Woke and inclusive, U-Mass Amherst considers Nazis an oppressed minority

Here’s a corker, but what would you expect in a soupy climate of Intersectionality? It was inevitable that someone would eventually see Nazis as a marginalized and oppressed group, and rush to their defense. And so, as this BuzzFeed story reports, a residence counselor at the Very Woke School of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst went to bat for Hitler (click on screenshot).

Third-year student Nicole Parsons, fed up with hate crimes occurring on her campus, put up this sign in her dormitory window:

And the inevitable result in a school like that:

Parsons, a junior at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, told BuzzFeed News on Sunday that she decided to put up the sign after a swastika was drawn over a “Happy Hanukkah” sign on a resident assistant’s door the first week of December. “I thought maybe if I hang the sign up, maybe the person who drew the swastika will see it and see someone condemning their actions, even if the administration doesn’t do it,” she said. The university’s highly promoted initiative on campus is called “Hate Has No Home at UMass” aimed at rejecting “all forms of bigotry and hatred.” As part of its initiative, the university has documented 19 hate crime incidents on campus since September. Parsons said she didn’t expect the university to take any issue with the sign. But a week after posting the sign in her dorm window, she received an email from a Residence Director asking her to remove the sign over “issues of inclusion.”

Here’s that email, given to BuzzFeed by Parsons:

Inclusion? You might object to a public display of profanity, but of course the school is a public university and even profanity qualifies as free speech. But Mr. Papazoni, full of eagerness to deal with “hate speech”, informed Ms. Parsons that she was in fact practicing it: her sign wasn’t inclusive for Nazis! That’s hilarious.

After some outcry, the University apologized on its Facebook page:

As for Parsons, she took the sign down because her roommate objected to the attention they were getting. But Parsons is moving off campus next year, and will definitely put the sign up again.

While I think this Nazi business is way over the top (seriously, how many Nazis are there at her school?), she has the right to display it, and the reaction of her Residence Director is a hoot. But what else can we expect in these Pecksniffian days?

h/t:Luana