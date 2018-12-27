Woke and inclusive, U-Mass Amherst considers Nazis an oppressed minority

Here’s a corker, but what would you expect in a soupy climate of Intersectionality? It was inevitable that someone would eventually see Nazis as a marginalized and oppressed group, and rush to their defense. And so, as this BuzzFeed story reports, a residence counselor at the Very Woke School of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst went to bat for Hitler (click on screenshot).
Third-year student Nicole Parsons, fed up with hate crimes occurring on her campus, put up this sign in her dormitory window:
And the inevitable result in a school like that:
Parsons, a junior at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, told BuzzFeed News on Sunday that she decided to put up the sign after a swastika was drawn over a “Happy Hanukkah” sign on a resident assistant’s door the first week of December.
“I thought maybe if I hang the sign up, maybe the person who drew the swastika will see it and see someone condemning their actions, even if the administration doesn’t do it,” she said.
The university’s highly promoted initiative on campus is called “Hate Has No Home at UMass” aimed at rejecting “all forms of bigotry and hatred.” As part of its initiative, the university has documented 19 hate crime incidents on campus since September.
Parsons said she didn’t expect the university to take any issue with the sign.
But a week after posting the sign in her dorm window, she received an email from a Residence Director asking her to remove the sign over “issues of inclusion.”
Here’s that email, given to BuzzFeed by Parsons:
Inclusion? You might object to a public display of profanity, but of course the school is a public university and even profanity qualifies as free speech. But Mr. Papazoni, full of eagerness to deal with “hate speech”, informed Ms. Parsons that she was in fact practicing it: her sign wasn’t inclusive for Nazis! That’s hilarious.
After some outcry, the University apologized on its Facebook page:
As for Parsons, she took the sign down because her roommate objected to the attention they were getting. But Parsons is moving off campus next year, and will definitely put the sign up again.
While I think this Nazi business is way over the top (seriously, how many Nazis are there at her school?), she has the right to display it, and the reaction of her Residence Director is a hoot. But what else can we expect in these Pecksniffian days?
Satire is surpassed once again. This one never even occurred to me!
No one is born a Nazi, just like theists they make a choice and those choices are not protected as the circumstances of birth are protected.
We have every right, and indeed responsibility, to judge people by their choices in life, not the circumstances of their birth
It is probable that some avowed Nazis, and related varieties, were born and raised in their far right environment.
“F*ck Nazis”? Are they like the Soup Nazi from Seinfeld?
No F*ck for YOU!
(And I felt the need to self-censor. Otherwise it just felt a bit too course for my taste)
There. Is. No. Excuse. Someone has errantly been awarded and found gainful employment with some unfortunate credentialing. That person or persons (most likely the plural) should be invited to an office with nobody but themselves in it, presented with a letter titled “I hereby resign” with a blank signature line, and the door closed heavily on them.
On this one I actually wonder if the objection was that the term “Nazi” can include huge swaths of people in some circles. It might have referred to actual Nazis or it might mean “Republicans” in some people’s minds – these days it’s hard to tell. Remember that antifa uses phrases like “punch a Nazi” and have then physically attacked anti-Marxists or Trump supporters, saying they are ‘Nazis’ or ‘supremacists’, for example.
While I understand your concern, the sign is pretty emphatically directed towards ‘Nazis’. I think that this is a clear case of ‘if the shoe doesn’t fit’.
The better way to go would be to investigate some and find out who the person was that put the swastika up and then make sure that was made very public. The light of day and a little sunshine is always best for a cockroach.
The only practical way that I know for this to happen, and to have the accusation stick, is to have surveillance cameras pretty much everywhere. Lots of reasons to object to that.
Well, Ms. Parsons’ sign no doubt made Nazis at U. Mass feel unsafe, or even anxious about their existence. Moreover, just as we are told incessantly about moderate Islamists, we should consider the feelings of the millions of moderate Nazis. These are the people who didn’t personally invade Poland or Denmark, or personally murder any Jews or Roma, but just got good feelings from cries of “Blute und Eisen”, and the orations of der Führer.
I like how they are still clutching pearls over profanity. I thought colleges were for adults?
Almost as disturbing as the idea that Nazis should feel welcome, is the administration’s concern that the sign has “…created mixed emotions in the community”. This is perfect for a university because now there is the opportunity to discuss those “mixed emotions” and learn something. This is what university is meant to be about! But no, instead the sign should be removed because mixed emotions are painful and pain needs to be avoided at all costs.
Nazis have feelings too! LOL