My anti-accommodationism article at The Conversation

A while back I posted a critique on this site of an article by Tom McLeish at The Conversation, “Religion isn’t the enemy of science: it’s been inspiring scientists for centuries.” In that critique I wrote, “I think it’s time I contributed an article to The Conversation showing why science and religion are incompatible, as that site appears to be very soft on faith.” Since then I’ve learned that The Conversation has several independent branches, and that piece was published by The Conversation UK, not The Conversation US.
But the former site, which may indeed be soft on faith, recently published yet another accommodationist article, “War between science and religion is far from inevitable” by Professor of Geography and Intellectual History, Queen’s University Belfast, and Emeritus Professor of Science and Religion as the University of Oxford. And that was the last straw for me. That article, if you can get through it, is an encyclopedia of all the tropes of accommodationism: scientists can be religious, religion inspired scientific discoveries, and religion can provide useful values in a discussion with scientists. (It even begins with a mention of Faith versus Fact, whose thesis of course Livingstone and Brooke reject.). The prose, too, was deadly; get a load of this:
In our own day, there may well be benefits to be derived from a dialogue between theological anthropology and those advocating transhumanism. New technological possibilities are raising profound questions about what it means to be human, a subject on which theologians have had much to say. At the very least, theology might prove to be a useful conversational partner in articulating values by which to adjudicate among the human capacities that might be prioritised for enhancement.
The article winds up with a firm but plaintive assertion that religion, after all, isn’t going away. (Of course it is, at least in the West.)
I didn’t write about the piece here, as I finally decided to respond at The Conversation itself—if they’d let me. I sent The Conversation U.S. a pitch, they were interested, and I wrote a piece that didn’t directly attack the ideas of Livingstone and Brooke, but linked to their piece (and others), and asserted that yes, there is a kind of war between science and religion. This was published this morning. It was a pleasure to work with my editor and the site. (I didn’t realize that you have to be an academic to publish there, and have to link to every quote and claim that you make.)
At any rate, you can read my piece below (“Yes, there is a war between science and religion“) by clicking on the link. If you’re interested, give them some traffic, and stand up for empiricism! (You’re welcome to make comments and to engage with the commenters who, inevitably, will be upset by my ideas.) The Conversation also published under a creative commons license, so anybody can republish the article for free.
As Andrew Sullivan might say, “See you next Friday,” except I’ll be here all week, folks.
“theology might prove to be a useful conversational partner”
they mean of course, a theologian. Spheres of knowledge aren’t alive and don’t talk.
Now the question is, which one? And why not Deepak Chopra?
I like “compartmentalization” to describe Francis Collins’ rationalization of scientists who do faith.
Not to draw attention away from your article, but did you see the article listed at the end of yours? It was questioning whether or not it is ethical to give catnip to your kitty! One person compared it to giving drugs to a child! Crazy.
The end of the first comment made me chuckle:
A theist can acknowledge the outcomes of methodological naturalism, without excepting the ontological conclusions made by folks like Coyne.
You would appear to have a faulty ontology, best get that seen to in the new year. 😀
Also, the majority of the others are predictable.
I did get as far as logging in using Google and started typing a reply (very nice preview on that site) and then decided that life is just tooooo short.
That thought occurred to me.
Also had bad experience with damn websites tricking me into logging in with whatever other account I have.
Question I had : when was science invented?
I thought it was defined in the early 19th c, Whewell. But before that we all know Greeks, Arabs, even ancient Egyptians used naturalistic reasoning to get good things like food and irrigation. But that’s as far as I could mark it.
Also had bad experience with damn websites tricking me into logging in with whatever other account I have.
I haven’t had any problems thus far… I only usually log in to sites like WordPress and Stack Overflow, I would think twice for anything that wasn’t so mainstream in case there is a way for my Google credentials to leak.
Well done, a precis of Faith vs Fact. You’re getting push back already, some of it, though flawed in the usual ways, is well made. Do others here have a good opinion of The Conversation? I mean as a site with quality writing and debate. I’ll browse it but opinions are welcome, if you’ve got one.
The intertubes is a vast wasteland, but here and there one can find an oasis. The trick is to avoid the mirages.
Judging from the beating that Dr. Coyne is getting for this article, I have doubts that reading The Conversation is worth my time.
Nice & concise!
In an article I can’t seem to get published anywhere, I make the point (not original) that religions aren’t even compatible with each other, let alone compatible with science:
“Science strives for consilience among its branches, but religion would seem to do the opposite: It isn’t even compatible with itself, let alone with science. Is there any matter of doctrine that the major religions agree on, to the same the extent that chemists agree on the laws of physics, molecular biologists agree on the rules of chemistry, evolutionists agree on the principles of molecular biology, and psychologists agree on the tenets of evolution?”
