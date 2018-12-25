Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

So this is Christmas, and what have you done? Yes, it’s Tuesday, December 25, 2018, the very first day of the six-day holiday of Coynezaa. It’s also National Pumpkin Pie Day, which is meet and proper since everyone in the U.S. will eat it today, while in England they’re having mince pies, also meat and proper. Throughout the world, Christians are commemorating what they take to be the birth of Jesus, but we discussed that claim yesterday.

Google’s U.S. Christmas Doodle is animated, showing that the old rocking chair has got Mr. and Mrs. Santa:





And this is my Christmas Doodle (I didn’t draw it):

To put you in the mood, here’s a slightly dark Christmas ad contributed by Grania (Translation from Swedish: “This year we do everything to make Christmas less stressful. With us, you can solve all the Christmas adventures in one place. Visit http://www.clasohlson.se or welcome to our stores.”)

On this day in 336, according to Wikipedia, there was the “first documentary sign of Christmas celebration in Rome.” It was a big day for coronations of kings: to mention just two, Charlemagne was crowned Holy Roman Emperor on December 25, 800 (in Rome), while William the Conqueror was crowned king of England at Westminster Abbey in 1066.

On this day in 1758, Halley’s Comet was seen by Johann Georg Palitzsch, confirming Edmund Halley‘s prediction of its reapparance. That was the first time the appearance of a comet was predicted and then observed. On Christmas Day, 1950, the Stone of Scone, on which British monarchs were crowned, was stolen from Westminster Abbey by Scottish nationalist students. It reappeared in Scotland in April of 1951.

On December 25, 1968, the Apollo 8 spacecraft—the first to orbit the moon with humans inside—left that orbit and headed back to Earth. Finally, on this day in 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev resigned as President of the Soviet Union, and that Union was dissolved the very next day. Also on Christmas, Ukraine officially left the Soviet Union.

It was a big day for births; perhaps moms were holding back until Christmas. Notables born on this day include Jesus Christ (year 0, unattested), Isaac Newton (1642; Julian calendar; today is sometimes called “Newtonmas”), Clara Barton (1821), Helena Rubenstein (1870), Kid Ory (1886), Conrad Hilton (1887), Robert Ripley (1890), Humphrey Bogart (1899; today should be called “Bogartmas”), Cab Calloway (1907), Rod Serling (1924), Jimmy Buffett (1946), Sissy Spacek (1949, born on the first day of Coynezaa in the year I was born, so she’s five days older than I), Annie Lennox (1954), and Justin “Cultural Appropriation” Trudeau (1971).

Those who expired on Christmas Day include W. C. Fields (1946), Charlie Chaplin (1977), Elena and Nicolae Ceausescu (1989; executed), Dean Martin (1995), Birgit Nilsson (2005), Eartha Kitt (2008), and George Michael (2016).

In honor of Deano’s passing, here he is singing my favorite Dean Martin song. The woman in yellow, who also sings, is Shirley MacLaine, the recipient of the song/massage is Dorothy Malone, the movie is “Artists and Models” (1955), and the song was misspelled as “Innamorata” by its writers Harry Warren and Jack Brooks (the recorded version is here). (“Inamorata” is the Italian word for a female lover; the male equivalent is “inamorato”.) They don’t make movies like this any more: for one thing, it lacks affirmative consent.

You’ll recognize Martin’s partner, Jerry Lewis, towards the end.

What a voice Deano had!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili uses body language and, according to Andrzej, her tail says, “I’m happy.”

A: What is your tail saying? Hili: The same thing I say but in a different language.

In Polish:

Ja: Co mówi twój ogon? Hili: To samo co ja, tylko innym językiem.

And in Wloclawek, Leon’s being a scrooge. After all, he has a Christmas mouse!

Leon: I don’t understand why there’s so much ado about Christmas.

A tweet from reader gravelinspector:

And lo I saw a Dark Rider on a pale horse, and the rider was Death. pic.twitter.com/0gJZ1buV3N — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) December 22, 2018

Tweets from Grania. She insists (and I concur) that you should look at the whole thread following this first one:

Doesn’t this seem unnecessarily complicated? It looks like one of those “dipping birds.” But I guess it’s a near-optimal design because it hasn’t changed in centuries.

This is how a piano key works pic.twitter.com/V1XrkhuzQr — Physics Fun (@PhysicsVideo_) December 24, 2018

More crazy hailstones from Sydney, Australia:

A Jebus-themed Christmas card; very clever but still . . . Jebus:

Prize for cleverest Christmas card goes to my sister & her designer spouse. That is, her spouse is a designer. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ez7gPos2sa — Dr Elizabeth Gadd (@LizzieGadd) December 17, 2018

Grania says, “This is awesome”, and it surely is. It has over 100,000 retweets!

My daughter has gotten into writing comics lately. This is my favorite. 😂 pic.twitter.com/McJHIRPXd3 — 𝓢 𝓪 𝓻 𝓪 (@SocialSara612) December 22, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. He’s being a grumpy Scrooge at Christmas!

So in the annual watching of It’s A Wonderful Life we have come to the crucial point where (spoiler) UNCLE BILLY PROVES HIMSELF TO BE THE MOST IRRITATING CHARACTER IN THE WHOLE OF FICTION. Oh and everything is Mary’s fault with that damn wish. — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) December 24, 2018

We had Earthrise because of an orbiting spacecraft, not because the moon rotates.

How many times do I have to say this.

If you are on the Moon, looking at Earth, it stays in the same place in the sky, never moving, going through phases. It neither rises not sets. I remember vividly ½ way thru lecture realising. They thought heart attack or Miss E back row. — Robin (@TheProfRobin) December 24, 2018

Very proper skating in London during the Great War:

On a frozen pond somewhere near London, young and old alike break the ice with some skating shenanigans in 1917 ❄️ #BritainOnFilm pic.twitter.com/QB1W7Qk9Mr — BFI (@BFI) December 24, 2018

Much ado about nothing:

Someone’s Christmas was less than perfect:

Every year our aunt in Maine sends us little handmade chocolate lobsters. This year they are soap. Guess how I found out? 🦞 🧼 👄 pic.twitter.com/GOri5LmTEM — Jenn Ellis (@jellispants) December 23, 2018