Threatened by a hungry polar bear!

Here’s a scary clip from BBC Earth showing a guy who feels secure in his anti-polar-bear cage, but gets a bit nervous when the bear tries to extract him. The caption: “Gordon Buchanan comes face to face with a huge wild polar bear who is keen to get to what smells like a tasty meal.”
I bet there was someone around with a gun. (You can see a ship nearby.)
And look at those teeth!
It reminds me of this classic Gary Larson cartoon:
That made me think of this poor woman and her baby that were killed in the Yukon recently by a grizzly bear. She and her partner were competent, experienced outdoors people and she most likely just made a bad decision that ended her life and the life of her baby. It was really devastating in the north. I can’t imagine the horror of her partner returning to be charged by the bear then find that horrible scene just outside the cabin of his dead family. It’s so remote, he had to use an emergency beacon to get help.
Ya, that story is truly horrifying. The women who was killed was in my sister’s choir in Whitehorse. They are all pretty shaken by it.
Awful. My friend, who lives in the Yukon, said people were really shaken by it. So many people knew her!
Yes, love that cartoon. That photographer did not seem to be taking many pictures. Hoping he brought a second pair of underwear.
It was the part of a prey/predator relationship few will know. But that man sure had his odd polar-iced experience!
This is from the reasonably good BBC 3-part series The Polar Bear Family and Me, 2013. The humans are on screen too much for my taste!
One can watch it on Amazon Prime Video & Netflix [not on my UK Netflix though]. Also available for free in the UK HERE on BBC iPlayer.
Gordon Buchanan and his crew followed mother Lyra & her cubs Miki & Luca for a year in Svalbard. The producer was admonished by the Norwegian authorities for this stunt, putting Lyra at risk of being shot had she managed to open the sweeties box on Crunchie Buchanan.
Given that, if the bear had breached the cage, it would have been shot and generally, in polar bear / human encounters, the bear has to die, any expedition to the Arctic must be a threat to polar bears. So do people making – what are essentially entertainment – programmes think about the ethics of what they are doing? I’m sure the answer is yes, but I’d be interested if anybody has got any insights into the process.
Just read Michael Fisher’s comment, so I’m not so sure the answer is yes anymore.
We’ve been binging Gordon’s latest slew of shows – we find him quite delightful. This one was kind of terrifying. It is just so clearly a strong predator. He reminds of the old Farside with the crocs looking at the humans and declaring them perfect -soft on the outside, crunchy on the inside.
D’oh – just ignore the second half. I scrolling too fast, eating lunch and am otherwise distracted.
Reminds me of me, rummaging thru the cheese and sliced meat drawer in the fridge as I am ‘hunting’ for a sandwich.
Maybe bear was thinking “Damn, that clamshell packaging!”
Excellent video. What a beautiful animal, though. Have you seen the video where polar bears and tied-up dogs play together and show affection for each other?