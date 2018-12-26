Obscurantism at the New Yorker

As I’ve said, I’m going to let my New Yorker subscription lapse for good when it expires at the end of March. The magazine has become too social-justicey; I dislike editor David “Invertebrate” Remnick’s craven decision to cancel the New Yorker Festival invitation to Steve Bannon after the liberal readers and other participants raised a hue and cry; and I just don’t find it worth reading any more. True, there are some good pieces to be perused, but there’s too much writing that resembles the starchy packing peanuts in a box that cushions something you really want.

Here’s one example of a styrofoam peanut, an article that I thought I’d enjoy reading. I’ve never liked Andy Warhol’s work, and wanted to see if I’d missed something. Instead I found superficial analysis and slick writing by someone who’s far more in love with his own prose than with art. (Schjeldahl is the New Yorker’s art critic and also a poet.) Click on the screenshot to read the short “appreciation” of Warhol:

Actually, though, I didn’t learn much except a few tidbits about Warhol’s life. There was not much of an analysis of why Schjeldahl likes Warhol’s paintings. The closest he came was this, describing items in a new Warhol retrospective at the Whitney Museum (there are illustrations in the online version but not in the magazine, which is unforgivable):

A room is crammed with eighty-four star and socialite portraits as hieratic as Byzantine icons—Polaroid-square in format and combining silk screen and brushwork in colors that startle one another. Speaking of color, a room in which many of Warhol’s multihued “Flowers” of the sixties adorn his chartreuse-and-cerise “Cow Wallpaper,” from the same period, is like a chromatic car wash. You emerge with your optic nerve cleansed, buffed, and sparkling.

There’s a picture of the flowers online, but it wasn’t in the magazine:

So it’s a “chromatic car wash,” which is a New Yorker writer’s way of saying “very colorful”: pompous and wordy. I didn’t find my optic nerves cleansed and buffed, but merely assaulted by flowers that could have been painted by nearly anybody. Why is this good art beyond being colorful? Maybe there’s a reason, but Schjeldahl didn’t tell us. Or perhaps I’m too obtuse to understand.

Then the writer gets into the real meat of his piece: an analysis of The Meaning of Warhol. This bit really irritated me:

Warhol didn’t make a mark on American culture. He became the instrument with which American culture designated itself. He was sincere. He could get away with practically anything because practically nobody believed in his sincerity: people haplessly projected cynicism onto his forthright will to surprise and beguile.

That’s just too clever for its shirt. The first two sentences baffled me. What does it mean to not make a mark on a culture but be “the instrument with which American culture designated itself”? Schjeldahl doesn’t say. It sounds good, though, doesn’t it? Perhaps I’m obtuse again, and perhaps there’s a ready explanation, but if there is one, why didn’t Schjeldahl give it? As happens so often, the magazine prefers the bon mot to clarity.

As for the last two sentences, they also puzzle me. Why would Warhol get away with anything because people doubted his sincerity? That, it seems to me, would prevent you from getting away with things, as people would be suspicious of you. Yes, perhaps people thought that Warhol’s soup cans and Marilyn-Monroe images were some kind of scam when he really meant them to be art (I don’t consider them as good art), but why would people admire Warhol for art that they thought was a scam?

But wait; there’s more!

. . . striving for recognition in the art world of the late fifties, he hit walls of disdain from macho Abstract Expressionists, such as Willem de Kooning, and horror, at his elfin effeminacy, from more guarded gays, including Jasper Johns and Frank O’Hara. The obstacles to his desperate ambition left him with no choice but to be a genius. Genius entails luck: right place, right time.

No choice but to be a genius? What does that mean, exactly? And as for “genius entails luck: right place, right time”, well, that’s a Deepity. It must be true if for no other reason than that you have to have the proper environment in which to manifest your abilities!

But let’s move on; I have no time to puzzle over the lucubrations of writers overly full of themselves. You can read the rest of the piece for yourself, but I’ll show you the ending, which of course is supposed to be the high point of a New Yorker article:

The show’s boldest gambit, though one that falters for me, is an emphasis on the vast canvases of Warhol’s last years: gridded representations of Leonardo’s “Mona Lisa” and “Last Supper,” immense Rorschach blots in black or gold, abstractions in copper paint oxidized by urine; fields of camouflage patterns; and collaborations with the youthful phenom Jean-Michel Basquiat. In a way, Warhol was circling back to, and redeeming, the Abstract Expressionist aesthetic that he had strip-mined for his breakthrough works. The paintings are worth more attention than they have received to date, but they feel strained. What most abruptly stopped and then moved me, among the unfamiliar things in the show, were eight unique screen prints (of a fantastic six hundred and thirty-two) of an identical sunset that Warhol made for a hotel in Minneapolis, in 1972. Their meltingly beautiful, never-fail audacities of drenching color, lavished on a subject that is a cliché only because human eyes have never tired of it, reminded me that Warhol wasn’t only a twistily clever and unsettling historical demiurge. He was wonderful, too.

So why are the paintings worth more attention than they have received? Why do they feel strained? And as for those wonderful sunsets, they’re not shown either online or in the magazine, but I found them at another site. Judge for yourself whether they are meltingly beautiful:

It’s not Warhol’s work I’m beefing about here, though it still fails to move me. Yet—as I was when I took Fine Art 101 in college, taught by a man who really knew how to get you excited about art—I’m still curious and willing to be educated. My beef here is about writing like this:

. . . audacities of drenching color, lavished on a subject that is a cliché only because human eyes have never tired of it, reminded me that Warhol wasn’t only a twistily clever and unsettling historical demiurge. He was wonderful, too.

Pardon me, but things become a cliché WHEN people have tired of them, and no longer see them as fresh. Here are the Oxford English Dictionary’s defintions of “cliché” used as a noun:

In what sense, then, is a sunset a cliché when people have never tired of it? To me, sunsets are gorgeous and not clichés. Maybe you can squeeze some meaning out if that, but it’s bad writing, as is the phrase “a twistily clever and unsettling historical demiurge”, which one must strain to untangle. The last sentence is meant to distill for the masses all the orotund phrases that Schjeldahl worked into his article, but he’s failed to tell us why Warhol was wonderful.

Wikipedia describes Schjeldahl as being, besides a poet and art critic, an “educator”. But he’s failed to educate me, and I’m someone who’s reasonably intelligent and curious about Warhol. All I learned is that the magazine continues to prize writing that sounds good over clarity and meaning.

One of my smartest friends once described the New Yorker to me as “a middlebrow magazine”, and I thought, “Wait! It’s for educated people, isn’t it?” And then I realized that the magazine is intended for people who want to feel as if they’re intellectuals, and in that sense my friend was right (see below for OED definition of “middlebrow”).

Don’t get me wrong: I still like a lot of what’s in the magazine (Anthony Lane’s movie reviews still interest me), but it’s become less interesting as its grown more predictable and tiresome in the house style of baroque prose. Its disdain for science, and implicit stance that there are “other ways of knowing” (see my friend’s take on that here) also bother me. But you may feel otherwise, and I won’t argue about it, as it’s largely a matter of taste.

Middlebrow:

