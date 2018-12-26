Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday: December 26, 2018, and the second day of The Six Days of Coynezaa. I hope everyone got some good presents and nice noms. It’s National Candy Cane Day in the U.S. and St. Stephen’s Day—a public holiday in Alsace, Austria, Catalonia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland. In the UK it’s Boxing Day, and I still don’t know how it got that name. It’s also a Bank Holiday, which also is a bit mysterious. Are banks government institutions in the UK? Those are Big Questions, and so I’ll leave them to Templeton.
Not much happened in history today. On Boxing Day of 1860, the first “inter-club English association football match” took place, with Hallam playing Sheffield in Sheffield. Curiously, the Association Football page of Wikipedia doesn’t mention this. Exactly two years later, the biggest mass execution in U.S. history took place in Manakoto, Minnesota, where 38 Native Americans of the Dakota tribe were hung. Wikipedia reports, “The mass execution was performed publicly on a single scaffold platform. After regimental surgeons pronounced the prisoners dead, they were buried en masse in a trench in the sand of the riverbank. Before they were buried, an unknown person nicknamed “Dr. Sheardown” possibly removed some of the prisoners’ skin. Small boxes purportedly containing the skin later were sold in Mankato.”
On this day in 1898, Marie and Pierre Curie announced the isolation of radium. Both won the Nobel Prize in Physics for this and related work in 1903. Marie Curie is the only woman to have won the Nobel Prize twice, and one of only two people to have won it twice in different fields (hers was physics and chemistry). Can you name the other two-field winner? On this day in 1919, Babe Ruth, playing for the Boston Red sox, was sold to the New York Yankees; this produced the “Curse of the Bambino” legend, which supposedly blames this ill-advised trade on the fact that the Red Sox did not win a World Series until 2004.
Here’s Marie Curie in her lab. She was born in Poland but moved to France at age 24. The element “polonium,” which she discovered, is named after her native country.
On December 26, 1963, the two Beatles songs “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “I Saw Her Standing There” were released in the U.S.; it was the beginning of the worldwide frenzy of Beatlemania, vestiges of which still remain in folks like me. Finally, on this day in 1991, the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union dissolved the Soviet Union, bringing an end to the Cold War (it seems to have revived a bit).
Notables born on this day include Mary Somerville (1780), Charles Babbage (1791), Henry Miller (1891), Mao Zedong (1893), Steve Allen (1921), Abdul “Duke Fakir of the Four Tops (1935), Phil Spector (1939, in a prison hospital for murder, and in very bad health) and David Sedaris (1956).
Those who died on this day include Frederic Remington (1909), Gorgeous George (1963), Harry S. Truman (1972), Jack Benny (1996), and JonBenét Ramsey (1996, murdered at age 6; crime still unsolved).
Here’s one of Remington’s paintings of the Old West: “The Scout: Friends or Enemies”:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, I’m told that “Hili just wants to talk and she doesn’t know what about. She doesn’t want to admit to it, either, so she is subtly throwing the ball to Cyrus.”
Hili: All this has to be discussed.Cyrus: What?Hili: Everything.
Hili: Trzeba to wszystko przedyskutować.
Cyrus: Co?
Hili: Wszystko.
A cat cartoon from reader Laurie:
And a d*g cartoon (sort of) from Diana MacPherson:
Tweets from Matthew:
This is stupendous! Ah, technology!
Adam Calhoun has posted tweets showing that animals have emotions and weird cognitive abilities. Here are two:
This dude was nearly lunch! Notice how the orca follows as he’s being towed—like a fish following bait!
DO NOT DO THIS! The guy is a jerk.
Tweets from Grania. How can you not smile at this one!
If I showed this one before, well, here it is again:
Another one to make you grin (though I hear koalas can bite):
Orchestra mishap!
Blue penguin rehab:
They can also pee on you.
Is it bad of me that I laughed at the video of the drummer nailing his colleague with his drumstick? In any case, hope the bruises on her face weren’t too bad and that she didn’t get a concussion.
And also . . Red Panda eating grapes . . . Awwww, how cute. 🙂
It’s Boxing Day in Canada too. I have heard that it was the day when the servants got their Christmas presents (boxes). Sounds a bit dubious.
I think all the Commonwealth is having Boxing Day. I’ve already partaken in online sales. Now that we also have Black Friday in Canada because of the need to stem the flow of shoppers to the US, it’s a total sales glut from November to January!
On Boxing Day, you give small boxed gifts to your servants, service folk, shop keepers, delivery persons, et al.
Might say back in those days when buying the 45s was the cheapest way to get the music, the Beatles put both songs on the same 45. No one was doing that either.
Yeah, unlike American bands, the Beatles didn’t do “B” sides. That’s how they dominated the US charts.
I believe a 45 was close to a dollar, even then, so you got two hits for a dollar or less. Big money back then.
There is a very informative biography of babbage: charles babbage, pioneer of the computer by anthony hyman, princeton university press 1982. He was a tremendously inventive engineer just at the start of the industrial revolution in england. It has been years since i read it, but i recall discussions of his analytical engine computing machine and his data taking on train ride quality to help inform a political policy decision on whether to make all british railroads narrow gauge (north and miners) or wider gauge (south and bankers). Interesting science result and unsurprising political decision. Maybe in a used book store.
Linus Pauling, my inspiration for going to Caltech, won prizes in Chemistry and a Peace Prize.
Thanks to our own Ant Allan for finding the artist of the Satan puppy painting: https://www.studiorayyan.com/?fbclid=IwAR3iVCry1ek4VJhto_zicClKDWiLxnE-z1BhV3d25SIISUwyEga-ZsHO_Qw
I had no idea this was a contemporary artist. I figured it was something painted in the 1800s. You can even buy greeting cards on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/ca/listing/477733476/greeting-card-asking-for-a-puppy