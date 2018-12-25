NBC News propagates the Jesus myth

Just a note about how the news treats religious superstition. My regular evening newscast on NBC was reporting the Christmas festivities around the world (celebrations in Israel, the Queen’s Jesus message, and the Pope’s annual homily), when it described the festivities in Bethlehem as being “in the birthplace of Jesus.”
Not the “traditional birthplace of Jesus”, not “the place where Christians believe Jesus was born,” not “the birthplace of a person on whom, according to Christianity, the Jesus story is based.” Nope: NBC bought the whole story, hook, line, and stinker.
This is the way that religious mythology gets normalized—by being broadcast as fact by the national news.
Merry Xmas (where “X” stands for a person whose existence is contested).
I heard that as it was said and thought, maybe cringed a little, how can you say that? Just as if saying, I was born over there and Jane was born over here. It is the end of journalism. And Santa is back at the North Pole where he was born.
Duh. Here in NZ our regular weather man was ‘tracking’ the progress of Santa’s sleigh from the North Pole to NZ, complete with corny computer graphics. (Though at one point he announced with mock drama “Santa may be running into trouble with snow showers” which made me retort “It’s a f***ing sleigh, you idiot. What do you think it’s supposed to run on?”)
In the nauseatingly cutesy stakes that scores projectile vomiting, I think.
P.S. Bethlehem? What’s with the Nazareth business then? Couldn’t they make their mind up?
The so called prophesies said that he was born on Bethlehem but came from Nazareth. The authors of Matthew and Luke wrote completely incompatible stories to fulfill this. In the traditional nativity scene these are mixed in a salad so that the wise men from the east look at Jesus in a manger. (The wise men came from Matthew and according to him Jesus was born in a house, likely where Mary lived)
They should just go ahead and add, “And by the way, Jerusalem is the place where he was crucified and later resurrected, and the city to which he will return when he comes on the clouds of heaven with power and glory in the not too distant future.”
I see what you did there, Mister Compleat Angler.
If he existed at all, which is not very likely as we have seen here over the last few days, there is about 1 in 365 chance he was born on the 25th of December,