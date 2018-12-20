Springer writes me again about the creationist paper they published; perhaps the firm’s response in the works

Of course I haven’t given up trying to get a formal response from Springer about why they published a creationist paper in the International Journal of Anthropology and Ethnology. As Glenn Close said in that movie where she killed the bunny, “I will not be ignored!” After I got a perfunctory and unsatisfactory boilerplate response from some Springer functionary, I wrote to several other email addresses I found, including the fellow below. I asked that the relevant people, including the board of directors and scientific executives, be notified about this paper. Here’s the email I got this morning.
Dear Dr. Coyne,
Thank you for your email.
Please be informed that I have forwarded this concern to our Journal Contact. Rest assured that I will contact you once we receive a response from them.
If you have questions, please let me know.
Kind regards,
Carl Johann B. Samson
Journals Editorial Office (JEO)
Okay, I will rest assured—for the time being.
In the meantime, one creationist reader, mistakenly thinking I’ve called for the censorship of the creationist paper, sent this attempted comment:
TAMMI LEE HAYNES
As a Creationist, I would like to thank Dr Coyne for his letter to Springer. His criticisms of Dr Uner’s [sic; it’s “Umer”] spelling, capitalization, and grammar are irrefutable.
But in his unswerving focus on faulty proofreading, Dr Coyne didn’t get to Dr. Umer’s criticism…….that evolutionists have been making sweeping claims based on dubious inferences from scant data, or her question…..that if mankind is really millions of years old, why did it take 99 percent of man’s history to give rise to a civilization?
Instead, Dr Coyne called for retraction, AKA censorship. Of course that has become SOP for academics when they face questions and criticisms from Creationists that they are unable to answer in fields such as evolution, origin of life, physics consciousness, and especially cosmology. And this inability to face such issues is why Creationism is back in the catbird seat nowadays.
Ms. Haynes, of course, is ignorant of the copious (not “scant”!) data supporting evolution (yes, I cited some), and makes the risible claim that “Creationism is back in the catbird seat.” Creationism, of course, is on the wane—not just because American is becoming more secular, and Creationism requires feeding from the faithful, but also because they keep losing in court when trying to force creationism into the public schools.
Intelligent Design, a gussied-up form of creationism, also failed in court (Kitzmiller et al. v. Dover Area School District). And this year is the twentieth anniversary of the Intelligent-Design manifesto, the infamous “Wedge Document”, that proclaimed a victory of their anti-materialist and disguised religiosity within two decades. Here are their goals for this year:
Twenty Year Goals
- To see intelligent design theory as the dominant perspective in science.
- To see design theory application in specific fields, including molecular biology, biochemistry, paleontology, physics and cosmology in the natural sciences, psychology, ethics, politics, theology and philosophy in the humanities; to see its influence in the fine arts.
- To see design theory permeate our religious, cultural, moral and political life.
None of this has occurred, of course, despite the books of people like Philip Johnson, Michael Behe, Jonathan Wells, and Stephen Meyer, as well as the gaseous emissions of Discovery Institute flacks like Michael Egnor and David Klinghoffer. In the absence of any evidence for Intelligent Design—which, we were assured, was “right around the corner”—they’re now entirely devoted to slinging mud at evolutionary biology and its practitioners.
sub
“that if mankind is really millions of years old, why did it take 99 percent of man’s history to give rise to a civilization?”
Why did it take billions, trillions, a gazillion years before God sparked the idea of creating humans? And why did he let the native americans wait for the message about jesus for thousands of years?
Clearly it was a mistake coming down from the trees if it gave rise to the ruddy creationists! [I mistyped that ‘cretinists’…]
Well, “cretin” does come from the French for “Christian”.
/@
Yeah, but Tammie thinks, “the accounts of witnesses is direct empirical evidence”, so what does she know?!
/@
The puzzle to me with creationist is how gullible they are for religion, to the point of almost going mad on the subject of evolution. Nothing can be more stupid than the shut mind. I should also include more dangerous.
