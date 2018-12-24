My Christmas Ham

Yes, I’m having Ham for Christmas dinner, as a good Jewish boy should. (My dad used to call our ham dinners “good kosher ham”.)
To wit:
That’s exhibit A for “religion poisons everything.”
We could play the game where you substitute words for other words – like a mad lib .. the words would be:
atheism
Christianity
Evolution
religion
… and so on.
… if I had time…
Wow, that first sentence of his is so full of crap, I hope you don’t have your good cowboy boots on.
A scientific bronze star medal to PCC!
“This scientist arbitrarily defines religion as involving the supernatural…”
Huh???
I think PCC(E) touched a nerve here. Poor Ham has a hurt feeling.
There’s good ham, indifferent ham, and then there’s indigestible Ham.