Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, December 23, 2018, and National Pfeffernüße Day, a cultural appropriation if there ever was one. Look at the name: it’s a German gingerbread cookie covered with powdered sugar. If you want to eat one, you can do so only while being deeply appreciative of German culture and mindful of how Germans were oppressed. As for us heathens, it’s Humanlight, a secular humanist holiday. But we don’t need no stinking holidays around Christmas, do we? Not even the Seinfeld-ian holiday of Festivus, which is today as well.

Reminder: it’s only two days until Coynezaa begins! Sadly, my holiday has been deeply marred by pervasive reports that Hershey’s chocolate kisses are being produced with broken tips. Nobody seems to know why, but, as HuffPo might say, “Twitter isn’t having it.”

Prepping for Peanut Blossom cookies and EVERY SINGLE KISS has a broken tip. What gives @Hersheys ? pic.twitter.com/v489v8rlV4 — Yvonne Mills (@yemills) December 22, 2018

The holiday Google Doodles have begun; today’s gif links to a Christmas song (click on screenshot):

But Grania reports that in the UK the Doodle is this one. I guess Brits don’t believe in Santa but in tea!

History is a bit thin on December 23. On that day in 1783, George Washington resigned as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army. In 1815, Jane Austen’s novel Emma was first published. Much later, on this day in 1947, the first transistor was demonstrated at Bell Laboratories.

On December 23, 1954, the first successful kidney transplant was performed in Boston by J. H. Harrison, J. P. Merrill and J. Murray. It succeeded because, well, read what Wikipedia says:

The Boston transplantation, performed on December 23, 1954, at Brigham Hospital was performed by Joseph Murray, J. Hartwell Harrison, John P. Merrill and others. The procedure was done between identical twins Ronald and Richard Herrick to eliminate any problems of an immune reaction. For this and later work, Dr. Murray received the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1990. The recipient, Richard Herrick, died eight years after the transplantation.

On this day in 1972, the 16 survivors of the crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 were rescued after 73 days (29 passengers were killed). It’s well known that the survivors made it by subsisting on the flesh of those who died, which is fine with me but horrified many people. Finally, according to Wikipedia, it was on December 23, 1986, that the plane Voyager, piloted by Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, [landed] at Edwards Air Force Base in California becoming the first aircraft to fly non-stop around the world without aerial or ground refueling. It was in the air a bit more than nine days! As NASA reported:

Essentially a flying fuel tank, the Voyager lifted off Edwards’ main runway early in the morning of Dec. 14, 1986, rolling down almost the entire length of the 15,000-foot-long runway and scraping off one of its wingtip winglets before it became airborne. When it touched down on the same runway shortly after 8 a.m. on Dec. 23 after nine days, three minutes and 44 seconds in the air, it had less than two hours worth of fuel remaining. The non-stop unrefueled flight, which more than doubled the previous distance record set in 1962 by a U.S. Air Force B-52H, remains a world record and an unduplicated aeronautical feat.

Here’s the plane:

Notables born on this day include John Jay (1745), Joseph Smith (1805), Edward Blyth (1810), Norman Maclean (1902), Yousuf Karsh (1908), Chet Baker (1929), William Kristol (1952), and Donna Tartt (1963). Here’s one of Karsh’s famous photographs. The photo’s story is here, and Churchill looks pissed off because, right before Karsh snapped the shutter, he snatched Churchill’s cigar out of his mouth:

Those who joined the Choir Invisible on this day include Lavrentiy Beria (1953; after being found guilty of treason and other crimes, this horrible man was shot while pleading for his life), Peggy Guggenheim (1979), and Oscar Peterson (2007).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is both bored and demanding:

Malgorzata: You do like being petted. Hili: Yes, but read to me because it’s a little boring.

In Polish:

Małgorzata: Lubisz jak cię głaszczą.

Hili: Tak, ale czytaj głośno, bo nudno.

And a holiday bonus: Leon!

Leon: To get up or not t0 get up, that is the question.

A cartoon courtesy of Moto:

And reader Bruce sent a timely cartoon:

Gethyn shows a cat employing The Force:

Using the force. pic.twitter.com/WjN4QAJATz — ANIMALS R US (@Animal_R_Us) December 20, 2018

From Heather Hastie. I’m not that surprised at the numerous muscles in the cat’s ears, but look at that adorable kitten!

Caracal cats have 20 different muscles in their ears that enable them to detect prey pic.twitter.com/60AKQHO8b0 — 41 Strange (@41Strange) December 21, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. We’ve seen the first one, but check out the second one. Does the kitten recognize its own image in the mirror?

Can cats pass the mirror self-recognition test? Psychologists (myself included): Probably not. Internet: Not so fast… pic.twitter.com/C1OvAhCm70 — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) December 22, 2018

You have to admit that this is funny. One thing about the internet is that it gives all amateur comedians a stage:

These two books contain the sum total of all human knowledge pic.twitter.com/MF8ME8tJOM — James Kirkpatrick (@James_Kpatrick) April 5, 2013

I had no idea that early moviemakers did this!

Charlie Chaplin might have looked like he was in danger of falling over a ledge in Modern Times, but the shot was actually achieved using a matte painting

(Animation from a making of documentary on the Criterion edition of Modern Times) pic.twitter.com/QTLz81Kbfp — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) December 19, 2018

Another dichotomy:

Matthew says, “From the tracks they obviously had several goes at this, but still . . . ” Indeed!

Really? A bunny saving a cat? Can’t cats dig?

Just a bunny saving a cat 🏅 pic.twitter.com/QbKMwD7H6F — The Dodo (@dodo) December 22, 2018

Tweets from Grania. The first is the way cats are uniquely obstructive at Christmas:

Not really helping but I can’t say anything pic.twitter.com/0uz2hrhqNa — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 22, 2018

Collection of semen in kakapos. Look at that guy go!

Sinbad the #kakapo is partially imprinted on people, which makes semen collection easier! It can be a problem when we're trying to do other work nearby though, so someone usually has to be the 'distracter'. #conservation #parrots pic.twitter.com/rHxEq3Jupg — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) December 22, 2018

It may take you a second to get this, as it did for me, but get it you will.