Miss Haynes asks: “…that if mankind is really millions of years old, why did it take 99 percent of man’s history to give rise to a civilization?”
This is tantamount to saying: “My ignorance on human history means that god is real!”
Back when I was a schoolteacher (in a faith school) I was handed this (https://creationsciencestudy.wordpress.com/tag/satanism/ scroll down to where the tree is) by a concerned parent.
At the time I wasn’t especially interested in evolutionary theory because I was studying humans and I had read all my Stephen Jay Gould and he had assured me that humans had stopped evolving 50k years ago, move along now, nothing to see here (I know better now)
But the key point that became obvious to me was that the objection to evolution was moral, not factual.
I’ve come to believe that the key objection to a lot of things that make humans look like cranks is moral,not factual.
Are anti-vaccers really convinced by Andrew Wakefield, or do they distrust doctors? Are climate change deniers really convinced by argument, or do they hate hippies (as they see them)? Its far too obvious to point out what really motivates holocaust deniers. Here’s a clue: Its not the analysis of David Irving.
Is this a general rule? I’m really not sure, but I am convinced that the moral angle can’t be safely left to either religious types or humanities types to fully address. They dont do a good job (although poets, artists and great writers can do a great job here–its mainly the critics who are rubbish)
For one thing, there needs to be an account of how humans can be moral given evolution by natural selection (there is one, but I dont think its what people expect). In other words a naturalistic account of morality. I don’t think a reductive one will do the trick (its that precise thing that people fear). But a non reductive one (virtue based? consequentialist?) might do it.
Here’s the thing. The greatest military historians tell us that there are three levels on which battles are won: Tactical (getting power to a point etc) Strategic (where to hit, where to retreat) and Moral (your troops have to think that they are the good guys, unless they are slaves or psychopaths are these dont make good or numerous fighters).
Without the moral level, your army won’t fight and it doesnt matter how many tactical or strategic victories you get an enemy who believes in themselves as being moral will just keep taking the pain until you get sick of dishing it out (see Vietnam for details).
Has the naturalistic model won the moral level? I think it has, for the record and people like Pinker are good at disseminating this. But others are needed.
Anyway, thats my twopennyworth.
Happy xams
I think you’re right — we are predisposed to give more weight to our hopes and fears than to the evidence. That alone is enough to explain why we have only had what we flatter ourselves to call “civilization” for the last 1% of the human story.
Yes, we are a mess of cognitive biases, but we stumbled on a reliable way to overcome them: the scientific method. The results speak for themselves, unequivocally. The very fact that Tammi Haynes even has a platform to complain is a testament to the brilliant success of science. Richard Carrier has been doing some good writing about that:
As far as how humans can be “moral” (well, some of us, some of the time) I think that’s an easy one: in a social species, cooperative behavior is trait that confers reproductive advantage.
Don’t boil a bunny Jerry!!
I will say, I am not convinced that evolution is the primary factor in ‘creating’ organisms, so much as a process that works alongside other factors. I’m not so sure there isn’t some truth to the junkyard tornado argument, especially when you consider that organisms had to be selecting for *precursor elements to systems that would later be shaped over eons into more advanced systems. It is possible that every single precursor was functional in its own right, but if that is the case, I understand how people’s intuitions would bias them towards thinking this is not the case, as this is not observable in most any other kind of complex system us humans build. When we build a computer, for example, it doesn’t work until every last piece is in place, and one small bug can crash the whole system. We don’t put together a couple of circuits that do something functional, then add a couple more that do something even more functional, and so on. So I’m sympathetic to the idea that evolution is, if nothing else, difficult for human intuitions to absorb. Mathematical models may show that given enough time this style of building is indeed likely, but my understanding is that such models don’t exist yet. (My intuitions lean toward something like ‘inevitable design’ – there is a Noam Chomsky quote to this effect somewhere that verbalizes this intuition more clearly.)
