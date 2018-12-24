Did Trump go off his meds?

Something is amiss here; look at this series of tweets from the “President”, all issued within two hours.
And no, he’s not going to get his Wall for Christmas. He’s been a bad boy this year, and will get a big lump of coal to fuel his dirty energy initiative.
h/t: Grania
Things are only going to get worse.
Das ist das Ende.
Yes, TSS reminds me of adolf during the final days in his Berlin bunker .
He’s just having a narcissistic rage. This president is unhinges. I wish he would be removed from office beside he does anymore damage to the US & the world.
Oops. That’s what I get for calling someone unhinges. I have my glasses in too. However, stupid autocorrect tends to change the word after you’ve typed it correctly.
Autocorrect Gawds are extremely extra busy today because tomorrow is jeebus’actual, genuine, historically verified Birthday. A little bit of pious understanding and patience with autocorrect will be rewarded soon and in The Aftermath👷.
That’s the perfect way to describe that guy, actually — he is unhinges. Lots of them, and constantly!
Does the tw**t about Saudi Arabia mean that Saudi Prince MbS has arranged with Trump to invade Syria in the near future? A deal between Riyadh and Damascus to rebuild Syria seems unlikely to say the least.
Since much of ISIS is just a branch of Saudi, you know that’s going to happen. By the way, his earlier tweet jumping on his new temp. attorney general is just more obstruction of justice. When he is talking to his justice department about the investigation into him, that is pretty much obstruction. Trump’s twitters will likely be a few pages of Mueller’s report. I think the lawyers call it intent and evidence.
One X general already speculated the pull out of Syria was a deal with Turkey. Said there was no other reason that makes sense.
I think the X general is right.
It’s beginning to look a lot like…CHAOS!
(L.A. Times headline this morning.)
I love the last tweet in all CAPS. He must be referring to Russia or Saudi Arabia; authoritarian countries are the only ones that matter to him.
He can’t even get correct the distance between Saudi Arabia and the US. Try 7,500, not 5,000…I did a 5 second google. Talk about a dim, incurious boob.
The only thing consistent about trump’s tweets is you can interpret them by simply reading the exact opposite into what he writes. I don’t think he has the ability to tell the truth…truth is his kryptonite.
When he’s at his rallies, Trump often talks in this disjointed stream-of-consciousness way, and says the same sort of things. He does it all the time — unless he’s carefully coached.
That sort of “I’m in a room with adoring sycophants” attitude appears to be either the only one he knows — or the only one he cares about. The hard-core supporters think it means he’s talking their language on their level. With everyone else, it’s wearing thin or never looked good in the first place.
No, this is not a medication problem. This is just a narcissistic toddler’s behavior. It is made up of 90% bullshit and lies which is par for the course of everything he spews.
When the law catches up with him and he has to pay the price for decades long abusive behavior, then he will fall apart and need institutionalization and medication.
And I hope he has no access to launch codes when that happens as he will throw a massive tantrum.
I wonder what meds could he be on or off of. Do they actually have something for what he has, like a totally nuts pill? He made a couple of remarks again about the fed and the stock market dropped another 650 points in half a day. Should soon see some tweets about how stupid this stock market is getting.
The Dow is just one example of Trumpian “logic” – if things go well, take all of the credit, if things go poorly, blame everyone else in sight. I suppose that’s what he POSPOTUS means by stable genius.
Yeah, unless you are referring to horses I have no idea what stable genius could be.
I doubt that the Orange Draft Dodger would even know how to muck out a stable.
It’s reassuring to have a voice of such maturity leading us in these dangerous times.
He is unhinged. He creates his own “reality,” so becomes increasingly divorced from actual reality. And he’s been disconnected from any sense of morality from the git-go. I’m horrified by the number of people who still support this disastrous presidency.
27% strongly support, the last I looked. Sad.
Trump’s so-called Secretary of Treasury is as clueless and dangerous as he is, perhaps even more so since he is supposed to know something about markets, economies and the danger of a slipped lip.
This might not be the best time to mention the historical record on a president doing a really stupid thing against military experts judgement but I will.
Remember a Navy Admiral James Richardson. Prior to WWII he was the Commander of all the Pacific Fleet. Pres. Roosevelt said move the fleet from San Diego & Long Beach to Pearl Harbor. Richardson said that was a bad idea and even made a couple of trips back to DC to talk about it. Said the Navy would be vulnerable to attack – not a good place to be. Admiral Richardson was removed and replaced with a guy named Kimmel.
I really don’t see any evidence of mental illness. He is simply a narcissistic jerk with little education or curiosity. It’s as if we went to a dive bar, grabbed the most opinionated jerk we could find, and made him President. He suddenly got to implement all the bad ideas he’s gathered over his entire lifetime of stupidity, crime, and privilege.