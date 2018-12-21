Vile anti-Semitism among Belgian soccer fans

If you’re one of those who think that anti-Zionism is never anti-Semitism, and that most of the opprobrium directed at Jews is about the government of Israel, not about their being Jews, then read this article from the Times of Israel (click on screenshot) and watch the video below, which is embedded in the article. What we see are a bunch of Belgian soccer fans gleefully calling for the burning of Jews. They mention nothing about Palestine, the “apartheid state” and so on. This is Jew hatred, pure and simple, and it’s becoming more frequent in Europe and the U.S.

An excerpt from the article:

Soccer fans in Belgium chanted about burning Jews during a match in the city of Bruges, Belgian media reported. La Derniere Heure published footage from the August 26 match on Wednesday. It shows dozens of fans celebrating their local team’s victory over Brussels’ Anderlecht team that day by singing in Flemish: “My father was in the commandos, my mother was in the SS, together they burned Jews ’cause Jews burn the best.” The chant, whose use was first reported by the media in 2015, has proliferated in the Netherlands and Belgium in recent years. In some cases, fans chant it to taunt counterparts from rival teams that are seen as historically Jewish. Some fans say Anderlecht is such a team, although that soccer club is not famously associated with Jews.

Here’s a screenshot of the video, and note that it’s not just one or a few fans, but a whole herd of them. For some reason I can’t post a YouTube link, but you can see the video on the Times site. It’s pretty horrifying; I can’t imagine these people didn’t realize what they were chanting about. And if you’re going to say, “Well, they didn’t mean it: this was just the usual raillery of soccer fans,” don’t bother.

The paper does report that the Brugges soccer club has strongly condemned this behavior and banned several fans from the stadium, but remember, this sentiment is still there among the people in this crowd, most of which weren’t banned.

These incidents are becoming increasingly frequent; here’s one published two days ago by Haaretz:

An excerpt:

The woman, aged 20, said in her complaint to police that the incident happened Monday in the heavily Jewish suburb of Sarcelles north of Paris, the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism, or BNVCA, wrote in a statement Tuesday. Prying her cellphone out of her hands, the two assailants, whom she said were black, hit her face while saying: “Are you afraid, you Jewess?” she told police. A passerby intervened, allowing the woman to flee to her home with a broken nose and bloody face, the report said. She was on her way home from work, she also said. The two alleged assailants fled the scene. BNVCA called on police to investigate and apprehend the suspects. France has seen an increase of 69 percent in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the first 10 months of 2018 over the corresponding period last year, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said last month. In addition to anti-Semitic assaults motivated purely by hate, French Jews have reported an increase in the number of incidents also featuring robbery. Some of the victims were selected because they are Jewish, while others began as random criminal acts before escalating into violent assaults after the perpetrators discovered the Jewish identity of their victims.

When I was in France not long ago, I noticed an increased amount of security around synagogues and in the partly Jewish Marais area.

This is not about Palestine versus Israel; this is about increasing hatred of Jews simply because they are Jews. It’s time to admit what is obvious.