Misheard song lyrics

Shappi Khorsandi, comedian and previous president of the British Humanists, tweeted some misheard lyrics:
I suspect that the lyric she was thinking of, which appears in the very long and hilarious thread after her tweet was, “It’s hip to be square” by Huey Lewis and the News. Before you read all of the comments on Shappi’s post, put down your own misheard lyric, and I’ll give one of mine.
For years I listened to the song “Proud Mary” as done by Creedence Clearwater Revival and, not knowing the title (or ignoring it), I thought the lyrics were:
Big wheel keep on turnin’;
Primary keep on burning’
Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ on the river.
I was a bit puzzled at what “primary” meant, but I thought it must have been some kind of arcane fuel for steamboats, or a form of wood. Only in the last decade did I realize that “primary” is “Proud Mary”. To be fair, John Fogarty’s diction isn’t the clearest.
Okay, I know you all have some misheard lyrics, so put them below.
h/t: Grania
There’s a bathroom on the right. Not mine but a funny alternative when our jam gang plays Bad Moon on the Rise.
Yes, I remember that one!
I suspect Tina Turner’s pronunciation of “Proud Mary” was better than John Fogerty’s attempt at sounding like he is from the bayou. (He’s a Californian.) Many certainly prefer her version of the song but I like both versions.
BTW, he spells his name “Fogerty” based on Wikipedia.
I believe Fogerty may be the only artist whom his publishers tried to sue for plagiarizing himself.
In a shameless plug I’ll mention my complete incomprehension of my mate’s lyric in “The Superimposed Man” which we just recorded in a live sesh for BBC6: we holiday together, he wrote it 30 years ago and I’ve never bothered to ask him. Long may my ignorance last.
“S’cuse me while I kiss this guy” by Hendrix. That is a well known one.
“Picture yourself in a boat on a river
With tangerine trees and marmalade skies
Somebody calls you, you answer quite slowly
A girl with colitis goes by”
– John Lennon
A famous mishearing is:
“Davy’s on the road again
Wearin’ women’s clothes again”
which is actually:
“Davy’s on the road again
Wearin’ different clothes again
Davy’s turnin’ handouts down
To keep his pockets clean”
For years I heard ‘With every Christmas card I write’ from ‘White Christmas’ (Bing Crosnby, natch) as ‘With every Christmas God I ride’.
Sublime, re-do of Summertime. I always thought he said:
“Me and my GOD we got this relationship
I love her so bad but she treats me like…”
It’s a fun song with God replacing girl.
And ‘Let me hear your balaliakas ringing out’ from ‘Back in the USSR’ as ‘Let me hear you bellow “life is ringing out”‘.
Dumb, huh?
Whoops, semi-double post; sorry.
There are so many to choose from, but most that I know of are second-hand, meaning I didn’t start hearing them in the wrong way until I had heard that others had done so.
Famous examples are Jimi Hendrix’s “‘Scuse me, while I kiss this guy” (Purple Haze – in fact http://www.kissthisguy.com is a compendium of mondegreens)
“Secret Asian Man” – Johnny Rivers’ “Secret Agent Man” It really sounds like that if you listen for it!
I liked the story (apocryphal?) that Go-Gos fans in Sweden thought “Our Lips Are Sealed” was actually “Alex The Seal,” and that they would bark like seals when the song was played in concert.
One lyric I misheard for many years was Joni Mitchell’s from “A Case of You” (one of the ten best songs ever written, IMHO). I thought she was saying “I met a woman, she had a love like yours” for decades. It sort of made sense in the song’s context, after all. Finally, I realized that she was saying “I met a woman, she had a mouth like yours.” For some reason, knowing the right words re-introduced me to the song, bringing a slightly new angle that was like looking at a restored, crisper painting.
Years ago, my Elton John record album developed a skip, so that “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me,” became:
Sun…
Go Down On Me —
Sun . . .
Go Down On Me —
Think about it. “Sun” is a homophone. Weird.
Yikes!
This must be one of the most common, but Blinded by the Light:
Blinded by the light
Revved up like a douche
Another rudder in the night
Is that not what it actually says? lol. I learn something every day!
Four Tops – Reach Out. I thought they were saying, “I’ll be damned” instead of “I’ll be there.” There are a couple of other songs where I have misheard but can’t think of them now.
sub
Beatles, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds…instead of “A girl with kaleidoscope eyes” I thought it was “A girl with colitis goes by.”
JINX!
My wife thought Falco was singing ‘hot potatoes” rather than “Amadeus.”
Quoted by my son,
“I shot the sheriff,
But I swear it was in silky pants.”
😄
Groovin!
You and me and Leslie.
What is the actual?
You and me endlessly- I believe.
Re Toto’s “Africa”, as teenagers my wife and I independently misheard:
as:
It was only when we were married and heard the song on digital radio that the penny dropped for both of us in the same moment.
/@
“Coming at you on a dusty road
Good loving, I got a truck load
And when you get it, you got something
Don’t worry, ’cause I’m coming
I was so mad…”
-Sam & Dave
