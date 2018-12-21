A swell Coynezaa present

Well, at least I think that’s what this is. I got a call from the office downstairs that I had an Amazon package. I wasn’t expecting one, and when I got the box and opened it, I found these lovely comestibles: among the finest foodstuffs of Canada and Britain:
McVitie’s Dark Chocolate Digestive Biscuits happen to be my favorite among all “cookies,” as we Yanks call them, and Coffee Crisp, unobtainable at U.S. stores, is a Canadian candy bar of impeccable flavor and lineage.
I don’t know who sent these, and perhaps I was told and forgot, but many thanks to the super-kindly sender, and email me if you’re the one.
Happy Coynezaa! Now that we know you like these…
Bravo! McVities are hugely popular over here, especially the ones you dip in your tea.
Well. The digestive’s are my favourite too but I was amazed about the coffee crisp. I am 65. When I was young in the 60’s coffee crisps appeared in Britain and I loved them. They still exist! I wish the canucks would start exporting them to us again.
Let me know if you find a source for Weetabix here in the US. 😉
I buy Weetabix often at Trader Joe’s.
Thanks. I’ll give that a try!
I was also surprised when I discovered it a few years back. A box is surprisingly cheap – $2 if I remember correctly. Way cheaper than at British import shops. It’s actually made in Canada but they have a US website, http://www.wheetabixusa.com.
There’s an errant “h” in that URL… I got it to work at “www.weetabixusa.com” but the url only tells me to look at Amazon Prime (which doesn’t have it) and at a local store (not Trader Joe’s) which also doesn’t have it.
I’ll try TJ.
What part of the country do you live in?
We have bought them at TJs in California, Tennessee, and Illinois, so I don’t think location should be an issue.
SCORE!
A trip to a nearby Trader Joe’s yielded an ample supply. Many thanks for the pointer!
Sorry about the URL. I live in Long Beach, California. I live halfway between two TJs and both have Weetabix (no ‘h’).
The McVitie chocolate digestive has taken a severe turn to the dark (not chocolate) side. I couldn’t finish the last pack I had, very disappointing indeed. I have another pack to try and I sincerely hope that the previous one was some kind of abberation, otherwise my go-to biscuit is history…
My favourite biscuit is the Chocolate Oliver, ridiculously expensive and hard to get.
These days, the only chocolate I have comes from here. I was there today, in fact and if you get the chance I recommend it.
Coynezaa hasn’t even begun and you already have two splendid gifts: an origami duck and snacks!
Mmmmmm Coffee Crisp is my favourite chocolate bar.
It’s so weird that you can’t get ‘Coffee Crisp’ in the U.S. But then, we can’t get ‘Heath Bars’ up here. They are my favourite chocolate bar, and I have to stock up when I go to the States.
The best chocolate that I have ever had is the Stilwell’s easter eggs we got as kids. Sadly, Stilwell’s doesn’t make chocolate anymore, just humbugs (another of Jerry’s favourite things). I have never tasted any chocolate to match it. Granted, I haven’t tasted all chocolate in the world, but I have given it a good try!