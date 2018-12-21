Ruth Bader Ginsberg has her third bout with cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung Friday at a New York hospital, the Supreme Court announced.

There is no evidence of any remaining disease, says a court spokesperson, nor is there evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.

The 85-year-old justice was hospitalized last month after a fall in her office, in which she fractured three ribs.

In 1999, Ginsburg underwent surgery for colorectal cancer, and 10 years later she was treated for early stages of pancreatic cancer.

The senior-most liberal justice, Ginsburg has said that she’ll continue to serve on the Supreme Court as long as she’s able to do the job.

“I said I will do this job as long as I can do it full steam,” Ginsburg said Sunday during an interview following a New York City screening of “On the Basis of Sex,” a feature film about her years as a young lawyer.