(Mr Demille, I’m ready for my close-up.)
Pertinent point.
Reminds us of the: “You Believer are an Atheist too, you don’t believe in Allah, Shiva, Odin, Zeus, etc. I have gone just one step further” (was that Dawkins, or did he cite someone?).
The primary objection in the 20 or so comments (at the moment) seems to be that the article doesn’t present religion in a way that exactly matches their own faith so it is an over generalization that can be dismissed out of hand. The other comments are just silly “ways of knowing” arguments.
An excellent article, which must have taken quite a bit or preparation (what with all those references). Shame that most of the comments so far are not up to the same standard.
The Conversation (UK), like other similar sites, is a mixture of the good and the inane; but is worth persevering with. Just the other day I came across this recent article, which I think merits a look: https://theconversation.com/what-if-consciousness-is-just-a-product-of-our-non-conscious-brain-107973
Good article Jerry, I wouldn’t have minded if it were a little bit longer.
The comments so far are full of the standard philosophical accusations and no-true-Scotsman claims. It was really disappointing to learn that the poorest quality comments were authored by a retired philosophy professor. There are plenty of philosophers that I admire and that give philosophy a good name, but damn if there aren’t plenty that make it seem as if philosophy being the branch of study of how to think well is satire.
++ Religious philosophy at its finest. The comments that are coherent follow the standard theological convention of disguising their lack of content under mounds of BS.
Exactly. Wish I’d written that 2nd sentence. A Gish-Gallop of philosophical gobbledygook.
I was way over the word limit, anyway: they wanted 900 words and my piece is 1384 words, so they were generous in letting me say what I wanted. Imagine if I had to say that in 900 words!
Y e a, Dr Coyne ! and
PLEASE, I know it is difficult; but
PLEASE KEEP THESE STATEMENTS COMING.
The more I work around scientists and
within science, the MORE I see evangelical – ism ! THEREIN !
This is so, so disheartening to me !
I cannot even begin … … to decry, it is
so friggin’ … … prevalent !
Everywhere. Here.
What th”ell happened to REASON !
And EVIDENCE ! Here.
JEBUS: It is y2019 !
Blue
I reTweeted, too, as I see Dr Pinker did.
CanNOT wait to be … … effing DISSED !
Blue
Thank goodness they let you go over! That was indeed a pretty lean and tight essay for the subject.
Great to see you publishing there!
But my God (pun intended), don’t read the comments!
The comments must be written in large part by users of the other authors’ websites and blogs – or their students, etc.
Well stated. And certainly not strident, although I expect those who disagree will claim otherwise.
Jesus H, the comments to your piece over at The Conversation are damn near unreadable — muddled in their analysis and garbled in their expression. Much of this appears attributable to poor writing and reasoning, though some of it, I suspect, is intentional obscurantism.
When I see the steaming wreckage of these arguments I can’t help but think “Oh the humanities”
My thoughts, after the first five or six comments, were two: a) Hamlet’s “Words, words, words.” Words with very few meanings really relevant to what Dr Coyne had argued; and b)how many angels can dance on the head of a pin, and all the schisms that such nonsense can engender.
Sue Strandberg was the only one in those few who seemed to be dealing with the discussion in a rational, meaningful way.
Excellent article and dreadful comments.
But I’m over there and wading in!
Thanks, Sastra.
BTW, Pinker tweeted it (with a gazillion more retweets than I’d ever get), but have a look at the comments on his tweet. They’re even more dismissive and ignorant than the negative ones on the Conversation.
But I’m over there and wading in!
You are, and ever were, patient. Much more so than I 🙂 I shall head over to see…
Very nice article. The comments are mostly boring and generally hard to understand. I think that’s the way they want it. The circular talk of the committed. As is always the case, theology goes on the attack and never provides evidence of their beliefs. Not once did I hear any real arguments for your specific facts, such as, why so many religions. Which one is true? I guess that doesn’t matter.
As far as I can tell from the evidence of science, human beings are essentially just meat machines with data processors on top. Science does not investigate and is not intended to investigate anything but the physical, and it therefore has nothing to say about whether there is some transcendent reality, over and above the physical, that can give persons a meaning and “special” value that the mere physical does not.
One might hypothesize that consciousness on the human scale, which science still does not purport to explain, is part of an existent, value-giving transcendent reality that is not physical (i.e., not made of quarks, gluons, leptons, photons, etc.). After all, when persons lose consciousness and have no reasonable prospect of regaining it, we do in fact largely treat them as meat machines and just let their mechanisms lapse, turning off the life support. This is done under the legal fiction that they are “brain dead.” It’s a fiction, however, because the brain is usually not literally dead; it’s just no longer supporting consciousness.
