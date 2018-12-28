A curmudgeon heads to the islands

Silly me to think that flying to Hawaii on December 28 would be easy: I assumed everyone would have flown where they were going for Christmas, and wouldn’t return until New Years Day at the earliest. Not true! O’Hare is as crowded as I’ve ever seen it: although I had a boarding pass and a seat assignment before I arrived, I had to wait in a long line just to check my bag (I have a lot of goodies) and then another long line for TSA PreCheck.
The good news: I didn’t get groped. My buttocks remain unpalpated.
But I made it with time to spare, and have two hours until boarding. In the meantime, I queued up for another 25 minutes just to get coffee at Starbucks. And this is the drink menu. LOOK AT IT!
This isn’t coffee: it’s candy! On the left side, you have to go down about 12 items to get anything recognizable as coffee, while on the right there is just hazarai. And where is the regular coffee? If you can find it, you’re better than I. I had a latte, but it was upwards of six bucks with tax. That, like most toothpaste, is a ripoff, even for an airport.
As I predicted long ago, all popular foods in America eventually asymptote at “candy”. It happened with bottled water, which acquired fruit flavors, then a wee bit of sugar, and now are creeping inexorably towards soda. It happened with granola bars, which began as a tasteless but healthy mixture of grain and rat droppings, and then acquired a covering of chocolate, and then chocolate chips and caramel, and now are very close to being Snickers bars.
And so it is with coffee. Is it any wonder that America faces an obesity epidemic?
Enough; it is early and the caffeine hasn’t yet taken hold. Here are some pictures to cheer us (or at least me) up.
Jerry at about age 5, natty in a coat and bowtie. Nothing I cared, in the lamb white days, that time would take me. . .
If you don’t know this mallard hen, you’re at the wrong place. These are her four offspring from the summer of 2017:
And some discarded rose petals at a flower store in Paris:
I’ll be in touch from our most remote state.
Jerry, when you travel, one of my greatest anticipations is reading about how your bottom was palpated. That gave me a reason to live; however, what am I to do now? Have a lovely holiday 😹
I’m sorry to disappoint you. There was a huge crowd and so they apparently didn’t have time to fondle my bum.
Yes, there’s a ton of candy, but they will provide a latte with no complaint and no added sweeteners. Some places will make a little show of pouring the steamed milk for you too, which I enjoy.
And freshly brewed coffee is listed right under the hot chocolate. I’d miss it too in a crowd and rush.
speaking of flowers, the tradition is that you get a lei upon arrival. It is a big business at the airport in Honolulu. I hope you know not to take any foods like oranges or apples, etc. Customs will ask and take everything.
Nope, I’m aware of the regulations. But did you know that Hawaii is the only state where you can’t bring in Bengal cats. Although they’re a domestic breed, they worry that they’ll get loose and decimate the wildlife
I feel your pain. I’m a black coffee drinker. Espresso is best, but for morning sipping ritual nothing beats a dark roast, black (no sugar) coffee – french press or drip, I don’t care. No lattes, cappuccinos, frappes or any nonsense like that. Can’t abide them. I usually avoid Americanos (ruined espressos) but sometimes there is no choice – some cafes don’t even offer black coffee.
Enjoy Hawaii, Dr PCC(e)
I see they only list the prices for the large version of each coffee. Could you have had a smaller version at a reduced price?
By the way, if you do visit Britain in 2019, I’d advise you not to drink coffee in Starbucks unless there is no alternative. I usually have a latte but the ones in Starbucks here taste like they forgot to put the coffee in.
Starbucks, at least in Belgium, offers an “American coffee.” It is quite decent actually, but the only one that is drinkable.
“Regular Coffee” has been expunged in favour of something with a higher profit margin. Which is probably the reason for the candification you discuss.
Yesterday I broke my tin opener. So I’m off to the shops to get a new one. I’m on the third shop before I found a manual tin opener (for £2), but the previous two had electric tin openers for prices in the mid-20s of £. Clearly, the possible profits on something sold for £2 are smaller than for something sold for £25.
Ummm, checks calendar. Scratches head.
While channel-hopping this morning I flicked into “Tora! Tora! Tora!” (a war movie about the Pearl Harbor attacks) … then froze the movie … because there was something *wrong* about the map where the Japanese navigator was plotting the fleet’s attack approach run. I could not get the map and my mental geography to line up.
Normally, my geography is pretty good. Comes with using and even making maps. But for many decades I’ve been mentally conflating Hilo and Honolulu as being the same place.
Oh well, live and learn.
In the 1990’s I went on a holiday to the island of Kos with a friend of mine. Each morning after a night of carousing Greek style, we’d go to the same café for the Greek interpretation of an English breakfast.
One morning we woke up to the entire town of Kos being without electrical power. Breakfast’s off, we thought. But no, when we got to the café the proprietor said we could have everything we normally would have, except baked beans. “Do you know why?” he said. “The tin opener is electric.”
One up from the bottom on the left hand side between hot chocolate and “caramel apple spice” (wtf).