Reader Tom Carrolan, who works on raptors, sent us a post about eagles. His notes are indented:

This image of eagles landing on a slushy ice mix triggered Sean Kirst’s original Syracuse Post Standard article referenced above. Also we see a partial view of Bald Eagles of various ages in a tree right on the lake shore (it takes this species three years to develop the full white head and tail).

Adult Bald Eagles of the northern subspecies migrate in late winter through early spring. By the end of April into June, the southern population eagles (Florida and Gulf Coast) disperse north, all the way to the Canadian Maritimes. In August, mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley. Balds disperse through upstate New York state. September sightings of this species consist almost entirely of southern Balds heading back south for their December nesting. Satellite tracking of the northern birds shows even the youngest ones don’t move south until November. Northern adult migration continues well into December. This pair was photographed near Onondaga Lake in late February. The female on the left is larger than her mate. Reverse sexual dimorphism is common in our hawks and owls, and has been studied throughout the later 20th Century. . . looking for rhyme or reason.

This is also a bonded pair sitting not far from Onondaga Lake in winter. Like an old married couple on a long sofa, they are sitting like the image above—but not shoulder to shoulder.

In flight, the adult bird is iconic with a white head and tail. Before Brian Wheeler’s latest volumes, it was “common knowledge” that it took five years to reach this plumage, now we know it develops faster.

One last adult bird, photographed in winter at Onondaga Lake, Syracuse NY. Adults are difficult to photograph as the white head contrasts strongly with the body, making exposure allowances for a bright background difficult. All my in-flight raptor images have a plus overexposure setting to compensate for the bright sky (otherwise you get a nice silhouette… a cardboard cutout of a bird)! For adult Balds and also Osprey, I quickly change that setting as the bird approaches.

Immature bald eagles are all dark brown in their first year’s plumage and various changes occur over the next three years. This is a juvenile eagle showing a feature thought to be diagnostic for this species: note that the underwing coverts are white (leading half of the underwing). The all-brown fuselage varies a bit, and some young birds have white on the lower body toward the tail.

Some first year birds are much darker. The underwing coverts on this juvenile bird are quite dark brown. In September at a hawk watch that doesn’t see many Golden Eagles, this individual might get misidentified. But remember, September Florida Balds are abundant as they migrate south.

Here we see a white tail and a bit of an adult white head on the older immature bird, which also has a black facial mask (like an Osprey). Note the one long, pointed, pale feather at the mid-wing: a retained unmolted feather.

It is easier to see the longer retained feathers here, as there are several. The shorter, blunt feathers are the adult feathers. The pale translucent feathers in the outer wings are also unmolted younger feathers wearing out with age. The tail is still dark, but the head is getting white.