (b. 1932)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has a Great Notion:
A: I see that you have a great idea.Hili: Yes, I’m going to jump up on this little tree.
Ja: Widzę, że masz jakąś wielką ideę.
Hili: Tak, wskoczę na to małe drzewo.
And in nearby Wloclawek, Leon wants some treats. Look how sad he seems!
Leon: Will I get any presents today as well?
Did Dad bite? Read at the site and here.
From reader Blue:
Tweets from Matthew. New life!
They sacrificed an entire train and a bridge for this shot, a precursor of Bridge Over the River Kwai:
Cute moggie loose on the pitch! I always wonder if these cats are lost or feral. Regardless, I think that they should be rescued and placed in an Adoption Shelter for Footie Cats:
Tweets from Grania. I’m not sure how political journalist Steve Kornacki is killing Bernie, but I’d rather have Joe anyway.
An affectionate cat and its pole-dancing staff:
Grania calls this excerpt from a 1970s children’s book “the stuff of true horror.” You be the judge; be sure to read all the pages!
(I’m reasonably sure that the first thought a child had on reading this book was not, why don’t they do it all day? It was probably more like Where do they keep the key to the liquor cabinet?) Worst porn ever.
This is of course welcome news, and Grania says she’s taking it as “the final and unalterable word.” As for me, well, I’ve been drinking coffee and wine since forever: