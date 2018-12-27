Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Thursday, December 27, 2018: the third day of the Six Days of Coynezaa. (It’s also the third day of the Christian “Twelve Days of Christmas,” a vastly inferior holiday). It’s National Fruitcake Day, celebrating the current U.S. President, and St. Stephen’s Day for the Eastern Orthodox Church—a public holiday in Romania.

I am leaving for Hawaii for three weeks tomorrow, and posting will be light, though I fully intend to document my travels, including the reportedly great Hawaiian food. (I’ll even try spam sushi!) As I mentioned before, please don’t send wildlife photos during my absence, as they may get lost. Aloha!

History was a bit thin on this day. In 537, this was the day on which the construction of the Hagia Sophia in Constantinople (now Istanbul) was completed. On December 27, 1657, the freedom of religion was declared a fundamental right in the U.S. via the The Flushing Remonstrance, this document is considered a precursor of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

And it’s BEAGLE DAY: on December 27, 1831, Darwin set out on HMS Beagle, returning 5 years later with a boat full of specimens and a head full of ideas. Fourteen years later, Dr. Crawford Long of Georgia was the first to use ether anesthetic for childbirth, obviating the Bible’s stricture (John 16:21 was used to justify withholding anesthesia) that “a woman when she is in travail hath sorrow, because her hour is come: but as soon as she is delivered of the child, she remembereth no more the anguish, for joy that a man is born into the world.” Screw that!

It was on this day in 1911 that “Jana Gana Mana,” the national anthem of India composed by Rabindranath Tagore, was first performed at the Indian National Congress in Calcutta. At about 50 seconds long, it’s surely one of the world’s shortest national anthems. Here it is sung by Indian women actors, and a lovely tune it is (Tagore was, of course, a consummate artist who won the Nobel Prize for Literature):

In Hindi:

जन-गण-मन अधिनायक जय हे

भारत भाग्य विधाता ।

पंजाब-सिन्धु-गुजरात-मराठा,

द्राविड़-उत्कल-बंग

विंध्य[a] हिमाचल यमुना गंगा,

उच्छल जलधि तरंग

तब[b] शुभ नामे जागे, तब[c] शुभ आशिष मांगे

गाहे तब[d] जय गाथा ।

जन-गण-मंगलदायक जय हे, भारत भाग्य विधाता ।

जय हे, जय हे, जय हे, जय जय जय जय हे ।

English translation (by Tagore himself):

Thou art, the ruler of our minds, of all people

The dispenser of India’s destiny!

Thy name rouses the heart of Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat

and Maratha, of the Dravida and Odisha

and Bengal; It echoes in the hills of Vindhya and the

Himalayas, and mingles in the music of Ganga and Yamuna

and is chanted by the waves of the Indian sea.

They pray for thy blessings and sing thy praise.

The saving of all people waits in thy hands,

Thou dispenser of India’s destiny.

Victory, Victory, Victory to thee

On this day in 1927, “Show Boat”, by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II, was first performed at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York. Wikipedia says it’s “considered to be the first true American musical play.” 41 years later, Apollo 8 splashed down in the Pacific after completing the first manned mission that orbited the Moon. And, after the death of Franco (he’s still dead), Spain became a democracy on this day in 1978. Finally, it was on December 27, 2007, that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in Pakistan while campaigning to regain her position as Prime Minister.

Here’s Paul Robeson in the 1936 movie version of “Showboat”, singing “Ol’ Man River.” This song always moves me to tears, and I used it in my Ph.D. defense along with a slide montage of my work in the lab. Robeson’s voice was simply stunning. Although it was written by two white Jews, I can’t see it in any way as offensive: it’s about the horrible plight of slaves. Well, there was this one thing. . . (from Wikipedia):

Beginning about 1938, and continuing on to the end of his career, Paul Robeson changed a few of the lyrics of “Ol’ Man River” when singing it at recitals, though never in actual stage performances of Show Boat, and not in the 1936 film version. (In addition to the 1928 and 1932 stage productions as well as the 1936 film version, he appeared in a Los Angeles stage revival in 1940). Except for the change of the word “niggers” to “darkies,” the lyrics of the song as Robeson performed it in the 1936 film version of the show remain exactly as Oscar Hammerstein II originally wrote them in 1927. However, after 1938, Robeson would record the song only with the lyrics that he used in his post-1936 concert recitals.

Notables born on this day include Louis Pasteur (1822), Marlene Dietrich (1901), Oscar Levant (1906), William Masters (1915), Gérard Depardieu (1948), and Savannah Guthrie (1971).

Those who croaked on December 27 include many frogs, as well as Hyacinthe Rigaud (1743), Charles Lamb (1834), Drosophila geneticist Calvin Bridges and Osip Mandelstam (1938), Hoagy Carmichael (1981), Meadowlark Lemon (2015; I saw him play with the Harlem Globetrotters), and Carrie Fisher (2016). Here’s Rigaud’s painting of Louis XV as a child:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is worried because there’s nothing to worry about (she’s a Jewish cat). That reminds me of a story. As a graduate student at Harvard, I was working at the bench one day when a fellow apostate Jew, another grad student in the lab, walked in rubbing his hands and saying, “Oh boy, oh boy, oh BOY!” I said, “What’s up, Fred?” He replied, “I have three things to worry about today.” He was happy about it!

A: What do you see there? Hili: A lack of reasons to be anxious.

In Polish:

Ja: Co tam widzisz?

Hili: Brak powodu do obaw.

In nearby Wloclawek, Leon observes, or rather hears, the holidays. (He and his staff will soon go hiking in the mountains of southern Poland):

Leon: This observing of Christmas is definitely too noisy!

A tweet from reader Nilou: a cat with a human face. Is this one of those wolf cats?

Tweets from Grania. Don’t ever say that cats don’t help humans!

More cats. When I saw this and realized how soothing it was, I suggested to Grania that someone should make an 8-hour YouTube recording of cats purring to help insomniacs sleep. Sure enough, I found one! There’s nothing you can’t find online!

From the woke and inimitable Titania McGrath:

This is very good!

A lovely video of the Moon presented by a former astronaut on the ISS:

Tweets from Matthew. If I’m correct, that water is millions of years old.

Matthew loves his optical illusions:

I really really really want to see this in Japan. Do the capybaras eat the fruits, or are they like rodential bath salts?

The remaining tweets came from this one, collecting the craziest ways food was served this year.

I love these:

