Thursday: Hili dialogue

It's Thursday, December 20, 2018, with only five days left until the beginning of the six-day holiday of Coynezaa.

The news—or is it “olds”?—from history is a bit thin today. On December 20, 1803, the Louisiana Purchase, in which we got millions of acres from the duped French for almost nothing, was completed in a ceremony in New Orleans. 57 years later to the day, South Carolina became the first state to try to secede from the United States by adopting The Declaration of the Immediate Causes Which Induce and Justify the Secession of South Carolina from the Federal Union . The explicit reason was the North’s opposition to “the institution of slavery.” The fighting didn’t begin, however, until April 12 of the next year, when Confederate guns fired on Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor.

On this day in 1915, the last Australian troops were evacuated from Gallipoli after an eight-month debacle in which the Allies failed. We mustn’t forget, however, the many other allies and Turkish soldiers who died: over 100,000 in total. Casualties on both sides were roughly equal, as the chart below shows, but the allies failed to gain control of the straits, and so many died in vain. In fact, the entire war was one in which soldiers died in vain.

On December 20, 1924, Adolf Hitler was released from Landsberg Prison in Bavaria, where he’d been sentenced to five years but served only one. It was there that he dictated Mein Kampf to Rudolf Hess. The prison still stands, and is still administered by the Bavarian prison system, though I doubt it holds criminals. It doesn’t look too daunting:

Hitler’s “confinement” doesn’t seem too punitive: here he is with some of his pals in Landsberg. There are flowers and Adolf is wearing Lederhosen! Hess is there, second from right.

It was on December 20, 1946, that the famous movie It’s a Wonderful Life was premiered in New York City. “Don’t you know me, Bert?” It’s only a matter of time before the Outrage Brigade finds something ideologically unsavory about that classic film. (In fact, I bet a savvy reader can find some objections online.)

According to Wikipedia, it was on this day in 1987 that, “in the worst peacetime sea disaster, the passenger ferry Doña Paz [sank] after colliding with the oil tanker Vector in the Tablas Strait in the Philippines, killing an estimated 4,000 people (1,749 official).”

Exactly ten years later, Portugal handed Macau back to China. On December 20, 2007, Elizabeth II became the oldest monarch ever of the United Kingdom, passing Queen Victoria, who lived 81 years, 7 months, and 29 days. Elizabeth is now over 92, and has reigned for 66 years and 316 days. I wouldn’t put it past her to outlive Prince Charles!

Notables born on December 20 include Pieter de Hooch (1629), Branch Rickey (1881), Uri Geller (1946, still bending spoons), and Alan Parsons (1948). I tried to find a de Hooch painting with a cat in it, but he seemed to paint only d*gs. I’m told that the absence of cats from the Netherlands at that time was due to their being used in the famous Dutch dish kattenstoofpot.

Those who fell asleep on December 20 include Sacagawea (1812, on the U.S. silver dollar), Moss Hart (1961), John Steinbeck (1968), Bobby Darin (1973), Richard J. Daley (1976), Arthur Rubenstein (1982) and Carl Sagan (1996).

Sacagawea, of course, became famous for helping Lewis and Clark on their great expedition west to explore the Louisiana Territory. Americans don’t see many silver dollars (this one’s actually copper coated with nickel), but here’s a photo of one with Sacagawea’s portrait—and that of her son Jean Baptiste Charbonneau)—on it. The copyright to the image is owned by the U.S. Mint, which is unusual since most portraits on coins and currency are in the public domain:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is nodding off on her jars, but pretends to be awake:

A: Are you asleep? Hili: No, I’m meditating.

In Polish:

Ja: Śpisz?

Hili: Nie, medytuję

Here’s Hili sitting on those same jars as a kitten:

Reader Richard sent a cartoon:

Two cartoons from reader Merilee:

This is a good one, but also sad:

A tweet sent by conservation biologist Mark Plotkin. (I bet, though Mark’s Jewish, he doesn’t have the “Gefilte” fish bumper icon that I own; I’ve shown it below.)

This is the one I have:

From reader Nilou; the latest (and cutest) cover of Nature Ecology & Evolution:

Our January 2019 issue is now live, with a cover illustration by Rohan Chakravarty of some of the species that have featured in our pages in 2018. Read more at https://t.co/HxjCbkv55y pic.twitter.com/zO61L87bcz — NatureEcoEvo (@NatureEcoEvo) December 19, 2018

Tweets from Heather Hastie. That is a wicked claw!

From Heather via Ann German. As Heather says, “It’s a good way of getting through to people why Trump is wrong.”

“Well okay, there was a murder but Trump didn’t order it” “Well okay, he ordered it, but he didn’t do it himself” “Well okay, he did it himself, but it was self-defense” “Well okay, it was planned but it’s really the guy’s fault for dying” “Dying isn’t illegal” https://t.co/CggfE3bN0Y — Mere Smith (@EvilGalProds) December 14, 2018

Tweets from Grania. Is that play or a potential lunch?

I just want to play….😂 pic.twitter.com/SBO4bP79jb — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 19, 2018

Round blue jellyfish, about which we know virtually nothing:

Think all species have been described?? These beautiful big blue cannonball jellies are common in the Gulf of California, Mexico, but still unnamed by science! They're even commercially harvested and exported as food! Full video: https://t.co/xOlHCa08cv #DailyJelly #MarineBiology pic.twitter.com/LpUGYqktH2 — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) December 18, 2018

Yep, this is a pretty good physics demonstration:

Tweets from Matthew. This looks like a cormorant eating a remora: a true mutualism for the whale shark and the bird, although the bird benefits way more than the shark (I’m assuming the remora slows the shark down just a wee bit).

No big deal, JUST A BIRD EATING A FISH STUCK TO A WHALE SHARK. Video by @NatGeo, Full video (very worth a watch!) here: https://t.co/IsSNYTpZXI pic.twitter.com/umBF41x4T0 — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) December 7, 2018

This is cute, and ducks like bread, but it’s not good for them. DO NOT FEED BREAD TO DUCKS!

Duck 1: When I die I want to come back as a human.

Duck 2: They're nasty bastards

Duck 1: Yeah but imagine being in charge of the bread. — Paul (@bingowings14) July 7, 2017

A gangsta fly collector!

Who are the most badass collectors of all time? Why they are dipterists of course! This horsefly was collected from on top of a crocodile 🐊- and it was a NEW SPECIES TO SCIENCE – well done dipterists, well done #collections #flies #tabanidae #horseflies pic.twitter.com/PL9GCV3q4L — Dr Erica McAlister (@flygirlNHM) December 19, 2018