Springer writes me again about the creationist paper they published; perhaps the firm’s response in the works

Of course I haven’t given up trying to get a formal response from Springer about why they published a creationist paper in the International Journal of Anthropology and Ethnology. As Glenn Close said in that movie where she killed the bunny, “I will not be ignored!” After I got a perfunctory and unsatisfactory boilerplate response from some Springer functionary, I wrote to several other email addresses I found, including the fellow below. I asked that the relevant people, including the board of directors and scientific executives, be notified about this paper. Here’s the email I got this morning.

Dear Dr. Coyne, Thank you for your email. Please be informed that I have forwarded this concern to our Journal Contact. Rest assured that I will contact you once we receive a response from them. If you have questions, please let me know. Kind regards, Carl Johann B. Samson Journals Editorial Office (JEO)

Okay, I will rest assured—for the time being.

In the meantime, one creationist reader, mistakenly thinking I’ve called for the censorship of the creationist paper, sent this attempted comment:

TAMMI LEE HAYNES As a Creationist, I would like to thank Dr Coyne for his letter to Springer. His criticisms of Dr Uner’s [sic; it’s “Umer”] spelling, capitalization, and grammar are irrefutable. But in his unswerving focus on faulty proofreading, Dr Coyne didn’t get to Dr. Umer’s criticism…….that evolutionists have been making sweeping claims based on dubious inferences from scant data, or her question…..that if mankind is really millions of years old, why did it take 99 percent of man’s history to give rise to a civilization? Instead, Dr Coyne called for retraction, AKA censorship. Of course that has become SOP for academics when they face questions and criticisms from Creationists that they are unable to answer in fields such as evolution, origin of life, physics consciousness, and especially cosmology. And this inability to face such issues is why Creationism is back in the catbird seat nowadays.

Ms. Haynes, of course, is ignorant of the copious (not “scant”!) data supporting evolution (yes, I cited some), and makes the risible claim that “Creationism is back in the catbird seat.” Creationism, of course, is on the wane—not just because American is becoming more secular, and Creationism requires feeding from the faithful, but also because they keep losing in court when trying to force creationism into the public schools.

Intelligent Design, a gussied-up form of creationism, also failed in court (Kitzmiller et al. v. Dover Area School District). And this year is the twentieth anniversary of the Intelligent-Design manifesto, the infamous “Wedge Document”, that proclaimed a victory of their anti-materialist and disguised religiosity within two decades. Here are their goals for this year:

Twenty Year Goals

To see intelligent design theory as the dominant perspective in science.

To see design theory application in specific fields, including molecular biology, biochemistry, paleontology, physics and cosmology in the natural sciences, psychology, ethics, politics, theology and philosophy in the humanities; to see its influence in the fine arts.

To see design theory permeate our religious, cultural, moral and political life.

None of this has occurred, of course, despite the books of people like Philip Johnson, Michael Behe, Jonathan Wells, and Stephen Meyer, as well as the gaseous emissions of Discovery Institute flacks like Michael Egnor and David Klinghoffer. In the absence of any evidence for Intelligent Design—which, we were assured, was “right around the corner”—they’re now entirely devoted to slinging mud at evolutionary biology and its practitioners.