Entries: World’s Prettiest Bird Contest

On Sunday I wrote a short post about “What’s the world’s prettiest bird?“. I gave my own choice, the Resplendent Quetzal, and then invited readers to submit their own choice of bird and a few words of appreciation. Here are the selections. There is a Super Secret judge who will adjudicate the entries based on the bird’s appearance, the photograph submitted, and the words of appreciation. The winner (no prizes, sadly) will be announced around noon.

Entries are of course closed now, but feel free to mention (and give a photo link to) your own choice in the comments, or choose one of them shown below.

From Michael Fisher:

I look at beauty in animals in a more functional way rather than the razzle dazzle of colours. I have chosen the Atlantic Puffin [Fratercula arctica] because of the sharply defined B&W colour scheme suited to a monochrome environment – topped off by the delineated ‘makeup of the face & the proud seasonal beak [or beacon?] If this bird were an airplane it would be a tough, stubby USN carrier piston engined USMC fighter bomber – capable of recovering from the harshest of deck landings. Here’s a pic of a puffin loaded with fish coming in on its final approach – webbed feet acting as air brake stabilisers. Now that’s ‘beautiful’!

From reader Amy Tovar:

I lived in Australia for 3 years. IMO the rainbow lorikeet [Trichoglossus moluccanus] is hard to match. They are very common so that one doesn’t need to travel to remote places.

From Rick Longworth:

This is my favorite. The black chinned hummingbird (Archilochus alexandri) I’ve been filming it this past summer and it is now my soul mate.

Debra Coplan like the clean design of a mankin:

The wire-tailed manakin (Pipra filicauda). I love this little bird. The colors are so vibrant. As a former graphic designer, I love simplicity and this bird has it with the three distinct sections of strong colors. The thin and curled tail is a good contrast to that pudgy body. This is a male as it is a sexually dimorphic species.

From reader Paul:

The Tricolored Heron: Egretta tricolor; Order: Pelecaniformes; Family: Ardeidae Found in coastal estuaries, this small heron generally hunts alone by dancing with quick turns and starts in search of small fish. I am lucky to encounter these beauties every time I explore the T.M. Goodwin Broadmoor Marshes for Cornell Ornithology’s eBird citizen science program.

From Mark Richardson:

One of my hobbies growing up was tying flies. One year, a great uncle gave my dad (which meant me) all of his fly-tying materials that he’d been collecting since the early 1920’s. There were true treasures in there: real jungle cock capes, polar bear hair, and my favorite, the entire dried carcass of a male Chinese golden pheasant (Chrysolophus pictusd). I’d never seen a bird with such a variety of feathers and colors. So I choose the bird for its beauty and personal sentiment.

From Georgiana Hoffman:

The peacock [Pavo cristatus] is undoubtably the most beautiful bird, from the poms on his head to the eyes that swim on his vibrating tail. If he were only seen in his natural habitat, he would be the most sought after subject of photographs and film.

From Graham Ramsey:

I’m going to nominate the Northern Pintail duck [Anas acuta]. If you look up “elegance” in the dictionary, there is a picture of a male pintail. It is beautifully proportioned with a chocolate head atop a long slender white neck at the front and a sassy black and yellow vent with eponymous tail bringing up the rear. Its body is delicately vermiculated in silver and white with black, white and silver feathers artfully draped over the sides. A bi-coloured baby-blue and black beak is the finishing touch to a wonderful bird. Here in Scotland pintails are mainly winter visitors; seen on visits to the local loch on ice-cold mornings with a backdrop of frosty pine trees and snow-covered hills. They gladden my heart.

Another golden pheasant, this time from reader Keith:

The Golden Pheasant, male (Chrysolophus pictus). All I can say is: well done girls, nice sexual selecting!

