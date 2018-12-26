Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday: December 26, 2018, and the second day of The Six Days of Coynezaa. I hope everyone got some good presents and nice noms. It’s National Candy Cane Day in the U.S. and St. Stephen’s Day—a public holiday in Alsace, Austria, Catalonia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland. In the UK it’s Boxing Day, and I still don’t know how it got that name. It’s also a Bank Holiday, which also is a bit mysterious. Are banks government institutions in the UK? Those are Big Questions, and so I’ll leave them to Templeton.

Not much happened in history today. On Boxing Day of 1860, the first “inter-club English association football match” took place, with Hallam playing Sheffield in Sheffield. Curiously, the Association Football page of Wikipedia doesn’t mention this. Exactly two years later, the biggest mass execution in U.S. history took place in Manakoto, Minnesota, where 38 Native Americans of the Dakota tribe were hung. Wikipedia reports, “The mass execution was performed publicly on a single scaffold platform. After regimental surgeons pronounced the prisoners dead, they were buried en masse in a trench in the sand of the riverbank. Before they were buried, an unknown person nicknamed “Dr. Sheardown” possibly removed some of the prisoners’ skin. Small boxes purportedly containing the skin later were sold in Mankato.”

On this day in 1898, Marie and Pierre Curie announced the isolation of radium. Both won the Nobel Prize in Physics for this and related work in 1903. Marie Curie is the only woman to have won the Nobel Prize twice, and one of only two people to have won it twice in different fields (hers was physics and chemistry). Can you name the other two-field winner? On this day in 1919, Babe Ruth, playing for the Boston Red sox, was sold to the New York Yankees; this produced the “Curse of the Bambino” legend, which supposedly blames this ill-advised trade on the fact that the Red Sox did not win a World Series until 2004.

Here’s Marie Curie in her lab. She was born in Poland but moved to France at age 24. The element “polonium,” which she discovered, is named after her native country.

On December 26, 1963, the two Beatles songs “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “I Saw Her Standing There” were released in the U.S.; it was the beginning of the worldwide frenzy of Beatlemania, vestiges of which still remain in folks like me. Finally, on this day in 1991, the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union dissolved the Soviet Union, bringing an end to the Cold War (it seems to have revived a bit).

Notables born on this day include Mary Somerville (1780), Charles Babbage (1791), Henry Miller (1891), Mao Zedong (1893), Steve Allen (1921), Abdul “Duke Fakir of the Four Tops (1935), Phil Spector (1939, in a prison hospital for murder, and in very bad health) and David Sedaris (1956).

Those who died on this day include Frederic Remington (1909), Gorgeous George (1963), Harry S. Truman (1972), Jack Benny (1996), and JonBenét Ramsey (1996, murdered at age 6; crime still unsolved).

Here’s one of Remington’s paintings of the Old West: “The Scout: Friends or Enemies”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, I’m told that “Hili just wants to talk and she doesn’t know what about. She doesn’t want to admit to it, either, so she is subtly throwing the ball to Cyrus.”

Hili: All this has to be discussed. Cyrus: What? Hili: Everything.

In Polish:

Hili: Trzeba to wszystko przedyskutować.

Cyrus: Co?

Hili: Wszystko.

A cat cartoon from reader Laurie:

And a d*g cartoon (sort of) from Diana MacPherson:

Tweets from Matthew:

This is stupendous! Ah, technology!

Cookie cutter making machine pic.twitter.com/XyGCn51N0V — Tool Of The Day (@toolotheday) December 24, 2018

Adam Calhoun has posted tweets showing that animals have emotions and weird cognitive abilities. Here are two:

Quick jump over to some caterpillars that know how to merge better than half of New Jersey pic.twitter.com/EpuT67aTkx — Adam J Calhoun (@neuroecology) December 25, 2018

This dude was nearly lunch! Notice how the orca follows as he’s being towed—like a fish following bait!

Tense video shows a kneeboarder enjoying the surf in Tindalls Bay, New Zealand before encountering an unexpected visitor—a killer whale circling below. https://t.co/OEJTqrZCPa pic.twitter.com/XisihK8LdX — ABC News (@ABC) December 25, 2018

DO NOT DO THIS! The guy is a jerk.

Tweets from Grania. How can you not smile at this one!

hope this video of a red panda eating grapes makes your day better pic.twitter.com/FTaYmkId80 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 22, 2018

If I showed this one before, well, here it is again:

Another one to make you grin (though I hear koalas can bite):

Sweet Sleeping Koala 🐨 pic.twitter.com/pxJqxnU0gd — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 20, 2018

Orchestra mishap!

Blue penguin rehab:

Oh my heart 💙 This blue penguin is going to home!! 📹ig: Nature is Adorable pic.twitter.com/Yxy2uFpOhf — The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) December 18, 2018