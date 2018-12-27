A Mormon beefs about my anti-accommodationism

My piece on The Conversation about the incompatibility of religion and science continues to be the most-read piece of the week on that site, having reached nearly 100,000 views and 655 comments. I can’t say I’m not chuffed, but of course most of the comments take issue with what I said. Well, that’s okay by me: at least they heard me.
And I continue to get a lot of private emails from believers and loons (there is substantial overlap). I’ll show two of them today. This one came from someone called “Nobody special”, who was anonymous but apparently a scientist. I didn’t realize that my piece had been republished in Newsweek, but sure enough it was, just yesterday.
Here you go. “Nobody Special”‘s comments are indented, and my responses are flush left:
War between Religion and Science?
Nobody Special
Dear Dr. Coyne,
I read your opinion piece in the Conversation and in Newsweek about whether there is a war between science and religion.
I believe you are correct when both disciplines are incorporating the “philosophies of men”. And not open to new ideas or other vantage points.
Truth is universal, whether found in science or religion it is the same. The key is what basic principles you accept at the starting point. In science we accept basic truths about our external world, then we learn and test externally to see what hypothesis are true. Do you accept basic truths about the spiritual world, then learn and test internally to see what creeds of religion are true? No you do not.
Science accepts that this existence is real and what you see, touch, smell, and hear are real. There are truths in science that can’t be proved, but are accepted by faith (without proof), because we need a starting point. Yet many people experience dreams that are so real that they don’t know they are dreams until the wake up. This questions existence. You think, therefore you are. But you cannot prove to me that you think, you can only prove it to yourself. Sounds like religion. You can prove that you have brain waves that appear similar to mine when we each think of green, but there are still differences and you cannot prove that your experience of green is the same as mine.
No, those are philosophical questions, not religious ones, and they don’t go any distance towards proving the existence of God. And, of course, someday we may be able to see what other people’s subjective experiences are like, though we already have some clues from their behavior. It is, after all, empirical study and not the Bible that revealed that color blind people see differently from the rest of us.
Thus faith is required by you that your perception of green is correct. Yet we know this is not true for everyone. Color blind people do not see what you see, and vice versa. This experience we call life is very subjective, not objective. Science tries to remove much of the subjectivity, which is good, but it is never fully successful at the task.
I’m not sure that you can say “my perception of green is correct”. If 95% the world were blue-green color blind, it would be abnormal, but given that our perceptions are evolved, I’m not sure you can say that my perception of green is “correct” any more than you can say that a gay person’s romantic feelings towards of a person of their own sex is “incorrect”.
Does this make a color blind person’s experience of the world untrue? No, he has a different vantage point.
There are spirituality blind people also. And we know for a fact that what I experience when I seek the divine is not what you experience when you seek the divine.
Does this make one of our experiences untrue? No, we have a different vantage points.
Like the color blind person can’t see green normally. You, a spiritually blind person, cannot see the divine normally.
Okay, so HOW do you see the divine “normally”? Do Muslims see it normally? How about Scientologists, or Hindus? This person somehow is deluded into thinking that there are ways to judge the divine that are objectively “true.” The impossibility of that was my whole point.
So how did you get to your vantage point on Evolution? (Which by the way I believe is one of God’s methods of eternal progression.)
Thanks. Is that a truth?
You got there with much study, learned from masters, and tested the hypothesis for yourself. If I an unlearned evolutionist were to try to explain and criticize evolution, I would likely make many grave errors in my explanation and criticism. We scientists see this all the time in the “Divine Design” movement.
Is it not true that you an unlearned spiritualist will make grave errors and false understandings about faith and religion as you did in your hatchet piece?
It has taken me my life studying science to get to my current level of proficiency in my chosen field. It has also taken a lifetime of study, testing faith, seeking, and questioning God to get to my current level of spiritual proficiency.
Yet you, a spiritual nube, are criticizing that which you don’t know and haven’t studied or experienced. I have deeply studied many religions and found truth in all as well as error in all. This is exactly the same as science. All published papers have errors and truths in them. I would be castigated in science circles if I did the same thing with evolution that you are doing with religion.
Umm. . . I’ve studied religion and theology a lot more than the average person, but of course none of it gives even remotely convincing evidence for gods, much less religious “truth”. What this dude is doing is arguing from authority. He, apparently, has studied religion his whole life and is proficient in discerning “truth”.
But what IS that truth. Wait for it—it’s MORMONISM! He goes on (I’m assuming it’s male):
Gaining Knowledge of Eternal Truths”:
https://www.lds.org/manual/teachings-joseph-smith/chapter-22?lang=eng
An interesting read, I recommend you pay close attention to the paragraphs after the heading “Teachings of Joseph Smith”.
