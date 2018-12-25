PCC(E)’s favorite holiday songs

Yes, even though I’m an apostate Jew, I still like a few Christmas songs, and I’ve put them below to celebrate the beginning of my personal holiday. All three songs were written fairly recently—since 1962.

This is a lovely one by Sarah McLachlan and a children’s chorus; it even includes an antiwar message, included in the original song written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. That was recorded in 1971 by the John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir. I like this version because it shows the song being recorded.

Who could forget Karen Carpenter, to my mind the possessor of the world’s best female pop voice? And this is her most famous holiday song, written by her brother Richard and Frank Pooler and recorded in 1970. She’s already anorexic in this video, but the voice (prerecorded) is strong—and gorgeous. Richard called her low notes “the money notes”: the word “Christmas” is one.

And the owner of the world’s best male singing voice, with one of my favorite Christmas songs (yes, it refers to baby Jesus). The song was written only in 1962—as peace song during the tensions of the Cuban Missile Crisis. (The Carpenters’ version is here, with Karen coming in at 0:55).