Yet another bizarre email

Here’s an email not from a believer, but from an antitheist. However, this person may be one of the Lizard Illuminati. Name redacted to protected the reptilian.

Dear Dr Coyne,

I would very much value your opinion and feedback.

I aim to specialize in psychological and neurocognitive warfare.  The weaponization of religion has been evolving over millenia [sic] (like When South America was invaded, they sent conquistadores and missionaries in step; one to break the body and the other to enslave the mind).  Today Religion is a schizophrenia induced by governments across the world for power and social control.

I am afraid that all the science in the world cannot help us.  The masses are largely uneducated (not to mention heavily indoctrinated) and religions have been shown to be insanely resilient; adapting or mutating to survive.

I believe history is our greatest weapon:

1.  Many of these religions are patriarchal. They deny women power and so much more.

2. The Latinos and the blacks were converted over centuries of invasion, genocide, slavery, torture and indoctrination.

We need to start a race and gender war that can bring down the Catholic Church.  All else will fall like dominoes.

TheOthanatologist

#GenerationalEpigeneticWarfare
#GenerationalMemeticWarfare

As for my “opinion and feedback”, I was tempted to say that this person needs help—or at least anger management—but I didn’t engage. It’s never a good idea to engage with stuff like this. The thing is, I agree with a lot of what this person said, but he/she/zir lost me at “we need to start a race and gender war.” I’m a conscientious objector!

