We’ll have just one photo today. Since stars play a role in the mythology of Christmas, here’s a star picture from reader Tim Anderson in Australia. His notes:

One of the most beautiful sights of the summer skies is the Pleiades star cluster, also known as the Seven Sisters.

Imaged 24/12/18 in Cowra, NSW

The image comprises ten 240-second frames stacked and aligned in Nebulosity 4 and post-processed in Photoshop. 127mm refractor telescope; ASI071MCPro camera cooled to -20° C and fitted with an Astronomik L2 UV/IR cut filter; Skywatcher EQ8 mount

The cluster is known in Japan as “Subaru”, hence the grill badge on cars of the eponymous manufacturer.