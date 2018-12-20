In which Ken Miller and I defend Francis Collins against the religious Right

I never thought that I’d be on the same side as biologist Ken Miller when it comes to issues of science and religion. But we are this time, in an article by Kimberly Leonard in The Washington Examiner (click on screenshot below). It’s about Right-wing religionists calling for Dr. Francis Collins to be fired as director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)—on the grounds that he favors the use of research employing fetal tissue. He also favored research using embryonic stem cells, which got him into hot water with believers some years ago.

The curious thing is that Collins, as you probably know, is an evangelical Christian, and wrote a book, The Language of God: A Scientists Presents Evidence for Belief, full of religious superstition and frankly risible statements about why the Path of Jesus was the right one, as well as allusions to frozen tripartite waterfalls that prompted Collins’s conversion (he was an atheist when younger). I’ve criticized Collins several times for mixing science and faith in his pubic talks, in which implies—using “fine tuning” arguments and the like—that science supports the existence of God. While Collins is free to say what he wants, I thought it was pretty dire to give public talks pushing apologetics and a form of theology when he is also known as the country’s most powerful scientist. But I’d never call for him to be censored, and certainly not fired.

Now I, along with Ken MIller and others, are defending Collins, for on the matter of research using otherwise to-be-discarded material from aborted fetuses and frozen embryos, he’s right, and his religious critics are, well, totally irrational.

Read below:

Fetal tissue comes from aborted fetuses that have been frozen, so they’ll never become adults. That tissue, like embryonic stem cells, has promise for treatment of diseases; as Wikipedia notes,:

Fetal tissue implant or fetal cell therapy is an experimental medical therapy where researchers implant tissue from a fetus into a person as treatment of a disease. In the case of Parkinson’s disease, it is hoped that the fetal tissue would produce chemicals, specifically dopamine, which is lacking in the diseased brain. This therapy is also being investigated for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and Huntington’s disease. Fetal tissue is unique since it is fast growing and has a lower possibility of rejection from the host’s immune system than adult cells.

Likewise, embryonic stem cells, which come from frozen embryos that are stored and will never be implanted, have similar promise. Both cells and tissue, then, can be used for medical research in lieu of simply being thrown away. To me this is a no-brainer, like organ donation: if it can do some good, why not use it? After all, my organs, like embryonic stem cells and fetal tissue, will never do anyone any good if they’re incinerated or buried after I die.

But of course religionists object to the medical use, presumably because embryos and fetal tissue are parts of what could have been “potential humans”, but aren’t. Their reasons are pretty lame, as Leonard shows in her report:

“I do think that part of the argument has been missing a little bit in the fetal tissue debate: the sort of immediate assumption that if you’re in support of fetal tissue research that you must also think abortion is just fine,” Collins told the Washington Examiner. “Even for people who are pro-life, who are troubled by abortion, the use of fetal tissue for research, since they are being derived anyway, if that is going to save a life someday, seems like a credible stance.” Collins’ reasoning outrages people devoted to ending abortion. Advocates from March for Life, the organization that runs the annual rally protesting the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion, have told White House officials they want Collins out. “The current NIH director doesn’t accurately reflect the pro-life and pro-science views of the current administration,” said Tom McClusky, vice president of government affairs for the group. “The president would be better served to find a replacement that does.” David Prentice, research director at the Charlotte Lozier Institute, the research arm of the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List, agreed. “We are not questioning his faith,” Prentice, who is a cell biologist, said of Collins. “Certainly that relationship and faith is between him and God. There are obviously a variety of viewpoints within the Christian community with these life issues. All we have to go on are his policy positions.” Groups opposed to fetal tissue research are not just opposed to abortion, but contend the practice of using the tissue in experiments is degrading, wrong, and unnecessary. They question whether fetal tissue research is effectual and believe other types of tissues work better and should be used instead — adult stem cells, umbilical cord, amniotic fluid, tissue from the placenta, or discarded tissue from surgery on an infant.

