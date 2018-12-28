A curmudgeon heads to the islands

Silly me to think that flying to Hawaii on December 28 would be easy: I assumed everyone would have flown where they were going for Christmas, and wouldn’t return until New Years Day at the earliest. Not true! O’Hare is as crowded as I’ve ever seen it: although I had a boarding pass and a seat assignment before I arrived, I had to wait in a long line just to check my bag (I have a lot of goodies) and then another long line for TSA PreCheck.

The good news: I didn’t get groped. My buttocks remain unpalpated.

But I made it with time to spare, and have two hours until boarding. In the meantime, I queued up for another 25 minutes just to get coffee at Starbucks. And this is the drink menu. LOOK AT IT!

This isn’t coffee: it’s candy! On the left side, you have to go down about 12 items to get anything recognizable as coffee, while on the right there is just hazarai. And where is the regular coffee? If you can find it, you’re better than I. I had a latte, but it was upwards of six bucks with tax. That, like most toothpaste, is a ripoff, even for an airport.

As I predicted long ago, all popular foods in America eventually asymptote at “candy”. It happened with bottled water, which acquired fruit flavors, then a wee bit of sugar, and now are creeping inexorably towards soda. It happened with granola bars, which began as a tasteless but healthy mixture of grain and rat droppings, and then acquired a covering of chocolate, and then chocolate chips and caramel, and now are very close to being Snickers bars.

And so it is with coffee. Is it any wonder that America faces an obesity epidemic?

Enough; it is early and the caffeine hasn’t yet taken hold. Here are some pictures to cheer us (or at least me) up.

Jerry at about age 5, natty in a coat and bowtie. Nothing I cared, in the lamb white days, that time would take me. . .

If you don’t know this mallard hen, you’re at the wrong place. These are her four offspring from the summer of 2017:

And some discarded rose petals at a flower store in Paris:

I’ll be in touch from our most remote state.