Mind you, my primary area of current scholarship is railing against the fallacy-based belief in “mental causation,” and I am surely not quick to suppose there are “spiritual” or other non-material causes that influence the physical domain. But I do believe in following the evidence, and I consider that the evidence of consciousness (which is quixotic to deny) raises, at the very least, questions about the completeness of science as a description of all that exists.
There’s no reason to believe that consciousness is not explainable. Just because we don’t understand it yet, is no reason to give up hope. Everything we understand now was once not understood.
Oh, I agree. But possibilities for future explanations are not evidence, nor are they even a framework of hypotheses for gathering and organizing evidence. Based on the evidence we have (particularly with reference to consciousness), we cannot yet conclude that the scientific description of all that exists, though impressive, is or can be complete, even in principle. Science does not even purport to investigate that “something extra” that makes us more than just meat machines. That’s my only point.
Science doesn’t recognize that “something extra” you refer to and neither do I. The existence of that something extra is for you to prove.
Yes, but see, that’s exactly why so many people are skeptical about science. They hear scientists cheerfully insisting that people are nothing beyond the physical–in effect, just “flesh.” While that may be so and there’s truly no “something extra” (and by definition, there’s no physical evidence one way or the other), it is not the sort of message that makes a person credible in the national arena. (And THAT is a social fact for which there is ample evidence).
I think a bit more humility about what science does (and does not) actually know may temper the unfortunate resistance to scientific knowledge that IS evidence-based (like, for example, the theory of evolution).
There is nothing about science that constrains it to the physical or from investigating that “something extra,” whatever you or any given user of those terms may mean by them in any given usage. Science is merely a process that people use. That process can be used to investigate anything, whatever anyone wants to call it, that humans or the devices they create are capable of perceiving in some way.
Categories such as natural, supernatural and that something extra are purely artificial divisions of this reality that we find ourselves in. If whatever phenomenon you wish to imagine is supposed to be something that can affect humans in any way that they are capable of perceiving then it would be logically impossible for that phenomenon to be beyond the purview of science because science is just a method that humans use to try and make sense of this reality we find ourselves in.
Regarding the completeness of science as a description of all that exists, who claims any such thing? I guarantee that no remotely significant percentage of scientists would make that claim. Rather the opposite. Rather I usually see this kind of claim coming from anti-science leaning people. It always struck me as projection. It isn’t science that deals in absolute truths or claims of divine knowledge about all of creation. That’s religion.
Regarding consciousness, it’s like the last big gap left for people to hide god in. That science can not yet describe how consciousness happens is not remarkable in any way and is not a failing of science. Nor is there any good reason to suppose that continued scientific investigation into consciousness won’t continue to yield useful results. It is still popular for people to portray consciousness as something that we know nothing about and that has got scientists completely stumped. But that just isn’t accurate. Particularly in the last 10-15 years scientific investigation has made significant progress, enabled by progress in biology in general and progress in developing more capable tools. No, we haven’t figured it out yet, not even close. But we are making discernible progress.
Was a great article Jerry. I was asked to contribute to the first edition of the U.S. version, and wrote on potential impacts of climate change on fall leaf colors. I’m sure your article will stimulate much discussion and generate lots of criticism. Nonetheless, it was a great read, and I forwarded it to all my colleagues here. Happy Holidays!
A wonderful article, thank you. And very glad to see the intelligent comments here about the unintelligible comments there.
Trying to work out where Caravaggio’s doubting Thomas fits in.
It’s in the article.
Indeed, nice and concise.
The citation of Polkinghorne is spot on: “….would amount to no more than an illusory exercise in comforting fantasy.” Exactly.
I am going to say now that John Polkinghorne is a very nice man… I don’t, and can never, agree with his philosphy but he is courteous and respectful to the minions (such as me) in organisations. This is based on my interactions with him in the 1980’s, but I suspect that his personal conduct hasn’t changed.
Of course, he is wrong in so many ways 😀
Excellent rebuttal of accommodationism by our host. Comments on the Conversation piece were not of a high standard.
Thanks for writing that, PCC[E]. Exactly the right number of words.
Hear, hear! Excellent article, Jerry. That ought to be the last word on it, with the perfect last word about faith.
Most of the comments are from religionists who couldn’t think their way out of a spider web. I tried to inflict some critical thinking, as did a few others, but it’s pretty hopeless.
Great article, Jerry. Reading the comments I’m struck by the confusion in peoples minds about evidence. Argument does not equal evidence.
rz
Good point
Or even argument = convincing/parsimonious argument.
Or even if there’s a clear notion of what the rules of all this is.