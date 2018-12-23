Well, it’s time to importune you to send me some good wildlife photos. The drill is that I’d like no more than ten photos, please identify all organisms with the Latin binomial scientific name if you can, and send good photos! Thanks.

Reader Rachel Wilmoth sent some photos from Africa; her captions are indented. Readers are invited to fill in the eagle and the giraffe subspecies (I do not recognize the existence of more than one species of giraffe!).

Here are some wildlife photos from a trip my boyfriend and I took to Kruger National Park in October. First up are some elephant (Loxodanta africana) photos, including an extreme closeup and a calf with its mother.

Next are some shots of a lioness (Panthera leo) eating a freshly-killed pregnant Greater Kudu (Tragelaphus strepsiceros). This was a once-in-a-lifetime sight and we were very lucky to capture it.

A species of eagle, although again, I’m unsure of the species. And finally, a group of spotted hyena (Crocuta crocuta) cubs. Also, if you and/or your readers are interested, more photos of the trip can be found here . The URL also includes snorkeling and diving photos of the coast of Mozambique.