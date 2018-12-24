If you haven’t sent me your choice for the World’s Most Beautiful bird, see the rules here and email a choice!

Reader Joe Dickinson sent a second moiety of his three-part series on Alaska (his first set is here). Joe’s notes are indented:

I’ll begin with another shot of Denali from the train just because it was so stunning for the entire trip.

Here are more brown [grizzly] bears (Ursus arctos) fishing. You can probably tell from barnacles, seaweed and the like encrusting the rocks that these are in salt water channels, but they are near salmon streams.

Also a couple more orcas (Orcinus orca), one blowing and the second just because I like the glossy texture of the water.

Here is clump of Steller sea lions (Eumetopias jubatus) with a male only recently out of the water at the top.

Another sounding humpback (Megaptera novaeangliae) shows us its flukes. The hump from which they get their common name shows nicely in the first shot.

This one blew just before sounding, and the setting also is nice.