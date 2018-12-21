A swell Coynezaa present

Well, at least I think that’s what this is.  I got a call from the office downstairs that I had an Amazon package. I wasn’t expecting one, and when I got the box and opened it, I found these lovely comestibles: among the finest foodstuffs of Canada and Britain:

McVitie’s Dark Chocolate Digestive Biscuits happen to be my favorite among all “cookies,” as we Yanks call them, and Coffee Crisp, unobtainable at U.S. stores, is a Canadian candy bar of impeccable flavor and lineage.

I don’t know who sent these, and perhaps I was told and forgot, but many thanks to the super-kindly sender, and email me if you’re the one.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 21, 2018 at 11:30 am and filed under food. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

15 Comments

  1. Miss Ironfist
    Posted December 21, 2018 at 11:33 am | Permalink

    Happy Coynezaa! Now that we know you like these…

    Reply
  2. Frank Bath
    Posted December 21, 2018 at 11:56 am | Permalink

    Bravo! McVities are hugely popular over here, especially the ones you dip in your tea.

    Reply
  3. Jeff Morgan
    Posted December 21, 2018 at 11:58 am | Permalink

    Well. The digestive’s are my favourite too but I was amazed about the coffee crisp. I am 65. When I was young in the 60’s coffee crisps appeared in Britain and I loved them. They still exist! I wish the canucks would start exporting them to us again.

    Reply
  4. GBJames
    Posted December 21, 2018 at 12:03 pm | Permalink

    Let me know if you find a source for Weetabix here in the US. 😉

    Reply
    • Paul Topping
      Posted December 21, 2018 at 12:39 pm | Permalink

      I buy Weetabix often at Trader Joe’s.

      Reply
      • GBJames
        Posted December 21, 2018 at 12:44 pm | Permalink

        Thanks. I’ll give that a try!

        Reply
        • Paul Topping
          Posted December 21, 2018 at 12:53 pm | Permalink

          I was also surprised when I discovered it a few years back. A box is surprisingly cheap – $2 if I remember correctly. Way cheaper than at British import shops. It’s actually made in Canada but they have a US website, http://www.wheetabixusa.com.

          Reply
          • GBJames
            Posted December 21, 2018 at 1:02 pm | Permalink

            There’s an errant “h” in that URL… I got it to work at “www.weetabixusa.com” but the url only tells me to look at Amazon Prime (which doesn’t have it) and at a local store (not Trader Joe’s) which also doesn’t have it.

            I’ll try TJ.

            What part of the country do you live in?

            Reply
            • Simon Hayward
              Posted December 21, 2018 at 2:01 pm | Permalink

              We have bought them at TJs in California, Tennessee, and Illinois, so I don’t think location should be an issue.

              Reply
              • GBJames
                Posted December 21, 2018 at 2:21 pm | Permalink

                SCORE!

                A trip to a nearby Trader Joe’s yielded an ample supply. Many thanks for the pointer!

            • Paul Topping
              Posted December 21, 2018 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

              Sorry about the URL. I live in Long Beach, California. I live halfway between two TJs and both have Weetabix (no ‘h’).

              Reply
  5. Serendipitydawg
    Posted December 21, 2018 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

    The McVitie chocolate digestive has taken a severe turn to the dark (not chocolate) side. I couldn’t finish the last pack I had, very disappointing indeed. I have another pack to try and I sincerely hope that the previous one was some kind of abberation, otherwise my go-to biscuit is history…

    My favourite biscuit is the Chocolate Oliver, ridiculously expensive and hard to get.

    These days, the only chocolate I have comes from here. I was there today, in fact and if you get the chance I recommend it.

    Reply
  6. Jenny Haniver
    Posted December 21, 2018 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

    Coynezaa hasn’t even begun and you already have two splendid gifts: an origami duck and snacks!

    Reply
  7. Diana MacPherson
    Posted December 21, 2018 at 3:43 pm | Permalink

    Mmmmmm Coffee Crisp is my favourite chocolate bar.

    Reply
  8. Claudia Baker
    Posted December 21, 2018 at 4:09 pm | Permalink

    It’s so weird that you can’t get ‘Coffee Crisp’ in the U.S. But then, we can’t get ‘Heath Bars’ up here. They are my favourite chocolate bar, and I have to stock up when I go to the States.

    The best chocolate that I have ever had is the Stilwell’s easter eggs we got as kids. Sadly, Stilwell’s doesn’t make chocolate anymore, just humbugs (another of Jerry’s favourite things). I have never tasted any chocolate to match it. Granted, I haven’t tasted all chocolate in the world, but I have given it a good try!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: