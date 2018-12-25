Best Christmas gif and tweet ever

The gif:
The gif:
And the tweet, found by Grania:
メリークリスマス！！#christmascard pic.twitter.com/HwnLekDqoy
— ウエスP(Wes-P／Mr Uekusa) BGT2018&AGT2018 (@uespiiiiii) December 24, 2018
Have a good dinner!
Surely the end of civilization is nigh.
Was anyone else thinking, “WTF?” right up to the very end of that last video?