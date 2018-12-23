What’s the world’s prettiest bird?

After looking at some bird photos sent by a reader, and admiring the lovely lilac-breasted roller, I got to thinking about the world’s prettiest birds.

I’ve never wavered in my conviction that the world’s prettiest bird is the male of the Resplendent Quetzal, which I’ve had the privilege of seeing several times in the wild. (They live in montane cloud forests of Central America.) This breathtaking bird has iridescent green feathers and a bright crimson breast, combined with a super long, sexually selected tail and a lovely yellow beak. Males even have a fuzzy crest atop their heads.

It’s the national bird of Guatemala and a drawing of the male appears on all their currency (the unit of currency is in fact called the Guatemalan quetzal, worth about eight American cents). The Mayans used the long tail feathers as currency.

Yes, the quetzal has fewer colors than one can see in, say, the roller or the rainbow lorikeet, but sometimes less is more. And that tail—sometimes nearly twice as long as the male body!

Here are some photos of the species, but I’m urging readers to email me a few words about what they consider the prettiest bird and a link to a good picture. (You can name only one species, and please specify the sex if you choose a sexually dimorphic species.) I’ll collect these for a few days and post them on the 27th (Thursday), and maybe I’ll recruit an independent judge to name The World’s Prettiest Bird. Please do not put your entries in the comments below; email them to me. Thanks!

Male quetzals:

And the female—no slouch in the looks department either:

A one-quetzal banknote: