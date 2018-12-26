Readers’s wildlife photos (and a video)

Reader Terry Platt sent a short movie of a big comet:

As my interests include astrophotography, I thought that you might like the attached movie of Comet Wirtanen that I took on the night of December 22nd. The comet is currently making a close pass of the Earth and, despite a full moon, it was quite easy to image. The movie shows it passing amongst the stars of Auriga and consists of 50 exposures of 200 seconds each with a Starlight Xpress SX-814 CCD camera and a Televue NP101 refractor. As you say, the comet is essentially tailless – just a glowing ‘coma’. I’m sure that a faint gas tail would be visible under dark sky conditions, but there was just too much moonlight at the time. The comet nucleus is very small and so a bright tail is unlikely to form. This comet was the original target for the ‘Rosetta’ space mission, but launch delays forced a change to comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko .

Reader Dan Morrison sent his photo of passel of mallards from Canada, asking me, “Do you know any of these ducks?” I couldn’t say “yes”. The data: “Rithet’s Bog, Victoria, BC. Xmas eve afternoon.” Apparently that place is always loaded with mallards. No, this isn’t PhotoShopped.

Reader Will Savage from England sent two photos; his words are indented:

I found this ladybird (ladybug for you in the US) trying to hibernate in the flowers of a wild hellebore (Helleborus foetidus). I think it’s Coccinella septempunctata, the seven-spot ladybird, which is the commonest species here in England. For an idea of scale, the adults are between 7 mm and 10 mm long. This was photographed yesterday morning [Dec. 22], when it had been raining for some time and, as you can see, the poor creature was very wet!

I’m not sure if this second photo comes within your definition of wildlife photos, though what’s here is certainly both alive and wild. These are lichens, composite organisms formed by algae or cyanobacteria living with filaments of multiple fungi in a symbiotic relationship. I don’t know the species (there are several in this photo), but you can see some of the different shapes and forms they assume. Lichens grow extremely slowly, maybe only one or two millimetres per year, and can live for many decades, even centuries. These were found yesterday, growing on the branches of an old apple tree a few miles from here. For an idea of scale, the area covered by the photo is about 1.5 inches across.