PCC(E)’s favorite holiday songs

Yes, even though I’m an apostate Jew, I still like a few Christmas songs, and I’ve put them below to celebrate the beginning of my personal holiday. All three songs were written fairly recently—since 1962.
This is a lovely one by Sarah McLachlan and a children’s chorus; it even includes an antiwar message, included in the original song written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. That was recorded in 1971 by the John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir. I like this version because it shows the song being recorded.
Who could forget Karen Carpenter, to my mind the possessor of the world’s best female pop voice? And this is her most famous holiday song, written by her brother Richard and Frank Pooler and recorded in 1970. She’s already anorexic in this video, but the voice (prerecorded) is strong—and gorgeous. Richard called her low notes “the money notes”: the word “Christmas” is one.
And the owner of the world’s best male singing voice, with one of my favorite Christmas songs (yes, it refers to baby Jesus). The song was written only in 1962—as peace song during the tensions of the Cuban Missile Crisis. (The Carpenters’ version is here, with Karen coming in at 0:55).
The Johnny Mathis version of Do You Hear What I Hear becomes surreal menace in Gremlins.
Happy Birthday, Jerry!=^..^=
Elvis, Blue Christmas
Springsteen, Santa Claus is Coming to town & Merry Christmas Baby
Chuck Berry, Run Rudolph Run (Lemmy’s version works, too)
Beach Boys, Little Saint Nick
And yes, I admit it, I like Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmas Time.
Emerson, Lake and Palmer’s “I Believe in Father Christmas” (“the first atheist Christmas carol”)
John Lennon, “Happy Xmas (War is Over)”
Trans-siberian Orchestra, “Carol Of The Bells”
Also, J. J. Ryba’s Christmas mass, “Hej mistre” (imagine a hacek over the “r” in mistre and the “c” in hacek).
My wife, the feminist, loves Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt.
Well-known feminist Miley Cyrus appears to have given Santa Baby a feminist update. I haven’t bothered to listen to it.
It’s worth a listen. She has a great voice, and it is funny.
That’s my favourite!
I also like this version of the classic “While shepherds watched their flocks by night”:
“While shepherds washed their socks by night
All seated ’round the tub,
A cake of Guinea Gold soap came down,
And they began to scrub.”
Happy birthday, Jerry, and Merry Christmas to all! As an athiest, I still love the old carols like “Silent Night,” O Come, All Ye Faithful,” and “God Rest You, Merry Gentleman.” Of more modern fair, Mel Torme’s ‘Christmas Song,’ ‘Silver Bell’s’ by Bing and Rosemary Clooney, and Gene Autry’s ‘Up on the Rooftop.’
Even though an atheist, my favorite Christmas music is Handel’s Messiah, and I am in awe to know that he wrote this magnificent piece in two weeks.
I must listen closely later, I apologize- but :
1. The children’s choir / chorus (I think Lennon’s used a non-pro “chorus”) is the real heartstring puller here, for me. I’ll have to put it in the rotation.
2. Must listen later
3. Agree 100%. The call-response element of the “do you hear what I hear lyric” really helps set the song up. also needs to be in my rotation.
I know we weren’t asked to add our own songs, so I expect readers to tear me apart for not reading the post carefully
BUT
I submit what I think is one appropriate selection for this website and this post, and, a favorite of mine :
Anita Baker – yes THAT Anita Baker
Cyrus Chestnut trio
My Favorite Things
(Rodgers and Hammerstein..?)
https://REMOVE_THISyoutu.be/-mY55WhVC0A
Gotta admit, Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas is You is pretty great.
But I am heartily sick of hearing it.
Thank you for this post. Happy holiday!
Those Christmas songs will go well with your Chinese food tonight, PCC. Happy Coynezaa!