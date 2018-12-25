Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

So this is Christmas, and what have you done? Yes, it’s Tuesday, December 25, 2018, the very first day of the six-day holiday of Coynezaa. It’s also National Pumpkin Pie Day, which is meet and proper since everyone in the U.S. will eat it today, while in England they’re having mince pies, also meat and proper. Throughout the world, Christians are commemorating what they take to be the birth of Jesus, but we discussed that claim yesterday.
Google’s U.S. Christmas Doodle is animated, showing that the old rocking chair has got Mr. and Mrs. Santa:
And this is my Christmas Doodle (I didn’t draw it):
To put you in the mood, here’s a slightly dark Christmas ad contributed by Grania (Translation from Swedish: “This year we do everything to make Christmas less stressful. With us, you can solve all the Christmas adventures in one place. Visit http://www.clasohlson.se or welcome to our stores.”)
On this day in 336, according to Wikipedia, there was the “first documentary sign of Christmas celebration in Rome.” It was a big day for coronations of kings: to mention just two, Charlemagne was crowned Holy Roman Emperor on December 25, 800 (in Rome), while William the Conqueror was crowned king of England at Westminster Abbey in 1066.
On this day in 1758, Halley’s Comet was seen by Johann Georg Palitzsch, confirming Edmund Halley‘s prediction of its reapparance. That was the first time the appearance of a comet was predicted and then observed. On Christmas Day, 1950, the Stone of Scone, on which British monarchs were crowned, was stolen from Westminster Abbey by Scottish nationalist students. It reappeared in Scotland in April of 1951.
On December 25, 1968, the Apollo 8 spacecraft—the first to orbit the moon with humans inside—left that orbit and headed back to Earth. Finally, on this day in 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev resigned as President of the Soviet Union, and that Union was dissolved the very next day. Also on Christmas, Ukraine officially left the Soviet Union.
It was a big day for births; perhaps moms were holding back until Christmas. Notables born on this day include Jesus Christ (year 0, unattested), Isaac Newton (1642; Julian calendar; today is sometimes called “Newtonmas”), Clara Barton (1821), Helena Rubenstein (1870), Kid Ory (1886), Conrad Hilton (1887), Robert Ripley (1890), Humphrey Bogart (1899; today should be called “Bogartmas”), Cab Calloway (1907), Rod Serling (1924), Jimmy Buffett (1946), Sissy Spacek (1949, born on the first day of Coynezaa in the year I was born, so she’s five days older than I), Annie Lennox (1954), and Justin “Cultural Appropriation” Trudeau (1971).
Those who expired on Christmas Day include W. C. Fields (1946), Charlie Chaplin (1977), Elena and Nicolae Ceausescu (1989; executed), Dean Martin (1995), Birgit Nilsson (2005), Eartha Kitt (2008), and George Michael (2016).
In honor of Deano’s passing, here he is singing my favorite Dean Martin song. The woman in yellow, who also sings, is Shirley MacLaine, the recipient of the song/massage is Dorothy Malone, the movie is “Artists and Models” (1955), and the song was misspelled as “Innamorata” by its writers Harry Warren and Jack Brooks (the recorded version is here). (“Inamorata” is the Italian word for a female lover; the male equivalent is “inamorato”.) They don’t make movies like this any more: for one thing, it lacks affirmative consent.
You’ll recognize Martin’s partner, Jerry Lewis, towards the end.
What a voice Deano had!
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili uses body language and, according to Andrzej, her tail says, “I’m happy.”
A: What is your tail saying?Hili: The same thing I say but in a different language.
Ja: Co mówi twój ogon?Hili: To samo co ja, tylko innym językiem.
And in Wloclawek, Leon’s being a scrooge. After all, he has a Christmas mouse!
Leon: I don’t understand why there’s so much ado about Christmas.
A tweet from reader gravelinspector:
Tweets from Grania. She insists (and I concur) that you should look at the whole thread following this first one:
Doesn’t this seem unnecessarily complicated? It looks like one of those “dipping birds.” But I guess it’s a near-optimal design because it hasn’t changed in centuries.
More crazy hailstones from Sydney, Australia:
A Jebus-themed Christmas card; very clever but still . . . Jebus:
Grania says, “This is awesome”, and it surely is. It has over 100,000 retweets!
Tweets from Matthew. He’s being a grumpy Scrooge at Christmas!
We had Earthrise because of an orbiting spacecraft, not because the moon rotates.
Very proper skating in London during the Great War:
Much ado about nothing:
Someone’s Christmas was less than perfect:
That looks like a standard roller-notch piano action, as used on grand pianos (my own has the same made by Schwander, allegedly the best and I cannot disagree – way better than Steinway, despite its ease of setting).
Upright action is even worse, though it has also been much refined over the years (also much improved since low dampers replaced highg dampers).
Happy Coynezaa. Prosecco is currently toasting your health.
And for all of the apparent complexity, it does a wonderfully efficient job synchronizing and sequencing several events while giving appropriate feel and feedback needed for the variety of expressions a good (or great) pianist plays.
(I could go into mechanical impedance matching and transfer functions, but I won’t. I had a prof do that when I was in school, and I understand that it won’t interest y’all as much as it fascinated me)
I didn’t go there, but you are absolutely correct. Also… it evolved to the current state of perfection! Admittedly, it was artificial selection, but still…
All of the variants simply involve tweaks to make the technican’s job easier when balancing everything. Some though, Bentley in the UK for example, never got it right. When I bought a Bentley upright I made sure it had Renner action.
In case this ignites a Steinway make the best pianos… they don’t, they have really, really good PR.
The best are made by Blüthner and I still regret never tightening my belt to buy one 😀
Here is the UK & Italy Google Doodle for Xmas Day – note the white Arctic Fox:
Have all you godless sinners reconciled? (I thought that was the actual lyric until a minute ago)
And I know why my cat follows me into the bathroom, it’s so he can demand fusses while I’m sitting on the crapper, or so he can play with the water dripping out of the faucet in the bathtub, then jump into the litter box with wet feet, leave gray footprints down the hall and track twice as much litter into my bed. Hairy Christmas everyone 😼and take it easy on the Makers Mark and eggnog.
Mine has his own towel… he is weird and likes to be wrapped up: when he come in wet from outside, he has his own cloth, cat for the drying of. George is the only cat I have ever encountered that purrs when totally wrapped (head and all).
[1] OP:
According to Wiki some scholars have proposed that first-century Mesopotamian astronomers already had recognized Halley’s Comet as periodic. This theory notes a passage in the Bavli Talmud that refers to “a star which appears once in seventy years that makes the captains of the ships err”
Brodetsky, S. “Astronomy in the Babylonian Talmud”. Jewish Review. 1911: 60.
[2] Malone/Martin: They’re the same height in the scene making Martin 5’6″ – he seems much taller or Malone has magically put high heels on. I half recall reading that actors walked around in mini trenches to boost Bogart’s apparent altitude. Might be rubbish in my head though.