Note, I am anonymous as there is a contingent of scientists who will make great effort to submarine my career if I were not. This is the worst kind of censorship and definitely not scientific. Shades of Copernicus.
Sincerely,
Nobody Special
Well, here are the paragraphs of “truth” that he pointed me to:
The gospel of Jesus Christ embraces all truth; the faithful accept the truths God has revealed and put aside false traditions.
“Mormonism is truth; and every man who embraces it feels himself at liberty to embrace every truth: consequently the shackles of superstition, bigotry, ignorance, and priestcraft, fall at once from his neck; and his eyes are opened to see the truth, and truth greatly prevails over priestcraft. …
“… Mormonism is truth, in other words the doctrine of the Latter-day Saints, is truth. … The first and fundamental principle of our holy religion is, that we believe that we have a right to embrace all, and every item of truth, without limitation or without being circumscribed or prohibited by the creeds or superstitious notions of men, or by the dominations of one another, when that truth is clearly demonstrated to our minds, and we have the highest degree of evidence of the same.”
So there you have it ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters. Mormonism is TRUE! Other religions, by implication, are false. This self-styled Copernicus has embraces one of the craziest religions in the U.S. (but it’s crazy only because we knew how it arose), and he says it’s rock-solid truth. Such a view deserves mockery and contempt, which I would summon up if I thought it was worth it.
I will let this person know that I posted the email (without identifying information), and you can feel free to respond in the comments.
“Nobody Special” is all kind of confused. The fact that he looks to Joseph Smith, a proven conman for truth is hilarious.
Can you think of a more recent conman who is trying to define his own truth?
Sorry, “Nobody Special”, but my dreams are truthier than your dreams. So there.
Reminds me of the Jehovah’s Witnesses who showed up a few months ago at my front door. They started making claims about their god and I was challenging them, so they opened up some book (maybe the Bible, I’m not sure) to show me where it said their god is God.
When I noted that EVERYONE’s book says their own god is the one true god, I got blank stares. They literally could not process the statement.
My takeaway: Religious people, while they may be scientific in other realms, often lack the ability to even understand what acceptable proof is for their faith. I believe there is a special part of the brain set up by evolution specifically for the acceptance, maintenance and promotion of that unique insanity called superstition.
when the jehovahs came to my door, I politely said no thank you to their pamphlets and said that I believed in one less god than they did. 3 baffled faithers got back in their car…
*sings “My god is a badass god. He reigns pain from everywhere! With maliciousness, power, and hatred. My god is a BADASS god!”
I’d be curious to know, if he has studied numerous religions as he claims, why he settled on Mormonism. Well actually, I’m not that curious, he simply chose the story he likes the most, absent any evidence for any of them. And because it makes him feel good, he decided it must be true.
The refrain from a certain South Park tune seems to be an appropriate summary of Mormon style appropriation (Dumb DumB DuMB DUMB DUMB!!)
“Divine Design” movement
That is so tempting… but no, let’s maintain some dignity.
“Teachings of Joseph Smith”
Even more low hanging fruit. Nope, I am going to have a very nice dinner, some palatable ALCOHOL, and enjoy the rest of my evening (which will include COFFEE).
And, hopefully, no more italics.
I hate it when that happens.
I had to look it up, and all I get is a Canadian interior design show. Now I am confused; thrown into a state of spiritual turmoil…
Does god want me to love my sectional couch and matching throw-pillows?
Would it be a sin to put an art nouveau-style lampshade on a colonial-style lamp?
That’s what Feng shui means… I always wondered.
You need to put the lid down on your WC, then your spiritual turmoil will be flushed away.
I would not begin to argue religion with a Mormon, whatever kind of scientist he is. I think the handle says it all – Nobody Special. I have known a few good Jack Mormons who smoke and drink with the best of them.
How do they just put your article in Newsweek without asking?
Part of the deal with The Conversation is that it’s open access and uncopyrighted and anybody can republish all of it without asking so long as they adhere to the conventions on the Conversation website. It’s been republished in a fair number of places now.
One wonders why “Nobody Special” didn’t use his/her actual name.
Come on. Surely if any religion is TRUE, it would be one proclaimed by an Italian angel, and inscribed on golden plates.
The statement “You think therefore you are” very neatly, and with unintended irony, symbolises the problem here. Indeed, we don’t know if we see the same ‘green’, but the Bible doesm’t get us any closer to resolving that problem; in fact it exacerbates it.
It may well be that some things can only be verified subjectively, and while that does set a boundary for (objective) science it also excludes the Bible. Science, almost by definition, occupied the territory of common, shared human experience.
Were there an objectively or even subjectively true religion, it could, hypothetically, occupy that territory too, but as it stands, religious people have failed to clear up the discrepancies.
