PCC(E)’s favorite holiday songs

Yes, even though I’m an apostate Jew, I still like a few Christmas songs, and I’ve put them below to celebrate the beginning of my personal holiday. All three songs were written fairly recently—since 1962.

Drawing courtesy of reader Laurie

This is a lovely one by Sarah McLachlan and a children’s chorus; it even includes an antiwar message, included in the original song written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. That was recorded in 1971 by the John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir. I like this version because it shows the song being recorded.

Who could forget Karen Carpenter, to my mind the possessor of the world’s best female pop voice? And this is her most famous holiday song, written by her brother Richard and Frank Pooler and recorded in 1970. She’s already anorexic in this video, but the voice (prerecorded) is strong—and gorgeous. Richard called her low notes “the money notes”: the word “Christmas” is one.

And the owner of the world’s best male singing voice, with one of my favorite Christmas songs (yes, it refers to baby Jesus). The song was written only in 1962—as peace song during the tensions of the Cuban Missile Crisis. (The Carpenters’ version is here, with Karen coming in at 0:55).

 

  1. answersingenghis
    Posted December 25, 2018 at 9:05 am | Permalink

    The Johnny Mathis version of Do You Hear What I Hear becomes surreal menace in Gremlins.

    Reply
  2. Sabine
    Posted December 25, 2018 at 9:25 am | Permalink

    Happy Birthday, Jerry!=^..^=

    Reply
  3. Christopher
    Posted December 25, 2018 at 9:31 am | Permalink

    Elvis, Blue Christmas
    Springsteen, Santa Claus is Coming to town & Merry Christmas Baby
    Chuck Berry, Run Rudolph Run (Lemmy’s version works, too)
    Beach Boys, Little Saint Nick
    And yes, I admit it, I like Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmas Time.

    Reply
  4. Mark Joseph
    Posted December 25, 2018 at 9:48 am | Permalink

    Emerson, Lake and Palmer’s “I Believe in Father Christmas” (“the first atheist Christmas carol”)
    John Lennon, “Happy Xmas (War is Over)”
    Trans-siberian Orchestra, “Carol Of The Bells”

    Also, J. J. Ryba’s Christmas mass, “Hej mistre” (imagine a hacek over the “r” in mistre and the “c” in hacek).

    Reply
  5. Robert
    Posted December 25, 2018 at 9:50 am | Permalink

    My wife, the feminist, loves Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt.

    Reply
    • Christopher
      Posted December 25, 2018 at 9:59 am | Permalink

      Well-known feminist Miley Cyrus appears to have given Santa Baby a feminist update. I haven’t bothered to listen to it.

      Reply
      • Mark Sturtevant
        Posted December 25, 2018 at 10:23 am | Permalink

        It’s worth a listen. She has a great voice, and it is funny.

        Reply
    • Smokedpaprika
      Posted December 25, 2018 at 11:30 am | Permalink

      That’s my favourite!

      I also like this version of the classic “While shepherds watched their flocks by night”:
      “While shepherds washed their socks by night
      All seated ’round the tub,
      A cake of Guinea Gold soap came down,
      And they began to scrub.”

      Reply
  6. DrBrydon
    Posted December 25, 2018 at 9:56 am | Permalink

    Happy birthday, Jerry, and Merry Christmas to all! As an athiest, I still love the old carols like “Silent Night,” O Come, All Ye Faithful,” and “God Rest You, Merry Gentleman.” Of more modern fair, Mel Torme’s ‘Christmas Song,’ ‘Silver Bell’s’ by Bing and Rosemary Clooney, and Gene Autry’s ‘Up on the Rooftop.’

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted December 25, 2018 at 10:50 am | Permalink

      Even though an atheist, my favorite Christmas music is Handel’s Messiah, and I am in awe to know that he wrote this magnificent piece in two weeks.

      Reply
  7. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 25, 2018 at 10:02 am | Permalink

    I must listen closely later, I apologize- but :

    1. The children’s choir / chorus (I think Lennon’s used a non-pro “chorus”) is the real heartstring puller here, for me. I’ll have to put it in the rotation.

    2. Must listen later

    3. Agree 100%. The call-response element of the “do you hear what I hear lyric” really helps set the song up. also needs to be in my rotation.

    I know we weren’t asked to add our own songs, so I expect readers to tear me apart for not reading the post carefully

    BUT

    I submit what I think is one appropriate selection for this website and this post, and, a favorite of mine :

    Anita Baker – yes THAT Anita Baker
    Cyrus Chestnut trio
    My Favorite Things
    (Rodgers and Hammerstein..?)

    https://REMOVE_THISyoutu.be/-mY55WhVC0A

    Reply
  8. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 25, 2018 at 10:26 am | Permalink

    Gotta admit, Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas is You is pretty great.
    But I am heartily sick of hearing it.

    Reply
  9. mayamarkov
    Posted December 25, 2018 at 10:28 am | Permalink

    Thank you for this post. Happy holiday!

    Reply
  10. darwinwins
    Posted December 25, 2018 at 10:40 am | Permalink

    Those Christmas songs will go well with your Chinese food tonight, PCC. Happy Coynezaa!

    Reply

