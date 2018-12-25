Website stuff

Even Professor Ceiling Cat must take a break sometimes, and so I’m celebrating the first day of Coynezaa by taking most of the day off. I’ll put up a few stats on the website as I may not be posting on December 31 or January 1, the traditional time to review the data. I will note that January 14 will be the tenth anniversary of the site; it was on that day in 2009 that I made a lame post saying something like “Buy my book.”

Below: posts and comments (average: about 5.2 posts per day and 50.11 comments per post). I once resolved to shut down the site if the comments ever dropped below 50 per post, but I don’t think I’ll stick to that. I calculate that, if traffic stays about the same, we should hit one million comments in about five months, and maybe there will be a big contest for that millionth comment.

There are over 1300 draft posts, most of which will never see the light although I intended to put them up. Road to hell and all. . .

More subscribers than I ever dreamed of! (BTW, it’s not a “blog”!)

Other matters: I’ll be gone for three weeks starting on the fourth day of Coynezaa, and will be celebrating its culmination, my birthday, in Hawaii. If you have wildlife pictures to send, please hold onto them until January 20. There’s lots to see in Hawaii (I’ll be on Oahu), and tons of good food, so expect some travel + nom posts.

Trips in the offing for 2019: Belgium, perhaps England, and ANTARCTICA! There will be other destinations not yet decided.

Happy holidays, and don’t forget to send in your entry to the Beautiful Bird Contest.