Saturday: Hili dialogue

Well, we’re into the first full day of winter, which started around 4:23 p.m. yesterday, Chicago time. It’s December 22, 2018, and National Date Nut Bread Day. (I’d rather have a date shake, a delicious milkshake with date crystals that is indigenous to the area around Indio, California). And it’s National Mathematics Day, but that nation is India. It’s also 3 days until the six-day national holiday of Coynezaa.

As it’s Christmas and Coynezaa holiday for most people, posting will be light for a few days, and I’ll be out of the country for three weeks come next Thursday, so posting will be even lighter then. Like Maru, I do my best.

On this day in 609, Muhammad claimed to have received his first revelation (or “wahy”) from Allah. I’m not sure whether the first one involved the angel Gabriel. At any rate, the accuracy of the date is suspicious. On this day in 1808, Beethoven conducted and performed his Fifth and Sixth Symphones, as well as the Fourth Piano Concerto and Choral Fantasy, with the latter two having Ludwig tickling the ivories. On December 22, 1864, Savannah, Georgia fell to General Sherman, ending his March to the Sea meant to cut the Confederacy in half. On this day in 1894, Alfred Dreyfus was wrongly convicted of treason in France, beginning the Dreyfus affair in which he was ultimately exculpated. On December 22, 1944, American troops in Bastogne, Belgium found themselves surrounded after a sudden offensive by the Germans. The Germans demanded the surrender of the Americans, whereupon U.S. General Anthony McAuliffe uttered the immortal reply, “Nuts!” The story, recounted in Wikipedia, is a good (and true) one. Under a white flag of truce, German officers visited the American headquarters with a surrender demand:

According to those present when McAuliffe received the German message, he read it, crumpled it into a ball, threw it in a wastepaper basket, and muttered, “Aw, nuts”. The officers in McAuliffe’s command post were trying to find suitable language for an official reply when Lt. Col. Harry Kinnard suggested that McAuliffe’s first response summed up the situation pretty well, and the others agreed. The official reply was typed and delivered by Colonel Joseph Harper, commanding the 327th Glider Infantry, to the German delegation. It was as follows:

To the German Commander. NUTS! The American Commander.

The German major appeared confused and asked Harper what the message meant. Harper said, “In plain English? Go to hell.” The choice of “Nuts!” rather than something earthier was typical for McAuliffe. Vincent Vicari, his personal aide at the time, recalled that “General Mac was the only general I ever knew who did not use profane language. ‘Nuts’ was part of his normal vocabulary.” The artillery fire did not materialize, although several infantry and tank assaults were directed at the positions of the 327th Glider Infantry. In addition, the German Luftwaffe attacked the town, bombing it nightly. The 101st held off the Germans until the 4th Armored Division arrived on December 26 to provide reinforcement.

When I was a kid in Germany, my dad took the whole family to Bastogne to visit the site, so impressed was he at McAuliffe’s toughness (my dad was an Army officer).

On this day in 1968, the Cultural Revolution began in China when the People’s Daily newspaper posted Mao’s instructions that, “The intellectual youth must go to the country, and will be educated from living in rural poverty.”

On this day in 1984, Bernie Goetz shot four muggers on a subway train in Manhattan, making him a hero to gun-lovers and tough-on-crime people. One mugger was paralyzed for life, and Goetz was convicted of possessing an unlicensed firearm, serving 8 months in jail. He was also fined $43 million in a civil trial, but he had no money. Goetz is still alive. On December 22, 1989, the Brandenburg Gate reopened after 30 years of closure by the Russians, and East and West German were once again united. Exactly a year later, Lech Walesa was elected president of Poland.

On December 22, 2001, the “shoe bomber” Richard Reid tried to ignite his footwear on American Airlines flight 63. He failed and was given three consecutive life sentences and 110 years with no possibility of parole. He’s serving them in the maximum security prison of ADX Florence in Colorado, along with other convicted Al-Qaeda operatives. Here’s a picture of Reid, the design of the explosive shoes, and the failed shoe:

This, of course, is the reason that everybody in the U.S. has to take off their shoes for screening before they get on a plane. Security theater!

Finally, on this day 8 years ago, Obama signed into law a repeal of the “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy that banned gays from serving openly in the U.S. Military. Oh, to have Obama back again! Trump, it seems is becoming deeply mentally ill, or so I think.

Notables born on this day include Giacomo Puccini (1858), Connie Mack (1862), Lady Bird Johnson (1912), Peregrine Worsthorne (1923; don’t know who he is but I love the name), Diane Sawyer (1945), Ralph Fiennes (1962), and Ted Cruz (1970).

Those who fell asleep on December 22 include George Eliot (1880), Ma Rainey (1939), Nathanael West (1940), Franz Boas (1942), Beatrix Potter (1943), Darryl F. Zanuck (1979), Butterfly McQueen (1995), and Joe Cocker (2014).

In memory of Joe Cocker, who died at 70, here’s his fantastic performance of “With a Little Help from My Friends” at Woodstock. Remember when John Belushi imitated him on Saturday Night Live? (see it here)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili treads the frozen orchard, prognosticating like Sherlock Holmes at the end of “His Last Bow“. Is it Spring to which she refers—or global warming?

Hili: Everything is yet to come. A: What is? Hili: Warming.

In Polish:

Hili: Wszystko przed nami.

Ja: Co takiego?

Hili: Ocieplenie.

Grania sent a label for Japanese hand cream (it’s supposed to make your hands smell like cat paws—seriously!) I happen to love the musty smell of cat paws.

And here’s a pure-bread cat:

A tweet from reader Gethyn. What comfortable beds for these cats!

I recently bought comfy beds for my cats, but they still prefer to sleep on my sheep.

A tweet from reader Nilou, who apparently likes sea otters as much as I do:

Mummy water sausage with baby water sausage.

Tweets from Grania. A cat defends its bag:

get your own bag!

After watching the video, I still don’t know how this works, but it’s amazing:

This is how a Ceramic Zoetrope is made

I may have posted this before, but if so, it’s still worth seeing again:

Carbon nanotube muscle is so light it floats, but it can run motors & lift impressive amounts of weight

A great animal video (and again one that I may have posted before):

Furry Mercury 😂

This is truly a hero cat. Look at it go after that bear!

Bear wanders into cat's territory.

This is fricking MARS!!! And yes, that’s frozen water; read the link.

A beautiful #winter wonderland… on #Mars! This ice-filled crater was imaged by our Mars Express spacecraft. Korolev crater is 82 kilometres across and found in the northern lowlands of Mars.

More images: https://t.co/48Czjh80Qb

More images: https://t.co/48Czjh80Qb pic.twitter.com/5KDQ1PJ0jt — ESA (@esa) December 20, 2018

Tweets from Matthew: Look at this tweet and then the next one. It’s not a camera trick, as apparently Matthew thought.

When water flows so smoothly it looks solid. This effect is called Laminar flow

An admission by scientists that they were WRONG!

Thread, in which @statto does SCIENCE and proves himself (and me) wrong. What could be better?

This is from a webcam in WildlifeKate’s garden:

You just can't beat a Wood Mouse on Santa's Sleigh at Christmas time! Thank you to @CJWildlife for funding this project! Watch this set-up, live on our websites ….

Can you figure this one out? Answer is in the thread:

It's one small step for anagram One giant final naked romp