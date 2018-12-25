NBC News propagates the Jesus myth

Just a note about how the news treats religious superstition. My regular evening newscast on NBC was reporting the Christmas festivities around the world (celebrations in Israel, the Queen’s Jesus message, and the Pope’s annual homily), when it described the festivities in Bethlehem as being “in the birthplace of Jesus.”

Not the “traditional birthplace of Jesus”, not “the place where Christians believe Jesus was born,” not “the birthplace of a person on whom, according to Christianity, the Jesus story is based.” Nope: NBC bought the whole story, hook, line, and stinker.

This is the way that religious mythology gets normalized—by being broadcast as fact by the national news.

Merry Xmas (where “X” stands for a person whose existence is contested).