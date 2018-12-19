Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Well, it’s Wednesday, December 19, 2018, and less than a week for the big Coynezaa celebration. It’s National Hard Candy Day. Wikipedia says it’s also Mitch Marner Day in Canada, but I can’t find any reason that Marner should be celebrated today (the hockey player was born on on May 5), nor whether there even really is a real Mitch Marner Day.

On to history. On this day in 1606, the three ships Susan Constant, Godspeed, and Discovery left England, carrying the settlers who founded the first of America’s thirteen colonies at Jamestown, Virginia. On this day in 1777, George Washington and his Continental Army took up winter quarters at Valley Forge Pennsylvania. About 2,000 soldiers died that winter of disease, cold, and malnutrition. On December 19, 1924, the very last Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost was sold in London, England. Look at this lovely car!

On that same day, the German serial killer Fritz Haarmann was sentenced to death for a murdering at least 24 men and boys in a gruesome manner. He was beheaded in April of 1925. On December 19, 1932, the BBC World Service began broadcasting as the “BBC Empire Service.” Exactly 40 years later, the last manned flight to the Moon, the Apollo 17, returned its three astronauts safely to Earth.

On this day in 1998, Bill Clinton was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. He was the second President to be impeached; do you know the other? And maybe there will be a third (fingers crossed). On December 19. 2001, the world’s highest recorded barometric pressure—1085.6 hPa (32.06 in Hg—was recorded at Tosontsengel, Khövsgöl, Mongolia.

Finally, this is a day that will live in infamy, for exactly two years ago the Electoral College of the U.S. voted, confirming Donald Trump as the 45th President-Elect. OY!

Notables born on this day include Fritz Reiner (1888), Jean Genet (1910), Édith Piaf (1915), Cicely Tyson (1924), Phil Ochs (1940), Richard Leakey (1944), Ayssa Milano (1972), and Ronan Farrow (1987).

This is my favorite Edith Piaf song, “Les Amants d’un Jour”. It’s about two lovers who commit suicide in a hotel, and is both beautiful and moving. You can see the original lyrics and translation here. And if you want to know why she was so famous, have a listen. I like this much better than her famous “Non, je ne regrette rien.”

Those who bought the farm on this day include Emily Brontë (1848), Robert Andrews Millikan (1953; Nobel Laureate), and Robert Bork (2012).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili knocked Magorzata’s coat to the floor and then sat on it. Caught, the feline editor dissimulated:

A: Hili, this coat was lying on the bench under the mirror. Hili: Yes, but it escaped and now I’m guarding it so it won’t go any farther.

A few LOLs, as they say. The first came from Reader Diana MacPherson:

And kitties:

Ants encounter what is probably a sugar solution. Good to the last drop!

A tweet from Steve Stewart-Williams (not upsetting!). Dinosaur wins!

Tweets from Grania. The first is from an Irish wag:

Tweets from Grania. The first is from an Irish wag:

This photo is unspeakably sad in several ways:

This photo is unspeakably sad in several ways:

There’s something stirring about a black cat with a featureless face—except for those Coke-bottle eyes:

A wonderful black spot, in the white blanket of snow … 🐱❄️

… Winter has arrived… happy new week, Friends !! ☃️🎅🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/F2262gnRkI — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) December 17, 2018

An interspecies friendship: felid and sciurid, from The Dodo, of course:

When this couple found an injured baby squirrel, they took him in and introduced him to their cat — and it was the start of the most magical friendship 💕 pic.twitter.com/VWFHmbAUQk — The Dodo (@dodo) December 18, 2018

Tweets from Matthew: I’m not sure if that’s a real skull, but I bet it keeps predators away!

Most hardcore Robin nest ever?

This could come in handy:

This could come in handy:

Another bizarre interspecies interaction. I encountered my first Eurasian hoopoe (it has the wonderful Latin binomial Upupd epops) decades ago on the grounds of the Taj Mahal. I was astounded: I didn’t know this strange-looking bird existed.

African Hoopoo feeding a juv. greater honeyguide (Photo Cred Ian Riddell) #Zimbabwe

Everyone looking out for each other round here @avibase

I’m not sure what breed of cat Klaus is, but he’s good with the stinkeye:

I'm not sure what breed of cat Klaus is, but he's good with the stinkeye: