The NYT finally writes about anti-Semitism in the Women’s March

Eleven days after the Tablet article about the turmoil around the Women’s March (WM), reporting largely about the anti-Semitism of its leaders, the New York Times finally wrote about the issue (click on screenshot below). I can’t help but think that the paper’s hand was forced, as this story certainly deserved some coverage before, as these accusations have been going around for a long time. (Bari Weiss did write an op-ed about it in August.) My guess, which is pure speculation, is that the paper didn’t want to report anti-Semitism among a group of people they see as progressive, and that this stand derives from the paper’s new “woke” direction.

Anyway, read it, though the Tablet article is more comprehensive.

So what did the Times reveal that Tablet did not? Not much, really. They certainly did not overturn reports that the Women’s March leaders behaved as anti-Semites towards white Jewish women who, in fact, got the March started. Look at these statements by WM co-Presidents Tamika Mallory and Carmen Perez, both admirers of the odious Nation of Islam head Louis Farrakhan:

Ms. Mallory and Ms. Perez say they categorically condemn anti-Semitism, and that when they asked Ms. [Vanessa] Wruble to leave the group, it had nothing to do with her being Jewish. But they acknowledged that the role of Jewish women was discussed in that first meeting. “Since that conversation, we’ve all learned a lot about how while white Jews, as white people, uphold white supremacy, ALL Jews are targeted by it,” Ms. Mallory said in a statement to The New York Times.

And this:

Ms. [Vanessa] Wruble, a central organizer of the march, says she agrees that white women, including Jews, should grapple with their racial privilege. She put out a call for women of color to join the planning team and was connected with Ms. Mallory and Ms. Perez. At that first meeting, Ms. Wruble said, they seemed to want to educate her about a dark side of Jewish history, and told her that Jewish people played a large role in the slave trade and the prison industry.

Now that second statement doesn’t make sense at all. How can Jews uphold white supremacy and, at the same time, be its targets? This shows the WM’s dilemma about Jews, which afflicts much of the Progressive Left. On the one hand Jews are marginalized and oppressed—the targets of killing and hatred throughout the world. On the other hand, Jews are seen as pawns of Israel—”Zionists”—and therefore oppressors of Muslims, who are considered people of color, even though they aren’t. The solution has been to place Jews along with whites in the victimhood hierarchy—that is, at the bottom. They are on the same level as the most oppressive group: old white men.

I’m absolutely convinced that the Mallory, Perez, and Linda Sarsour, three of the four WM co-Presidents, are anti-Semites who pretend to defend Jews to hide their real agenda. And that agenda—the extirpation of Israel and its replacement by a Palestinian state—is the somewhat hidden objective of many Leftists. It’s hidden because it’s a manifestation of anti-Semitism.

The dilemma:

The allegations of anti-Semitism are particularly painful because Women’s March organizers made a commitment from the beginning to work across racial and religious lines, and to be led by what they considered the most “marginalized” women. Now Women’s March activists are grappling with how they treat Jews — and whether they should be counted as privileged white Americans or “marginalized” minorities, especially in the aftermath of the October mass shooting in Pittsburgh, when 11 people were gunned down at their synagogue.

This is the problem you encounter when you set up an “intersectionalist” victimhood hierarchy. Where do you put Jews? How about gay males? Sometimes there’s just no Intersection!

But can’t all the women march together, as they should have, for equal treatment and opportunities for ALL women? Now there’s going to be two Women’s Marches in New York this year, showing the schism on the Left:

The rift is now so dire that there will be two marches on the same day next month on the streets of New York: one led by the Women’s March group, which is billed as being led by women of color, and another by a group affiliated with March On that is stressing its denunciation of anti-Semitism.

Many people have previously noticed the ties between the WM and Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam, a group headed by a racist and homophobic, anti-Semite with misogynistic views. Now it appears fairly clear that the Nation of Islam provided security to the Wm, though its muscle group the Fruit of Islam. That’s one clarification that the NYT has made:

Behind the scenes, Ms. Wruble said she felt cast aside. She said she was told by one of the march leaders that “we really couldn’t center Jewish women in this or we might turn off groups like Black Lives Matter.” While Black Lives Matter is a diffuse movement, some activists have issued statements expressing solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli occupation. At one point, Ms. Wruble said she asked about security for the march and was told by the leaders that the Nation of Islam would be providing it. “I said, ‘You are going to open up the march to intense criticism,’” Ms. Wruble said, warning that it would be a red flag for Jews. She said they dismissed her concerns in a heated email exchange and accused her of unfairly maligning the Nation of Islam.

Perez, Mallor, and Sarsour pay lip-service by obliquely criticizing Farrakhan’s “other views” (i.e., his Jew hatred, though they don’t allude to his views of women as second class citizens):

In an interview, Ms. Mallory and Ms. Perez said that they work in communities where Mr. Farrakhan is respected for his role in rehabilitating incarcerated men. They attended the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March in 2015, which Mr. Farrakhan planned. But they said they did not subscribe to his views about Jewish people and never mentioned the slave trade in that first meeting with Ms. Wruble. “It never happened,” Ms. Perez said.

If anybody other than Farrakhan “rehabilitated incarcerated men” but spewed hatred toward gays, Jews, and even women as well, he would be demonized, not praised. But, hey, Farrakhan is a man of color and helps the WM out with security. And I’m sure that, despite their protestations, Mallory, Perez, and Sarsour are on board with his anti-Semitism.

And an oblique admission by Mallory (my emphasis):

Ms. Mallory and Ms. Perez began berating Ms. Wruble, according to Evvie Harmon, a white woman who helped organize the march, and who attended the meeting at Ms. Mallory’s apartment complex. “They were talking about, ‘You people this,’ and ‘You people that’ and the kicker was, ‘You people hold all the wealth.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, they are talking about her being Jewish,’” said Ms. Harmon, whose account was first published by Tablet. “The greatest regret of my life was not standing up and saying ‘This is wrong.’” Ms. Mallory denied that she disparaged Ms. Wruble’s Jewish heritage in that meeting, but acknowledged telling white women there that she did not trust them. “They are not trustworthy,” she said, adding that Ms. Wruble gossiped behind the backs of the other march leaders instead of confronting them when she had an issue. “Every single one of us has heard things that offended us. We still do the work.”

Note that the Times is simply following up on the Tablet report, when they should have done their own investigation in the first place. After all, the Women’s March was a big deal: a huge march that got national attention for a progressive cause.

***********

A while back the Women’s March’s PR firm said it had some issues with the Tablet article, and emailed journalists who tweeted that article that it would give them a “fact check”—but only if they deleted their tweets. Journalists refused to do that (see my post about this mess here). Well, now the Tablet has published a few “corrections,” some of which must have come from the firm. But these updates don’t do a bit to undercut the thrust of the original Tablet article. Here are the corrections now appended to the Tablet article:

There are four corrections. The first is no big deal, and some of it hasn’t been confirmed. But it’s even worse than first reported, because there’s now another trademark dispute about the “Women’s March, Inc.” name.

The second correction, about a $1,700 difference in the reported sponsorship (and an error in who was the sponsor) is small potatoes.

The third is more serious, and I’m not sure what it means. Tablet should have reported the nature of their contacts correctly, though I’m not sure what it means for Tablet to have contacted the women at the first WM meeting but not reported what they said. Does this mean they denied what happened at the meeting, or simply said “no comment”? At any rate, the verification of anti-Semitism at the first meeting from Cassady Fendlay, the Women’s March communications director, is absolutely damning for the March. Fenlay been a fervent (though somewhat incoherent) defender of the WM as well as an attacker of Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing, actors who once supported the WM but then divorced themselves from it because of its anti-Semitism. Fendlay’s affirmation of what happened makes the Tablet report much stronger.

Finally, the last “correction” is unimportant; it’s a correction of chronology.

If these corrections are the best that the Women’s March PR firm can do in defending its client, then the Tablet report remains correct: the leaders of the March are Jew-haters. And that means that no genuinely progressive women should be marching under their direction.

h/t: Greg Mayer