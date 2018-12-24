Dec. 24: Earthrise: First seen from space 50 years ago today.

Reader Jon sent me the link to this NASA video of “Earthrise”, first seen on this day in 1968. I’ll just put up Jon’s comment and the reconstructed video, based on both photos and analyses of where the spacecraft was when Earthrise was seen. In fact, I’m posting this at the exact time when Earthrise began on December 24.

In a video entitled “Earthrise in 4K” NASA recreated the moment when the Apollo 8 astronauts first saw and photographed the Earth rising from behind the Moon on December 24, 1968. They used current photo mosaics and elevation data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) to determine the exact location and orientation of the capsule. “Narrator Andrew Chaikin, author of “A Man on the Moon,” sets the scene for a three-minute visualization of the view from both inside and outside the spacecraft accompanied by the onboard audio of the astronauts.”

Remember when Ander’s spotted Earthrise and Frank Borman joked, “Hey don’t take that, it’s not scheduled.”?

As Chaikin points out at the end of the video, this year the International Astronomical Union commemorated the event by renaming a twenty-five mile diameter crater visible in the Earthrise photograph “Anders’ Earthrise.”