And the threat from Trump’s administration:

In May 2017, 41 conservative U.S. representatives sent Trump a letter asking him to replace Collins, but they haven’t followed up in light of the latest debate. The Washington Examiner hasn’t obtained evidence that Collins’ job is in jeopardy. “As a matter of standard policy, we do not conduct performance reviews in the press,” said Caitlin Oakley, a spokeswoman for HHS. But Trump has been unpredictable in his firings, and anti-abortion advocates have developed a strong foothold in his administration. Trump has kept his promises to them. He has appointed judges that align with their positions, allowed religious and moral exemptions to the Obamacare contraception mandate they’ve sought, and examined how to untether pregnancy prevention funds from organizations that also provide abortions. “We really are very pleased with President Trump and his pro-life policies and all of the promises he has kept,” Prentice said. “We just want to see that continue.” If the policies don’t change, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA List [JAC: the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List] said in a statement, then “it would be the first time the Trump administration has broken with the pro-life movement.”

Now the Department of Health and Human Services, of which the NIH is a branch, “has asked most government scientists to temporarily halt the acquisition of new fetal tissue.” That can come only from the religious character of the GOP administration. The same thing happened earlier during the G. W. Bush and Obama administrations, when the number of embryonic stem-cell lines that could be used for research was strictly limited.

None of this makes any sense. The other argument from the religious Right is that using fetal tissue will encourage abortions, which they abhor. But that doesn’t wash. Does anyone seriously think that a woman will have an abortion because she thinks its tissue might be valuable for medical research, as opposed to having the baby? What kind of mindset could even contemplate such an argument against fetal-tissue research?

A few of us scientists were quoted as supporting Collins:

The biology textbook author Kenneth Miller, a Roman Catholic and cellular biologist at Brown University, said that a ban would affect medical research more than it would Collins personally. “He’d have to execute the ban,” Miller said. “But it would make the job of researchers that much more difficult.” . . . “I never would call for him to resign,” said Jerry Coyne, a former critic who is a prominent evolutionary scholar and an atheist. “He’s a good scientist and a good administrator. I admire him for sticking up for something that is actually going to help humanity.” . . . Some scientists who have expressed concern about Collins’ leadership before now say that is overridden by their fear of whom Trump might pick to replace him. Jonathan Eisen, an evolutionary biologist at the University of California, Davis, has several qualms about Collins’ leadership, but he wouldn’t want him to be replaced now. “Since Trump was elected many people say, ‘I don’t really like him, but he’s a supporter of science and medical research, and you could get someone who doesn’t believe in science,’” Eisen said. “That scares a lot of people.” Coyne said “there would be an outcry” if Collins were to be fired. “Almost every scientist says he has done a good job … I feel there is something sacrosanct about the NIH,” he said. “It is such a good influence for the U.S.”

Seriously, this is a real instantiation of the conflict between faith and science. Faith says that it’s disrespectful to use fetal tissue for research. Presumably it should be given a dignified burial with a little cross over the top. That’s based on the notion that a fetus is a person with a soul and its tissue shouldn’t be used for medical research. But how can you justify that stand and be in favor of organ donation at the same time, which is the use of dead adult tissue to help others? In contrast, science needs fetal tissue to do research that can save the lives of people with various diseases. If you say there’s no conflict between science and religion, this fracas shows that you’re wrong.

Anyway, I got a nice email from Ken Miller, who also tweeted our mutual support, and, despite our differences on religion, it’s nice to know we can stand together on issues like evolution versus creationism and fetal tissue research versus, well, doing nothing with the tissue. He also issued a tweet:

Delighted to be quoted (along with U Chicago's Jerry Coyne) in strong support of NIH Director Francis Collins. Ironic that this evangelical Christian is now under attack for religious reasons. He's been a great leader at NIH and deserves our support! https://t.co/jbtblNJNaC pic.twitter.com/FZ1d4kJi9c — kenneth r miller (@kennethrmiller) December 20, 2018