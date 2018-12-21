Friday: Hili dialogue

We’re coming up on Christmas, as today is Friday, December 21, 2018—only 4 shopping days left until Coynezaa. It’s National Hamburger Day (I’m having leftover Chinese food) as well as São Tomé Day, a holiday on the island where I used to study Drosophila.

Most important, it’s the first day of winter (it officially begins at 5:23 p.m.) and the shortest day of the year. Google has an animated winter Doodle:

On this day in 1620, the Pilgrims who sailed on the ship Mayflower under the leadership of William Bradford, landed at Plymouth Rock in what is now Massachusetts. On December 21, 1872, the famous Challenger expedition, marking the birth of oceanography, sailed from Portsmouth, England on the HMS Challenger, commanded by Captain George Nares. On this day in 1879, Ibsen’s A Doll’s House premiered at the Royal Theater in Copenhagen.

On December 21, 1913, the world’s first crossword puzzle, Arthur Wynne’s “word-cross puzzle” was published in the New York World. Here it is; can you solve it? It’s pretty easy, especially if you do the NYT Sunday puzzle.

On December 21, 1937, the world’s first full-length animation, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, premiered at the Carthay Circle Theatre in Los Angeles. Now try to name the seven dwarfs—there are two that people always forget. Exactly three decades later, the first recipient of a human to human heart transplant, Louis Washkansky, died in Cape Town, South Africa, only 18 days after the transplant. On this day in 1968, the Apollo 8, carrying a crew of three, flew to the Moon, orbited it, and returned safely to Earth. It was a dress rehearsal for the Apollo 11 that landed on the Moon in 1969. Finally, it was on December 21, 1988 that a bomb exploded on Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people: the deadliest air disaster on British soil.

There must have been a lot of copulation in late April, as many notables were born on this day. They include Benedict Arnold (1615), Jack Russell (1795; yes, the dog breed was named after him), Benjamin Disraeli (1804), Maud Gonne (1866), two famous geneticists—Sewall Wright in 1889 and Hermann Joseph Muller in 1890—Rebecca West (1892), Anthony Powell (1905; I couldn’t finish his big series of novels), Heinrich Böll (1917; Nobel Laureate), Paul Winchell (1922), Phil Donahue (1935), Jane Fonda (1937), Frank Zappa (1940), Samuel L. Jackson (1948), Chris Evert (1954), Florence Griffith Joyner (1959), and Julie Delpy (1969).

I knew of Maud Gonne as an actress and women’s rights activist, but especially as the woman with whom Yeats was smitten. He proposed to her four times, and was turned down each time; and he wrote many poems inspired by her. Yet until today I didn’t know what she looked like, so I found some photos:

Gonne and Yeats:

She lived until 1953.

Those who expired on this day include F. Scott Fitzgerald (1940, he was only 44), George S. Patton (1945), and Nikolaas Tinbergen (1988; Nobel Laureate).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Hili dialogue is enigmatic because the mice are safer from predation under the snow. Who knows what this Polish/Jewish cat is thinking?

Cyrus: There will be a White Christmas. Hili: I don’t know whether the mice will be happy about it.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Będzie białe Boże Narodzenie. Hili: Nie wiem, czy myszy się ucieszą.

Here are Calvin and Hobbes discussing atheism. There are a lot of Santa/God comparisons going around these days.

Two funnies from reader Merilee (Diana MacPherson objects to the orientation of the rolls):

A groaner:



Tweets from Heather Hastie, sent to her by Ann German. Some great cat photos in the first one: look at the smiling dude at upper right!

Japanese Photographer Masayuki Oki Documents The Many Faces of Tokyo's Stray Cats pic.twitter.com/V8ujSTf55y — 41 Strange (@41Strange) December 17, 2018

Salacious but funny:

This is an actual meme from the Russian troll farm, in which Jesus counsels someone addicted to masturbation: “Reach out to me and we will beat it together.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jCaximcQHk — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 17, 2018

From reader Blue: a cat that likes to reset the clock.

🐱🐈 Cuando programas tu alarma para despertarte🌄🕔 pic.twitter.com/rYZD2vjgFo — ♡ VALE ツ ••• 💕 ℒove (@valeri_torr) December 18, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. The first one is amazing, and links to an Anolis blog post that contains the video I present below the tweet. A reptile that encases its body in a bubble so it can breathe underwater! I’ll be!

Stop what you’re doing and watch the video immediately.

Stop what you are doing and watch this.

The hydrophobic scales of this lizard encase its body in a ballon of air that allow it to "breathe" while under water. This scuba diving lizard is appropriately names Anolis aquaticus.https://t.co/8NVm0Xn5we — Thomas Sanger (@ThSanger) December 20, 2018

The video:

Matthew: “All lines are parallel and at right angles.” It sure doesn’t look like it, but Dr. Cobb is always right.

Words we use that come from Arabic:

You’ve been speaking Arabic all your life (see also cat, sugar, coffee, guitar etc). From Gaston Dorren’s “Babel” from ⁦@ProfileBooks⁩ as seen in ⁦@TheTLS⁩ pic.twitter.com/nAE9B4LRFU — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) December 20, 2018

Tweets from Grania. Now this is some weird cat behavior: stalking followed by an affectionate approach:

Boxing hares!

And look at this hail that fell on Sydney:

This Sydney hail is some of the weirdest-looking hail I've seen. Terrifying, obviously, but so fascinating! Some look almost like flowers or little tiny planets. And literally 5 minutes after the giant hail, the weather returned to humid & sweltering. Ahh, Sydney… #SydneyStorm pic.twitter.com/YzzyD7HkjQ — Laura Phenomenon (@LauraPhenomenon) December 20, 2018

Finally, more words of outrage from the super-woke Titania McGrath:

Speaking English is an act of colonial violence. — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 20, 2018