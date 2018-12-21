Vile anti-Semitism among Belgian soccer fans

If you’re one of those who think that anti-Zionism is never anti-Semitism, and that most of the opprobrium directed at Jews is about the government of Israel, not about their being Jews, then read this article from the Times of Israel (click on screenshot) and watch the video below, which is embedded in the article. What we see are a bunch of Belgian soccer fans gleefully calling for the burning of Jews. They mention nothing about Palestine, the “apartheid state” and so on. This is Jew hatred, pure and simple, and it’s becoming more frequent in Europe and the U.S.
An excerpt from the article:
Soccer fans in Belgium chanted about burning Jews during a match in the city of Bruges, Belgian media reported.
La Derniere Heure published footage from the August 26 match on Wednesday. It shows dozens of fans celebrating their local team’s victory over Brussels’ Anderlecht team that day by singing in Flemish: “My father was in the commandos, my mother was in the SS, together they burned Jews ’cause Jews burn the best.”
The chant, whose use was first reported by the media in 2015, has proliferated in the Netherlands and Belgium in recent years. In some cases, fans chant it to taunt counterparts from rival teams that are seen as historically Jewish. Some fans say Anderlecht is such a team, although that soccer club is not famously associated with Jews.
Here’s a screenshot of the video, and note that it’s not just one or a few fans, but a whole herd of them. For some reason I can’t post a YouTube link, but you can see the video on the Times site. It’s pretty horrifying; I can’t imagine these people didn’t realize what they were chanting about. And if you’re going to say, “Well, they didn’t mean it: this was just the usual raillery of soccer fans,” don’t bother.
The paper does report that the Brugges soccer club has strongly condemned this behavior and banned several fans from the stadium, but remember, this sentiment is still there among the people in this crowd, most of which weren’t banned.
These incidents are becoming increasingly frequent; here’s one published two days ago by Haaretz:
An excerpt:
The woman, aged 20, said in her complaint to police that the incident happened Monday in the heavily Jewish suburb of Sarcelles north of Paris, the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism, or BNVCA, wrote in a statement Tuesday.
Prying her cellphone out of her hands, the two assailants, whom she said were black, hit her face while saying: “Are you afraid, you Jewess?” she told police. A passerby intervened, allowing the woman to flee to her home with a broken nose and bloody face, the report said. She was on her way home from work, she also said. The two alleged assailants fled the scene. BNVCA called on police to investigate and apprehend the suspects.
France has seen an increase of 69 percent in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the first 10 months of 2018 over the corresponding period last year, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said last month.
In addition to anti-Semitic assaults motivated purely by hate, French Jews have reported an increase in the number of incidents also featuring robbery. Some of the victims were selected because they are Jewish, while others began as random criminal acts before escalating into violent assaults after the perpetrators discovered the Jewish identity of their victims.
When I was in France not long ago, I noticed an increased amount of security around synagogues and in the partly Jewish Marais area.
This is not about Palestine versus Israel; this is about increasing hatred of Jews simply because they are Jews. It’s time to admit what is obvious.
In the words of Colin Farrell, “fookin’ Bruges!”
It may be time to consider which is truly going to shit faster – The U.S. or Europe. I think Putin is getting exactly what he wants and it is much easier than bombs and soldiers. In France they don’t even seem to need any leadership to riot and destroy property. Is it all decided on line? Is that where they get the orders?
We are not far behind here. Having a corrupt bigoted thug in the white house should help us get there faster. Shut the government down today and build that fantasy wall. We will all live and die by twitter.
We can look forward to the doyennes of the Women’s March explaining that the assailants of the Jewish woman in Paris, being black, are incapable of racism. And Glenn Greenwald will lecture us on the way Zionists always cry “anti-semitism” about anti-semitism.
As an ardent football fan, I condemn the reprehensible conduct of these hooligans.
Intolerance fuelled by ignorence, a bottomless pit.
Anti-semitism in the US isn’t limited to the Proud Boys rabble-rousers, run-of-the-mill white supremacists, and those of their ilk. Just a few days ago, a furor erupted (and is ongoing) over an interview Alice Walker gave to the NY Times https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/13/books/review/alice-walker-by-the-book.html, in which she was asked what books were on her night table, and she spoke of having David Icke’s “And the Truth Shall Set You Free.” She is a long-time, slavish devotee of Icke (I’ve noted this in other posts), a general crackpot and an anti-Semite of the first water, promulgating the belief that Jews are really bloodthirsty reptilian aliens, and the Holocaust (though Icke questions that) was instigated by the Jews for publicity and control. Several years ago, her championing of Icke and her general anti-Semitism also created a furor, which seems to have been forgotten since in the age of the Internet and social media, memory is very short. Walker’s visceral anti-Semitism did not originate in her championing of Palestinian rights; it pre-dated it; though she denies that she’s an anti-Semite and blames being saddled with that label on the fact that she supports BDS, which is bunkum.
It’s appalling that she’s resurrected this; and her defense of her beliefs and of Icke is vomit-inducing: “To the Also Curious” http://alicewalkersgarden.com/ (scroll down to just below the photo of the little girl reading a book).
Here’s a recent poem of hers: “It is Our (Frightful) Duty to Study the Talmud” http://alicewalkersgarden.com/2017/11/it-is-our-frightful-duty-to-study-the-talmud/, in which she speaks of the “shock” she experienced when she was accused “of appearing to be anti-Semitic.” I recently read Deborah Lipstadt’s monumental book, “Denying the Holocaust” and consider it a must-read for everyone.
I was going to write about this and have been collecting links, but maybe now I don’t have to. But of course the liberal media will largely ignore this story, though the NYT has stated that they don’t vet books recommended by authors they interview, thereby exculpating themselves. But they really should report on this controversy now.
I had no idea that Walker was such an anti-Semite, but she will be given a pass because she’s black and a famous author.
I don’t follow sport ,but i saw a bit on the news about Anti-Jewish feelings among the low brows who support Chelsea FC ,the fact that the club owner is Jewish seems to have escaped them.
“This is not about Palestine versus Israel;”
Exactly: that would involve an anti-Zionist element: Zionism is essentially a political position. Prejudice against race or religion is a different beast.
“This is about increasing hatred of Jews simply because they are Jews. It’s time to admit what is obvious.”
I agree.
I think there IS an increase in ant-Semitism across Europe. Racism also.
There is also an increase in xenophobia of ALL types, anti-immigrant feeling (presumed to have partly expressed itself in the Brexit referendum for example) and there seems to be an even more evident increase in anti-Islamic/Muslim feeling.
There is also a swing towards the political right wing across Europe, including various expressions of Nationalism, Nazism and Fascism.
I doubt that many of the participants filmed in Belgium even know what Zionism is. They likely hate any race apart from their own, or even any other football team. Base level tribalism.
Recent news:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2018/12/18/tottenham-fan-handed-four-year-ban-throwing-banana-skin-pierre/
My father has been a keen Arsenal supporter since about 1935. He won’t be too pleased about this one at all. “It’s not playing the game, you know”.
Where does this antisemitism come from? Children are indoctrinated with this evil garbage using the holy books of Christianity and Islam.
I agree with you there.
Yeah, I’ve always found anti-semitism so strange and perhaps that’s because I wasn’t raised religiously. I’ve found whenever I’ve encountered (usually passive) antisemitism – the kind that is uttered in passing like “the US supports Israel because there are so many Jews in power in the US” (the conspiracy theory that Jews run the world), there is a Christian element – either the person was raised Christian or has Christian friends they heard stuff like this from.
These things are outrageous and scary.