From ornithologist Bruce Lyon, who should know:

Quetzal is pretty hard to beat but when people ask me about prettiest or favorites, I always weasel and say I cannot pick one. Instead I go for top ten. Here is my vote for a an extremely beautiful bird, the cedar waxwing [Bombycilla cedrorum]. They have such soft plumage with subtle colors and silkiness and then those gorgeous waxlike bead modified feathers, no doubt signals to show off carotenoid pigments, which birds (and other vertebrates cannot synthesize but have to get from their diet). Since I am a bio nerd, some of the beauty of a bird has to do with its natural history. Quetzals are extra stunning because one sees them in the cloud forest. Waxwings are frugivores that feast on pretty berries and are interesting in terms of seed dispersal and species interactions. To me, that adds to their beauty. [JAC: the photo below was taken by Bruce—from inside his house!]

From Linda Calhoun, who likes Australia’s Eastern Rosella (Platycercus eximius):

I love the colors. And parrots usually have the personality to go with the colors.

From reader Vierotchka:

Birds of Paradise are in a class of their own, but with regard to “ordinary” birds, I would say that the Nicobar Pigeon [Caloenas nicobarica] comes in a close second. (A wild male peacock with full tail feathers taking flight at dawn in a misty jungle in India is a sight unparalleled, too.)

From reader summonzeus:

I am restricting my choice to birds that I have seen in the wild and my all time favorite is the Wallcreeper [Tichodroma muraria] seen in the Tatry Mountains of Slovakia:

From our own Greg Mayer, who chose the Numfor Paradise Kingfisher, Tanysiptera carolinae:

The bird is a single-island endemic, from Numfor island in Geelvink Bay, in Indonesian New Guinea. The bird is of three strongly contrasting colors: coral red bill, cobalt blue body, and pure white tail, with two racket feathers each with a black rachis and pure white paddle. While the coral red and pure white are essentially unvarying, the cobalt blue varies over different parts of the body and depending on the angle of the light, through shadings of blue to black. Adding to the bird’s interest (but not to the prettiness of a single bird) is that all related forms have pure white chests and bellies, while this island alone has the underside dark blue.

Reader (and biologist/naturalist) Lou Jost chose the Himalayan Monal (Lophophorus impejanus) as the prettiest bird after the quetzal (his favorite). I have to admit that this is one gorgeous bird, and I actually saw one, but at a distance and not in good light, when hiking in the Khumbu Valley of Nepal in about 1974.

Himalayan Monal: I love the riot of iridescence on this bird, shining simultaneously in almost every color of the spectrum; it is hard to imagine a greater contrast with the bleak monochrome snowscape of its

habitat in winter. I’ve only seen these in captivity, but even then it stands out like a torch.

From Charles Jones:

I don’t know how I could pick the most beautiful species of bird (although the golden pheasant is quite lovely), but attached is the most beautiful individual bird. I believe it is a goldfinch, but I’m not sure why he looks so derpy. My daughter says he looks like three cups of coffee wasn’t enough.

From reader P. Nash, who mentioned two birds but sent a photo of the painted bunting. I’ve linked to a photo of her other choice.

The mature male Indigo Bunting (Passerina cyanea) has a most gorgeous royal blue colour while the juvenile male has a very interesting and sometimes exquisite shading of blue hues. I’m torn simply because I spotted a shy one in my garden many years ago, and the thrill was unforgettable; however, in researching this little bird, I discovered the Painted Bunting (Passerina ciris) which I must submit as my entry. Its colour palette and pattern remind me of a painterly Japanese silk kimono! I love its little sweet song which gladdens my heart.

Reader Stuart MacLeod sent two photos, one chosen by him, the other by his spouse:

My wife (Sandré) and my contributions to your prettiest bird competition. Both are African birds.

Tauraco corythaix) [JAC: I’ve put three photos sent by Stuart, one from a newspaper, to fully show this bird, which I’ve never seen either in the wild or in photos]: Stuart: Knysna Lourie ) [: I’ve put three photos sent by Stuart, one from a newspaper, to fully show this bird, which I’ve never seen either in the wild or in photos]:

Start thinking about what you’d choose as the ugliest bird—indeed, the ugliest animal. We may have another contest soon.