Misheard song lyrics

Shappi Khorsandi, comedian and previous president of the British Humanists, tweeted some misheard lyrics:

I suspect that the lyric she was thinking of, which appears in the very long and hilarious thread after her tweet was, “It’s hip to be square” by Huey Lewis and the News. Before you read all of the comments on Shappi’s post, put down your own misheard lyric, and I’ll give one of mine.

For years I listened to the song “Proud Mary” as done by Creedence Clearwater Revival and, not knowing the title (or ignoring it), I thought the lyrics were:

Big wheel keep on turnin’;
Primary keep on burning’
Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ on the river.

I was a bit puzzled at what “primary” meant, but I thought it must have been some kind of arcane fuel for steamboats, or a form of wood. Only in the last decade did I realize that “primary” is “Proud Mary”. To be fair, John Fogarty’s diction isn’t the clearest.

Okay, I know you all have some misheard lyrics, so put them below.

 

h/t: Grania

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 20, 2018 at 1:00 pm and filed under humor, music. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

29 Comments

  1. Douglas E
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:06 pm | Permalink

    There’s a bathroom on the right. Not mine but a funny alternative when our jam gang plays Bad Moon on the Rise.

    Reply
  2. Paul Topping
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

    I suspect Tina Turner’s pronunciation of “Proud Mary” was better than John Fogerty’s attempt at sounding like he is from the bayou. (He’s a Californian.) Many certainly prefer her version of the song but I like both versions.

    BTW, he spells his name “Fogerty” based on Wikipedia.

    Reply
    • Dermot O'Sullivan
      Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:18 pm | Permalink

      I believe Fogerty may be the only artist whom his publishers tried to sue for plagiarizing himself.

      In a shameless plug I’ll mention my complete incomprehension of my mate’s lyric in “The Superimposed Man” which we just recorded in a live sesh for BBC6: we holiday together, he wrote it 30 years ago and I’ve never bothered to ask him. Long may my ignorance last.

      Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:18 pm | Permalink

    “S’cuse me while I kiss this guy” by Hendrix. That is a well known one.

    Reply
    • mikeyc
      Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:28 pm | Permalink

      “Picture yourself in a boat on a river
      With tangerine trees and marmalade skies
      Somebody calls you, you answer quite slowly
      A girl with colitis goes by”

      – John Lennon

      Reply
  4. Coel
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:18 pm | Permalink

    A famous mishearing is:

    “Davy’s on the road again
    Wearin’ women’s clothes again”

    which is actually:

    “Davy’s on the road again
    Wearin’ different clothes again
    Davy’s turnin’ handouts down
    To keep his pockets clean”

    Reply
  5. Steve Pollard
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:18 pm | Permalink

    For years I heard ‘With every Christmas card I write’ from ‘White Christmas’ (Bing Crosnby, natch) as ‘With every Christmas God I ride’.

    Reply
  6. Kevin Henderson
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:20 pm | Permalink

    Sublime, re-do of Summertime. I always thought he said:

    “Me and my GOD we got this relationship
    I love her so bad but she treats me like…”

    It’s a fun song with God replacing girl.

    Reply
  7. Steve Pollard
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:21 pm | Permalink

    For years I heard ‘With every Christmas card I write’ from ‘White Christmas’ (Bing Crosby, natch) as ‘With every Christmas God I ride’.

    And ‘Let me hear your balaliakas ringing out’ from ‘Back in the USSR’ as ‘Let me hear you bellow “life is ringing out”‘.

    Dumb, huh?

    Reply
  8. Steve Pollard
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:22 pm | Permalink

    Whoops, semi-double post; sorry.

    Reply
  9. Larry Smith
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:23 pm | Permalink

    There are so many to choose from, but most that I know of are second-hand, meaning I didn’t start hearing them in the wrong way until I had heard that others had done so.

    Famous examples are Jimi Hendrix’s “‘Scuse me, while I kiss this guy” (Purple Haze – in fact http://www.kissthisguy.com is a compendium of mondegreens)

    “Secret Asian Man” – Johnny Rivers’ “Secret Agent Man” It really sounds like that if you listen for it!

    I liked the story (apocryphal?) that Go-Gos fans in Sweden thought “Our Lips Are Sealed” was actually “Alex The Seal,” and that they would bark like seals when the song was played in concert.

    One lyric I misheard for many years was Joni Mitchell’s from “A Case of You” (one of the ten best songs ever written, IMHO). I thought she was saying “I met a woman, she had a love like yours” for decades. It sort of made sense in the song’s context, after all. Finally, I realized that she was saying “I met a woman, she had a mouth like yours.” For some reason, knowing the right words re-introduced me to the song, bringing a slightly new angle that was like looking at a restored, crisper painting.

    Reply
  10. Michael B
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:23 pm | Permalink

    Years ago, my Elton John record album developed a skip, so that “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me,” became:

    Sun…

    Go Down On Me —

    Sun . . .

    Go Down On Me —

    Think about it. “Sun” is a homophone. Weird.

    Reply
  11. BJ
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:25 pm | Permalink

    This must be one of the most common, but Blinded by the Light:

    Blinded by the light
    Revved up like a douche
    Another rudder in the night

    Reply
    • yazikus
      Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:33 pm | Permalink

      Is that not what it actually says? lol. I learn something every day!

      Reply
  12. Liz
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:25 pm | Permalink

    Four Tops – Reach Out. I thought they were saying, “I’ll be damned” instead of “I’ll be there.” There are a couple of other songs where I have misheard but can’t think of them now.

    Reply
  13. GBJames
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:26 pm | Permalink

    sub

    Reply
  14. Jamie
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:27 pm | Permalink

    Beatles, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds…instead of “A girl with kaleidoscope eyes” I thought it was “A girl with colitis goes by.”

    Reply
  15. Jamie
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:29 pm | Permalink

    My wife thought Falco was singing ‘hot potatoes” rather than “Amadeus.”

    Reply
  16. Ray Little
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:30 pm | Permalink

    Quoted by my son,
    “I shot the sheriff,
    But I swear it was in silky pants.”

    Reply
  17. yazikus
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:33 pm | Permalink

    Groovin!

    You and me and Leslie.

    Reply
    • Merilee
      Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

      What is the actual?

      Reply
      • yazikus
        Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

        You and me endlessly- I believe.

        Reply
  18. Ant (@antallan)
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:34 pm | Permalink

    Re Toto’s “Africa”, as teenagers my wife and I independently misheard:

    As sure as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus above the Serengeti

    as:

    As sure as Kilimanjaro rises like a Memphis above the Serengeti

    It was only when we were married and heard the song on digital radio that the penny dropped for both of us in the same moment.

    /@

    Reply
  19. mikeyc
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

    “Coming at you on a dusty road
    Good loving, I got a truck load
    And when you get it, you got something
    Don’t worry, ’cause I’m coming

    I was so mad…”

    -Sam & Dave

    Reply
  20. Merilee
    Posted December 20, 2018 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

    ✔️✔️

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: