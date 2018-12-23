Science versus religion redux

I continue to be besieged by emails and comments from readers who don’t like my view that science and religion are incompatible, a view that I published last week in a piece in The Conversation, “Yes, there is a war between science and religion.” I didn’t expect it to draw much interest, simply because Faith Versus Fact didn’t get a lot of publicity (the article is a precis of the book), but I guess people would rather read articles than books. At any rate, the piece is the most-read piece on The Conversation U.S. site this week, which is pleasing to the ego, and probably to my editor as well. It has 69,700 views on that site, and there are 374 comments and counting.

Note that the catnip article is #3, and of course I had to go see that one! After all, all my life I’ve given catnip to my cats (they all loved it), and I wanted to find out if I was doing something wrong. It turns out that it doesn’t seem unethical, at least if you ask PETA, who are probably a bunch of potheads anyway. I asked the nonprofit People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals where they stand on this issue. Media Officer Sophia Charchuk responded:

“PETA is all for treating cat companions to reasonable amounts of high-quality catnip – and for keeping them indoors, where they’ll be safe from cars, contagious diseases, predators, and cruel humans and able to enjoy toys (including those filled with catnip) for years to come.” However, my point here is not only about whether cats feel pleasure or pain. It’s about taking responsibility for our actions towards our pets and giving them the same moral consideration as we do to humans.

The PETA quote seems like something a doper would say: “high-quality catnip”. LOL

The argument for the unethicality of catnip seems to be this: if you wouldn’t drug your child, why would you drug your cat? But of course there’s a big difference: your child doesn’t choose to be drugged, but cats choose to go for catnip, and as far as I can see the ones who do react love the stuff. I don’t see how it’s unethical if ‘nip is given as an occasional treat.

But back to science vs. religion. I’ve looked through the comments, as well as the comments following the re-published pice on Alternet (The Conversation encourages free re-publication), where there are an additional 469 comments, and I don’t know what to think. Perhaps, like writer Nick Cohen, I shouldn’t read comments on my pieces. Even though most are critical (as I expected), and some are outrageously stupid, I’m not really bothered. But I am a bit puzzled why some people didn’t grasp the article’s main points, to wit:

Religions often depend on factual assertions about the world and the Universe Those factual assertions come from faith, which is a strong degree of confidence is things supported by little or no evidence. Religions make fact claims that conflict with those of other religions, as well as with science. In contrast, science’s fact claims, which come from the “empirical approach”, can in principle be tested. Therefore, the method of adjudicating “truth” differs between science and religion. Ergo, at least in terms of how facts are adjudicated, and what claims are asserted as “true”, science and religion are incompatible. But religions are also incompatible with each other.

All this seems pretty straightforward to me. Now you can argue about the definition of “faith” or of “incompatibility,” but since I defined them at the outset, if you accept my construals then the result is pretty much QED.

And there’s reason in some comments. Reader Sastra, for example, is in there swinging away, butting heads again and again with the faithful. But there’s still stuff like this:

A genocidal war? What? And I think it’s more than a “small proportion” of people that hold beliefs that conflict with scientific evidence. As I said in the article, which apparently some commenters didn’t read,

And yet, without supporting evidence, Americans believe a number of religious claims: 74 percent of us believe in God, 68 percent in the divinity of Jesus, 68 percent in Heaven, 57 percent in the virgin birth, and 58 percent in the Devil and Hell. Why do they think these are true? Faith.

Here’s another:

I’d like to know five universally-agreed on answers to the question of “What is the purpose of life?”, or “Why do bad things happen to good people?” Apparently, Renée Bagslint didn’t read the bit about the importance of secular ethics. Further, ethics is at bottom based on preference, not on objective truths about what is moral or immoral. Ethics isn’t the purview of science, but religion is far from being the best lens for viewing ethical questions.

Lots of people pointed out that science can’t answer some questions, not realizing that a). religion can’t answer them, either, b). Different religions give different answers, and c). Questions of meaning, value, and purpose aren’t the bailiwick of science. I never claimed otherwise.

The guy below is befuddled or hasn’t read the Good Book:

Here’s the bit after the part I quoted (the first line). My emphases below:

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. 2 For by it the elders obtained a good report. 3 Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear. 4 By faith Abel offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, God testifying of his gifts: and by it he being dead yet speaketh. 5 By faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death; and was not found, because God had translated him: for before his translation he had this testimony, that he pleased God. 6 But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him. 7 By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house; by the which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteousness which is by faith. 8 By faith Abraham, when he was called to go out into a place which he should after receive for an inheritance, obeyed; and he went out, not knowing whither he went. 9 By faith he sojourned in the land of promise, as in a strange country, dwelling in tabernacles with Isaac and Jacob, the heirs with him of the same promise: 10 For he looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God.

As far as I can see, yes, this construes faith as a way of understanding what’s true, not just as a synonym for “love, trust, and commitment”. But of course we’re talking about religion here, and people—even some atheists—get touchy when faith or religion is denigrated.

So it goes. Religion is the catnip of the people.