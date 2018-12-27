Threatened by a hungry polar bear!

Here’s a scary clip from BBC Earth showing a guy who feels secure in his anti-polar-bear cage, but gets a bit nervous when the bear tries to extract him. The caption: “Gordon Buchanan comes face to face with a huge wild polar bear who is keen to get to what smells like a tasty meal.”

I bet there was someone around with a gun. (You can see a ship nearby.)

And look at those teeth!

It reminds me of this classic Gary Larson cartoon: