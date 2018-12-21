Ruth Bader Ginsberg has her third bout with cancer

Well, the toughest Justice on the Supreme Court just had another bout with cancer—her third. And, like the other two, it seems to be curable. (Pancreatic cancer, which she had 9 years ago, is almost always fatal, and kills quickly.) Click on the screenshot to see the CNN report.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung Friday at a New York hospital, the Supreme Court announced.
There is no evidence of any remaining disease, says a court spokesperson, nor is there evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.
The 85-year-old justice was hospitalized last month after a fall in her office, in which she fractured three ribs.
In 1999, Ginsburg underwent surgery for colorectal cancer, and 10 years later she was treated for early stages of pancreatic cancer.
The senior-most liberal justice, Ginsburg has said that she’ll continue to serve on the Supreme Court as long as she’s able to do the job.
“I said I will do this job as long as I can do it full steam,” Ginsburg said Sunday during an interview following a New York City screening of “On the Basis of Sex,” a feature film about her years as a young lawyer.
Only Ceiling Cat can determine when her time has come, but I hope she’s around until we get a Democratic President in two years . . .
Please, Ceiling Cat, lend her a few of your extra lives!
I have been battling cancer for the last two months (and at 43 I am only just over half RBG’s age!). My best wishes to her, but from personal experience a full recovery if it comes at all will not come quickly – I am still on any sensible reckoning quite seriously ill, although getting daily stronger.
Best wishes to you as well!
Sub!
Oh dear – I hope you recover as best as you can. I was 44 when I got cancer. I’m 48 now.
Best wishes Thomas!
“Almost invariably” fatal might be a better description of pancreatic cancer. There is a small group of long-term survivors.
I wish her, and everyone else so afflicted, the best in treatment and outcomes.
Katy tur said this afternoon that she and justice ginsberg were on the same flight to new york last night and that the justice walked on and off theflight, had coffee and worked on some papers the whole flight. Katy said she did not look like someone who was coming into town for next day surgery. Amazing seriousness and focus at any age.
I hope she survives and gets better. Another Trump justice would corrupt the court for decades, turning it into a political tool of the far right.
Hang in there. We are only one judge away from the 18th century.
Any organ I’ve got two of, RBG can have one of, should it keep her healthy and happy and serving on the bench.
A lobectomy was done, according to CNN. But she is described as recovering very quickly.
Is it a new cancer or a metastatic cancer as many cancers metastasize to the lung and treatment is different for a metastatic vs new cancer.
Oh it appears to be a new cancer. That’s a better prognosis then. Three new cancers. Ugh. I live in eternal fear of getting cancer again & I had just “cancer lite ™”