A prediction: Do blind people dream?

The NBC News tonight broadcast a segment about a little girl who was born blind but has a really positive attitude: she has her own upbeat show on local radio, reading from a Braille script, and says that the only thing she can’t do is “see.”
That instantly got me wondering: Do blind people dream? And here’s a prediction—actually three predictions—before I’ve checked on the Internet. (I don’t think I’ll check until tomorrow, or I’ll wait until a reader tells me.)
The first prediction, which is mine, is based on the supposition that if someone is born blind, they’ve never been able to process visual input and therefore couldn’t experience it in their brain. Therefore, I predict that they would not be able to dream.
But people who go blind after they’re born would have developed the brain ability and experience of seeing and would have the neural ability to dream. BUT—the third prediction—the longer they’ve been blind, the less reinforcement of their brain-eye connection they’d have, and I predict that they’d gradually lose the ability to dream, or at least the frequency of dreaming would wane.
It’s strange that I’ve never thought about this before.
Why would you suppose that dreaming (REM phase of sleep) must be visual?
And to that point, while blind people wouldn’t have visual input, they would still be building a spatial knowledge of their environment, among other things.
The answer can probably be found in “Touching the Rock” by John Hull. It is a powerful book about the experience of blindness, but I read it so long ago I don’t remember what it reported about dreaming.
Without searching for the answer, I predict that even someone born blind can do some kind of dreaming. They have conversations and interactions with others, experience touch and smell and taste and can plot and scheme.
I was going with that, too. I would expect they would dream in a manner that fits their experiences. There would be no picture, but their would be audio.
I’d think they dream in other senses – sound, speech, touch.
I recollect after learning to drive I had several dreams where I had the superpower of being able to see 360 degrees around me – I think it was related to being surrounded by mirrors when driving. It quickly went away.
So if I can incorporate new senses into my dreams, then I’d think for blind people the creative mind would just incorporate other senses.
Nicholas’s comment above on REM sleep and possible connection to vision is interesting though.
I saw the piece on the blind girl as well. Doing well on the radio.
I would guess the same. That born blind there would not be the visual region but possibly dreams are more experiences seen or not. Ideas the mind has that sometimes make no sense. Personally, I rarely have dreams or when I do, they are not remembered.
I think you are right that it depends on whether or not blindness is congenital. I don’t think the congenitally blind could have visual dreams, but I expect they have aural dreams. Perhaps touch, taste and olfactory dreams too. I expect that people who became blind after the age at which their visual cortex was developed have visual dreams.
Now to Google.
I think the question is specifically about whether the visual parts of the dream are continuations of the visual experience during waking?
i think blindness like deafness is graded, so in partial blindness cases, the dream could have those experiences.
But I think it’s reasonable to expect fully blind individuals not to know what a face looks like and therefore never see it in their dream….
I think blind individuals can get probably a real good idea of what a face looks like through tactile modeling- feeling – peoples’ faces. Then I’d expect that to show up in a dream…
PCC(E) – did Coynezaa Claus give you a new TV?
Yes, I should have made clear that I was talking about specifically VISUAL parts f dreams.
I did get a nice Samsung 33 inch HD television and it’s great!
I know that ‘dreaming’ is essential for mental health – people who are forced awake when REM begins [eg interrogations that sort of thing] do not do well!
My dreams are visual & movement based with a kind of audio [people speak, I speak, I understand the speech, but I don’t recall any sounds. Dream telepathy?] – I have no memory of taste nor smell & not much colour. I would expect the born blind to dream in taste, smell, sound & movement.
Would the eyes move in the blind version of REM? I would say yes, because I note that the born blind DO move their eyeballs. A lot!
What about deaf people? I expect their dreams would be visual, but there would be no sound.
It would depend on why she was blind. There could be something wrong with her eyes, tge optic nerve or parts of her brain that receive signals from the nerve and change them into visual images.
Also she would not be able to see images in her dream of objects she had never seen. She could dream of seeing a lake, a flower or a car if she had never seen any of those.
Interesting question.
She could not dream of seeing a lake. . . .
I often have people in my dreams who I seem to know, but when I wake up I cannot figure out who they were for the life of me. What’s up with that?
