My photo tank is low, and in lieu of my impending Coynezaa trip to Hawaii, I’ll save the wildlife photos and show you instead last night’s dinner. In fact, today’s posting are not going to be serious, as I have other intellectual tasks and only limited brainpower.

My departmental friend and colleague Manyuan Long was born and raised in Chengdu, China, the capital of Szechuan. And Chengdu is the capital of Szechuan province, which happens to be the best place for eating in China (I visited there a while back and ate like an king emperor). I’m always bugging Manyuan to tell me what Chicago restaurants he likes, but he’s very picky. For a while he’s told me about Chengdu Impression, a newish restaurant that’s not in Chinatown but on the north side near Lincoln Park. Manyuan claimed that he liked the place a lot and that the food was authentic.

That was enough for me, and I’ve been bugging Manyuan for months to tell more about the place. Luckily, he invited me there for dinner last night, and we had a multi-course Chinese feast. Normally for two people you’d get maybe two dishes and a starter, but we had five dishes and a starter (needless to say, we brought home the copious leftovers). The food was terrific and here’s what we ate.

Starter (my single choice; Manyuan ordered the rest): Szechuan cold noodles. These were fantastic—and a good way to judge a Szechuan restaurant. They were bathed in hot chili oil and sesame oil. (Photos not that great because I used my iPhone, having forgotten my camera.) This is an appetizer you must always have in a Szechuan restaurant.

And the dishes. Smoked tea duck (yes, smoked over tea leaves) served with cucumber slices and hoisin sauce. The meat was crunchy and smoky from the tea leaves; yum!

Mapo dofu, tofu served in an incendiary hot sauce with Szechuan peppercorns. This was so hot that even Manyuan had trouble with it.

Steamed beef with mashed rice, also very spicy (and good!):

Twice-cooked pork, one of my favorites:

Spinach pork ball soup (this actually cooled off the spices on the tongue):

We were going to have dessert, but Manyuan forgot, and, full as a tick, I didn’t need it. And now I have lots of leftovers.