Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Well, if you read this after 10 a.m. Chicago time, I’ll be winging my way nonstop to Hawaii—a 9.5 hour flight. It’s the fourth day of Coynezaa: Friday, December 28, 2018, with two days to go. (It’s also the fourth day of the Twelve Days of Christmas, but the religious holiday is trivial in comparison.) It’s also National Boxed Chocolates Day, and I’ll eat them all, boxed or unboxed. If they wanted to have such a food day, they should have put it on Boxing Day.

1895 – Wilhelm Röntgen publishes a paper detailing his discovery of a new type of radiation, which later will be known as x-rays.

1918 – Constance Markievicz, while detained in Holloway prison, became the first woman to be elected MP to the British House of Commons.

1958 – “Greatest Game Ever Played”: Baltimore Colts defeat the New York Giants in the first ever National Football League sudden death overtime game at New York’s Yankee Stadium.

1973 – The Endangered Species Act is passed in the United States.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has a Great Notion:

A: I see that you have a great idea. Hili: Yes, I’m going to jump up on this little tree.

In Polish:

Ja: Widzę, że masz jakąś wielką ideę.

Hili: Tak, wskoczę na to małe drzewo.

And in nearby Wloclawek, Leon wants some treats. Look how sad he seems!

Leon: Will I get any presents today as well?

From reader Michael: a nefarious Christmas prank. Go to the thread to find out what Dad did.

Last year I decided to play the long game & didn’t tamper with the confectionary: spooked by the year before, he would not touch a single Ferrero Rocher (which was great because he usually inhales them at 750mph) so there were Ferreros aplenty for the rest of us. I bided my time. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018