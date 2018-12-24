Monday: Hili dialogue

Well, it’s Christmas Eve—December 24, 2018—with one day left before the Six Days of Coynezaa. It’s National Eggnog Day, a beverage I disdain. And, according to Wikipedia, there are all these Christmas-related celebrations today; I give links:
- Aðfangadagskvöld, the day when the 13th and the last Yule Lad arrives to towns. (Iceland)
- Feast of the Seven Fishes (Italian Americans)
- Juleaften (Denmark)/Julaften (Norway)/Julafton (Sweden)
- Nittel Nacht (certain Orthodox Jewish denominations)
- Nochebuena (Spain and Spanish-speaking countries)
- The Declaration of Christmas Peace (Old Great Square of Turku, Finland’s official Christmas City)
- 1777 – Kiritimati, also called Christmas Island, is discovered by James Cook.
- 1818 – The first performance of “Silent Night” takes place in the church of St. Nikolaus in Oberndorf, Austria.
- 1826 – The Eggnog Riot at the United States Military Academy begins that night, wrapping up the following morning.
- 1871 – The Opera Aida opens in Cairo, Egypt.
- 1906 – Radio: Reginald Fessenden transmits the first radio broadcast; consisting of a poetry reading, a violin solo, and a speech.
- 1968 – Apollo program: The crew of Apollo 8 enters into orbit around the Moon, becoming the first humans to do so. They performed ten lunar orbits and broadcast live TV pictures.
Today’s animated Google Doodle features Santa dropping presents down a chimney:
Grania sent the UK Doodle, which has a squirrel and an acorn (where’s the Christmas pudding?):
On this day in 1777, Christmas Island, or Kirimati, was discovered by James Cook. On December 24, 1818, the carol “Silent Night” was first performed in the church of St. Nikolaus in Oberndorf, Austria. As Wikipedia notes, it was “composed in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber to lyrics by Joseph Mohr in the small town of Oberndorf bei Salzburg, Austria. It was declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2011. The song has been recorded by a large number of singers from every music genre. The version sung by Bing Crosby is the third best-selling single of all-time.”
An intangible cultural heritage!
On this day in 1826, the cadets at the United States Military Academy rioted because their holiday eggnog was withheld because it was boozy. This led to the two-day Eggnog Riots. On this day in 1871, Verdi’s opera Aida opened—in Cairo, Egypt. And in 1906, the first real radio broadcast took place: “Reginald Fessenden transmited the first radio broadcast; consisting of a poetry reading, a violin solo, and a speech.” Note that there are doubts about this claim.
Finally, on this day in 1968—50 years ago exactly—the crew of Apollo 8 became the first humans to orbit the Moon (they didn’t land; that was the next year). The three crewmen made ten lunar orbits and broadcast live TV pictures, as well as observing an “Earthrise,” which we’ll see later this morning.
Notables born on this day include Kit Carson (1809), Matthew Arnold (1822), Emanuel Lasker (1868), Baby Dodds (1898), Howard Hughes (1905), Ava Gardner (1922), Jeff Sessions (1946), Carol Vorderman (1960), Kate Spade (1962; died this year), and Ricky Martin (1971).
Those who died on Christmas Eve include Vasco da Gama (1524), Peter Lawford (1984), John Boswell (1994; a well known Yale historian who lived across the hall from me my second year in college), Harold Pinter (2008), and Jack Klugman (2012).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili gets into the Christmas spirit, assuming the guise of a present, which of course she always is:
A: What are you doing there?Hili: As you don’t have a Christmas tree I decided to hide something for you under the rug.
Ja: Co tam robisz?
Hili: Jak nie macie choinki to postanowiłam schować wam coś pod dywan.
A woke cartoon sent by Heather Hastie:
Some tweets from Matthew. This first one shows an amazing ability that, if I didn’t like to use the word “spiritual”, would describe the effect it has on me. Animals are amazing!
Go to the link in Alex Wild’s tweet to see a gallery of ant mimics. But can you guess what this one is?
I saw this on the news two nights ago. I am amazed the driver was only banged up a bit, with no serious injuries.
Matthew says that this HUGE stuffed rabbit is no longer there. Look at its size!
This is a real groaner (if you don’t know who Heath Robinson was, he was Britain’s equivalent of Rube Goldberg):
And the obligatory tree-destroying Christmas Cat:
Grania’s tweets. She sent me this one (and you really must see the whole thread) saying (in caps): “EVERYONE IN YOUR GOVERNMENT IS DRUNK.” Well, Senator Rand Paul is either drunk or trying and failing to be a comedian. Here are a couple of crazy tweets; it took me a minute to figure what the first one was about:
He must be drunk. . .
Yep, drunk:
I hope you get this one:
From Heather Hastie, who commented, “A good dog! (He gets all three letters, not just d*g.)” Okay, I’ll bite (the dog didn’t):