That said, Creationism that is biased on assuming religious beliefs a priori and trying to shuffle around every fact to fit into that paradigm shouldn’t be in scientific journals. Churches, fine, but journals, no.
I would assume you have noticed the evolution of the computer since the earliest models many years ago. Compare those to the computer in your smart phone today. Compare the Wright Brothers first airplanes to an F-22 today. I guess the creationist would say, how can that be that thing over there. They both fly…
Yes, but these were not created by random mutations that showed up in tiny, statistically rare increments and all just so happened to build a foundation for future models. They were designed from the top down by engineers who made the necessary adjustments across the board to update the technology.
I’m not saying it’s impossible, if someone definitively proves it with a mathematical model so be it, but I’m saying I can see why it’s counter intuitive to people, as nothing we witness at a human time-scale works this way.
But evolution DOES work at human timescales at least some of the time. There’s even a book largely devoted to documenting one case: “The Beak of the Finch: A Story of Evolution in Our Time” by Jonathan Weiner. It even takes place in the Galapagos Islands of Darwin fame.
Speculation is fine, but it’s not science until you find some evidence to make it worth investigating. So until you find evidence of some other force guiding evolution, it’s not worth discussing, much less publishing.
The tornado argument is flawed because it omits natural selection as a shaping force. As for humans having difficulty conceiving natural evolution, that’s because it’s difficult to picture the huge numbers involved, of time and of population sizes. But we have observed the process in real time, and seen how it works. It’s the best explanation we have.
Inevitable (or at least quite finite in potential outcomes) not guided.
No, the organisms didn’t have to be selecting for precursor elements. At least not in any teleological sense.
Natural selection drove the evolution of feathers among presumably warm-blooded archosaurs who likely benefited from the insulation they provided, without any foreknowledge that they would enable flight in some future generations (birds) – or that they’d be lost altogether in others (tyrannosaurids; at least among adults).
And not every change has to be adaptive. As long as it’s not maladaptive, it can persist among populations.
/@
They do have to in the scenario I described, wherein more complex systems are built from simpler ones. There are harmless mutations but the development of human organs relied mostly of many, many, many mutations that all happened to build constructively upon one another, with seemingly few dead ends (there are almost an infinite number of ways such a process could go wrong, after all, and a very select few wherein it could right – yet we don’t seem to see evolution ‘going wrong’ in an almost infinity-to-one ratio, it clearly went ‘right’ a staggering amount of the time, given the diversity of complex life on this planet.)
Roo, only very obliquely related, but I’m sure you would like to read the Sensuous Curmudgeon’s case against craterism. Great fun!
https://sensuouscurmudgeon.wordpress.com/2009/05/10/the-scientific-case-against-craterism/
More seriously, for the elementary building blocks and functionality, I think that Nick Lane’s “Power, Sex, Suicide: Mitochondria and the Meaning of Life” or “The Vital Question, Why is life the way it is?” may give you some partial answers. They are fascinating books at any rate.
Evidently, Tammy Lee Hayne’s intelligence is not evolved, but bestowed upon her from the great beyond. That idiotic catch-phrase about “sweeping inferences from dubious claims based on scant data (my paraphrasing here)”is worse than wrong. Of course, any diatribe starting with “As a creationist…” does not deserve much attention, My response to her is, ” As an evolutionist, I suggest you remove your blinders and consider the mountains of evidence,specifically and heavily peer reviewed conclusions from decades of stringently reviewed studies.
This was the response I received after writing them:
“Thank you for your feedback. We are investigating the manuscript following the standard procedure and hopefully we will be able to publish update once there is result.”
Well, that’s a different response from the one I got. Who sent it?
Can you imagine a world in which these Intelligent Designists achieve their 20-year goals? It would be great if some filmmaker would tackle it, perhaps as some sort of mockumentary. If the film turned out to be as hilarious as I imagine, it would go a long way in countering these ridiculous ideas.
I note that in attacking evolutionary theory, Tammy too is dragging in abiogenesis and cosmogenesis. Why are creationists always doing that?