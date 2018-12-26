I can’t get enough mallard photos, as they fill the bill—pardon the pun—in the absence of my beloved hen Honey. Today reader Dan Morrison from Canada, whose duck picture appeared in this morning’s “Readers’ Wildlife” photo, sent another picture from the same place in British Columbia. But it shows even more mallards and a woman feeding them. His explanation:

Attached the first photo from the other day showing women feeding the ducks. Rithet’s Bog, originally part of a farm in the early 1900s, was later donated to the city of Saanich (a Victoria suburb) in the 1950s by the Guinness family of Great Britain. Its now a conservation area and preserves (to some extent) all the primal ecological plants and animals of a raised bog. I’m a meteorologist and not a plant of animal person so my comments are suspect. The ducks live in a good sized pond next to the path around the bog at the west side. In the attached pic, the first I took, are two women feeding the flock and that’s the reason the ducks are out of the water and all across the path. Not sure what the women are feeding the ducks but doubt it’s the proper stuff like you were feeding Honey and family.

Those people are in PARADISE, and the picture reminds me of Seurat’s “A Sunday on the Grand Jatte“, but with ducks.

I feed my ducks this stuff, which is good for adults and growing ducklings, although laying hens should get this stuff, which has extra calcium for eggshells. If you feed ducks, this is good food and a healthy diet. Remember, don’t give bread to ducks. They’ll eat it but it’s not good for them. I hope that woman doesn’t have bread in the bag!