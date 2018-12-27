Winner: Prettiest bird contest

The Super Secret Judge has weighed in on the winner and two runners up for the Prettiest Bird Contest. (I am not the judge!) Here we have the top three birds (see all entries in this morning’s post):

The winner: The peacock, entered by Georgiana Hoffman:

The peacock [Pavo cristatus] is undoubtably the most beautiful bird, from the poms on his head to the eyes that swim on his vibrating tail. If he were only seen in his natural habitat, he would be the most sought after subject of photographs and film.

The first runner up: The Himalayan monal, submitted by Lou Jost:

Himalayan Monal: I love the riot of iridescence on this bird, shining simultaneously in almost every color of the spectrum; it is hard to imagine a greater contrast with the bleak monochrome snowscape of its

habitat in winter. I’ve only seen these in captivity, but even then it stands out like a torch.

The second runner up: The Knysna Lourie (Tauraco corythaix), chosen by reader Stuart MacLeod, who didn’t send a description except to note that the bird is African. Here are two of the three submitted pictures:

There are no prizes, but my hearty thanks to everyone who took the trouble to send in a bird.

Now, start thinking about the World’s Ugliest Animal for the next contest.