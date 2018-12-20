Misheard song lyrics

Shappi Khorsandi, comedian and previous president of the British Humanists, tweeted some misheard lyrics:

I’m in shock. Let’s play the Mondegreen game. I have JUST realised that it’s not ‘Lets hit the B square’ what’s the actual lyric? pic.twitter.com/jMS8DeHNPT — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) December 20, 2018

I suspect that the lyric she was thinking of, which appears in the very long and hilarious thread after her tweet was, “It’s hip to be square” by Huey Lewis and the News. Before you read all of the comments on Shappi’s post, put down your own misheard lyric, and I’ll give one of mine.

For years I listened to the song “Proud Mary” as done by Creedence Clearwater Revival and, not knowing the title (or ignoring it), I thought the lyrics were:

Big wheel keep on turnin’;

Primary keep on burning’

Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ on the river.

I was a bit puzzled at what “primary” meant, but I thought it must have been some kind of arcane fuel for steamboats, or a form of wood. Only in the last decade did I realize that “primary” is “Proud Mary”. To be fair, John Fogarty’s diction isn’t the clearest.

Okay, I know you all have some misheard lyrics, so put them below.

h/t: Grania