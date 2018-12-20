Faith vs Fact in a reader’s diorama

Reader Mark Richardson makes superb military dioramas in miniature, and you can see them on his website Mark-Armor. He made one several years ago featuring a tiny copy of my book Why Evolution is True, and now he’s done it again with the latest book. I’ll post his photos and words (indented) below:

As it goes, I continue to create dioramas that require books: stacks of books, burned books, shelved books…or just a single placed book to complete the look. Since books are ubiquitous in modern times and come in all sizes and shapes they are perfect diorama objects that create the illusion of recognizable “stuff” in a chaotic scene. Books are also a detail that are rarely an anachronism. Except for covers, of course.

So…in line with the smallest WEIT so far known to man (which also first appeared in a WWII diorama), may I present upon a dusty desk in a ruined French Garage during France’s WWII liberation another wee and anachronistic book. Faith vs. Fact (Viking, US ed.), 4mm x 6mm.

The stark and bold cover of FvF made for an easier macro rendition than the colorful and image heavy cover of WEIT.

Thanks for writing a couple of books that I could incorporate in my dioramas and make them more personal, ironic, and just plain cooler.

The first photo is the close-up, and then they zoom-out. The third photo is the entirety of the back-view and a cross-section of the tank-demolished garage. FvF lies upon the desk on the top floor.