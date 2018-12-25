Christmas kitties

Merry Christmas! Here are a few felids to brighten your day, though you should be ignoring this site and celebrating, eating, giving presents, and the like.

The best way to cross-country ski:

Andy Warhol’s rendition of a Christmas cat:

A festive Festivus tree:

Buzzfeed has “19 cats in Christmas trees whose prey is exclusively ornaments and string lights“. Here are a few photos:

Alright guys let’s play a game: every morning we find my cat in a different place in our Christmas tree and take a picture. Screenshot when you find him😂😂 pic.twitter.com/usWoCmyYTS — Alli McDonald (@ALLI_doiswin3) December 9, 2018

***********

Here’s a heartwarming story from LoveMeow. It’s about a 4½ year old boy named Tyson, whose family home burned down during the recent wildfires around Paradise, California. Their two beloved cats, Optimus (a black cat) and Bumblebee (a tabby), went missing after the fire.

Tyson wrote a letter to Santa asking for a leash and collar in case his beloved cats were found, so that they could stray no longer.

A feline rescue center picked up the slack, and, after more than a month, trapped both of the cats near the burned home. They were returned to their staff, and once again Tyson can cuddle his beloved moggies.

***********

Finally, here’s the story of Jólakötturinn, The Icelandic Yule Cat. I didn’t know about this monstrous felid, but Wikipedia and National Geographic give details. From Wikipedia:

The Yule Cat (Icelandic: Jólakötturinn) is a monster from Icelandic folklore, a huge and vicious cat said to lurk about the snowy countryside during Christmas time and eat people who have not received any new clothes to wear before Christmas Eve. The Yule Cat has become associated with other figures from Icelandic folklore as the house pet of the giantess Grýla and her sons, the Yule Lads. The threat of being eaten by the Yule Cat was used by farmers as an incentive for their workers to finish processing the autumn wool before Christmas. The ones who took part in the work would be rewarded with new clothes, but those who did not would get nothing and thus would be preyed upon by the monstrous cat. The cat has alternatively been interpreted as merely eating away the food of ones without new clothes during Christmas feasts. The perception of the Yule Cat as a man-eating beast was partly popularized by the poet Jóhannes úr Kötlum in his poem Jólakötturinn. There is a short cartoon about the Yule Cat, created by Justin East with music by Danny Elfman

And here’s that cartoon:

You can see a bunch of pictures of Jólakötturinn here.