Furthermore, science progresses, religion doesn’t and can’t. That is an insurmountable difference between the two. (I think religious people pay far too little attention to that fact.)
Mormons believe that there have been prophets since Joseph Smith, so in a sense they are the most progressive religion. This is how they have disabused themselves of fantasies that have been disproved by DNA technology.
Hasa diga eebowai
This person doesn’t think like any scientist I’ve ever met. My guess is he (her) is pretending to be a scientist to add weight and comradery to his argument and which is consistent with his anonymity.
If spirituality is a sense, like color vision, where is its sense organ? Sets off my BS detector like gangbusters. Wait! Does my BS detector have a sense organ? Why, yes it does. 😉
“Mormonism is truth; and every man who embraces it feels himself at liberty to embrace every truth: consequently the shackles of superstition, bigotry, ignorance, and priestcraft, fall at once from his neck…”
But don’t drink coffee.
Meanwhile, the *women* of Mormonism are repressed and forced to serve as incubators rather than human beings free to express themselves as individuals.
And don’t forget your magic underwear.
He is a Sophisticated Accomodationist™, and so has done a terrific job at fooling himself. It was amusing to see-right-thru his shell game by doing things like bringing up color blindess, and seriously equating them to spiritual blindness!
Solipsism. Look it up.
I was wondering about that argument. If we can’t trust our senses, then not sure how this helps with religious truth – especially when it comes to visions, revelation, etc….
A colorblind individual is not differently correct. They could mistake an orange for an avocado, and I wouldn’t trust them to identify a butterfly from its markings. This is like saying that someone who is tone-deaf will sing the National Anthem “correctly” for them. If you’ve ever been next to one of these people in a stadium, there’s no doubt that they are simply (and painfully) wrong about pitch.
Also, argument by analogy is a rather lame way to “prove” the correctness of religious “truths.” If there were any truth to Mormonism it would be demonstrably true experimentally, not by analogy. You can find an analogy to fit any preconceived conclusion.
But the way a tone-deaf individual sings is
right for them, intersectionally. It is just “a different way of knowing” music. If this website were hosted at a university, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion would spring into action about any comments that made the tone-deaf feel unsafe and anxious.
Aw, ‘mockery and contempt’ is harsh. He sounds like a nice enough person and Mormon communities can be incredibly insular. I prefer ‘discussion and exposure to other views’. I hope you’re not feeling attacked after days of nastygrams Dr. Coyne. 😦 Sorry for the unsolicited advice, but I would say be careful with that – we are all prone to emotional contagion and when I’ve found myself immersed in hateful comments sections I’ve realized that my brain eventually responds as if I’m living in an environment where I’m surrounded by real world hateful people who spew verbal abuse at me. I don’t know that are brains are particularly wired to know the difference and I think too much immersion / engagement with the world of keyboard warriors can be bad for people. It’s the holidays, I hope you’re watching videos of ducks and drinking gin and tonics and eating whatever foodies eat and having fun!
To the post… when he talks about how you haven’t ‘tested hypotheses’ and whatnot, I assume he means the ‘try this for yourself and see if it’s true’ method of inquiry that religions such as Buddhism and Christianity (I’m not sure about others,) tend to encourage – that’s fairly common phrasing in those communities, I think (I think it’s always hard, when talking to people from different backgrounds, to track the various slang and well known phrases and such that they would not be familiar with, as the assumption of shared referents becomes second nature after awhile, so I’m thinking that’s what he meant.) On this, I am now very much in agreement with Sam Harris (ironically, earlier in life I was more an enculturated Christian and was like “What the heck is Harris even talking about with all this ‘amazing subjective states’ stuff?”, so in that sense Harris sort of caused me to convert from cultural religion to spiritual ‘religion’.) I agree that there are an unusual and often wonderful spectrum of states present in various religions that do often seem kind of inexplicable (As in, the usual cause-effect relationships tend not to apply to them. I guess to an alien it might appear equally inexplicable / arbitrary that ice cream makes humans happen, but to us it’s the natural course of things. Sitting in church for an hour and feeling for most of the time like I’m bored and hating it and then suddenly feeling a rush of joy and uplifted-ness after completing the experience is more of a “Huh, what was that about, I don’t see a logical connection and there’s no ice cream here.” experience.) But, I agree with Harris that you cannot use these subjective experiences – interesting and, to my mind, worthy of investigation as they are – to support specific empirical claims. I think it’s ok to make a statement like “Wow, maybe there are factors at work here that aren’t understood yet”, but that has nothing to do with the historically validity of various scriptures.
I think therefore I am Mormon?
Sounds like a person going through a lot of mental gymnastics to justify why he believes nonsense.