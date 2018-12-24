My Christmas Ham

Yes, I’m having Ham for Christmas dinner, as a good Jewish boy should. (My dad used to call our ham dinners “good kosher ham”.)

To wit:

That’s exhibit A for “religion poisons everything.”

 

6 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 24, 2018 at 2:36 pm | Permalink

    We could play the game where you substitute words for other words – like a mad lib .. the words would be:
    atheism
    Christianity
    Evolution
    religion

    … and so on.

    … if I had time…

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 24, 2018 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    Wow, that first sentence of his is so full of crap, I hope you don’t have your good cowboy boots on.

    Reply
  3. Douglas E
    Posted December 24, 2018 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    A scientific bronze star medal to PCC!

    Reply
  4. Greg H
    Posted December 24, 2018 at 3:03 pm | Permalink

    “This scientist arbitrarily defines religion as involving the supernatural…”

    Huh???

    Reply
  5. Mark R.
    Posted December 24, 2018 at 3:05 pm | Permalink

    I think PCC(E) touched a nerve here. Poor Ham has a hurt feeling.

    Reply
  6. Frank Bath
    Posted December 24, 2018 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    There’s good ham, indifferent ham, and then there’s indigestible Ham.

    Reply