You really convinced with the second and third predictions,but about the first. I’m not so sure of it. Dreaming,one doesn’t have to deal with visual input. We’ do dream when are sleeping and when sleeping. We are totally cut off from every visual input,but we still dream.
My prediction: Yes, they do, but not as we know it.
That is, blind people still share just as many experiences as sighted people, just they experience them in a different way. So I’m sure that, when resting, their brains rehash those experiences in the same way as our brains do. However, the way in which their dream narrative unfolds will be rather different from the semi-visual way that our dreams do.
That’s my guess.
I’d guess blind people do see, but what they “see” isn’t based on incoming light, but images created out of other sense information. I suspect that they dream also in these “pictures”.
I spoke to a blind person years ago (I was a teenager at the time) and somehow the subject of dreams came up.
“I dreamed last night.” the person said. “I dreamed that I was riding a horse”.
I don’t remember if they were blind from birth (or if I had asked them this), but I do remember being surprised to hear it.
Sorry that I can’t be more definitive, but their description of ‘riding a horse’ made an impression on me.
Somewhat related: I had a student once in a creative writing class who was born blind and deaf; she attended class with an assistant who signed my words into her hand. She wrote a poem in which she compared the silence after a snow to the quiet inside a church. Through her assistant I asked her if the silence after a snow or inside of a church was really more quiet than normal for her or was this just something that she had heard someone else say. She replied that there really was a difference in the quality of silence after a snow or inside a church. I’m not sure I entirely believed her, but I’ve always remembered it.
A while back I came across an article about research that has been done into whether blind people dream or have near death experiences in the way that sighted people do. This statement is from a physician who has studied NDEs for many years, G.M. Woerlee.
“Regardless of whether people are blind from birth or became blind at a later age, all blind people do build mental images of the world about them based upon information derived from the senses they do possess, so that they can move with some precision through open spaces, or through rooms and corridors (Afonso 2005, Arditi 1988, Baldwin 2005). Those who become blind after having been able to see do have visual dreams (Bertolo 2005, Hurovitz 1999), while those blind from birth generally have dreams without actual visual content, but which do contain mental maps and imagery from the senses they use in their daily lives (Bertolo 2003, Bertolo 2005, Hurovitz 1999). People blind from birth can even draw accurate pictures of things they dream about (Bertolo 2003), as well as being able to draw pictures of things they learn about through the medium of their other senses (Kennedy 1997). These drawings are correct in all proportions, which means that even those blind from birth have a very good idea of spatial relations in the world about them. As for colours, those who become blind at a later date know all about colours, and use their memories of colour to construct mental imagery of the world around them, while those blind from birth use the descriptions of colours to provide some sort of colouring in their mental imagery of the world about them. All these things mean that those who are blind from birth, as well as all other blind people, are capable of generating quite accurate mental images of the world around them using information derived from the senses they do possess (see page 117 in The Unholy Legacy of Abraham for the references to the scientific articles referred to).”
Thanks for that
I think Dawkins in The Selfish Gene – it was it The Blind Watchmaker? (No pun intended) discusses briefly how blind humans can navigate using “face sense”? It’s in a part about bats.
That’s all off the top of my head, so, sorry it’s rough…
I would expect the blind to dream in the same way they perceive their environment, which is through synthesized systems. They maintain their ability to hear, sense touch, and experience an emotional world, and other brain regions are enhanced and share the load of the missing sense, inducing something akin to synesthesia. I would imagine those processes would carry over to dreaming, and however their daily experiences are registered are then represented similarly in dreams.
I bet that even those blind from birth do dream, and that those dreams would include visual content. Isn’t it likely that the brain would ‘construct’ a visual world internally based on other kinds of sensory input?
I’ve had dreams where I’ve heard (and sometimes been awoken by) voices, so I’m guessing blind folk have aural dreams.
I have congenitally blind people in my family, and of course they dream. Why wouldn’t they? Dreaming isn’t just the processing of visual stimuli.
In any case the visual cortex isn’t empty because nothing is entering it via the eyes. They still map their surroundings there even if they don’t ‘see’ it. And the neurons spike there when they read Braille with their fingertips their fingers just as we do when we read through our eyes.
Now, whether they dream in colour is a different matter.