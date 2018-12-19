Springer writes back, defending its publication of a creationist paper

Yesterday, after reading a ridiculous creationist paper in a Springer journal (International Journal of Anthropology and Ethnology), I wrote both a post about the paper and a kvetching letter to the “general inquiries” address of Springer Nature. I got a reply within 24 hours, which is good, but the response was lame and evasive, which is not good. First my letter (again), which was sent to General enquiries: info@springeropen.com.
Dear Springer,
I am writing to call to your attention to something you probably already know: the December issue of your International Journal of Anthropology and Ethnology has published a straight-out Genesis-style creationism paper by Sarah Umer, “A brief history of human evolution: challenging Darwin’s claim.” (Link is at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s41257-018-0014-2). Not only does the paper make a number of false statements about evolution, and misquotes prominent evolutionists, but also quotes the jailed Turkish creationist loon Adnan Oktar (Harun Yahya) in support of its thesis that humans and all species originated instantly at the behest of the “divine”. The editing is also dreadful: there are grammatical and spelling mistakes throughout. Did anybody whose first language is English even edit the paper?
I would like to know how this paper got published and what review process you used. Are you going to let the paper stand as is? Also, why was it so poorly edited?
This paper is an affront to all evolutionary biologists who do good work, as well as a tremendous embarrassment to Springer, who should have known better.
I would appreciate the courtesy of a reply. In the meantime, I’ve posted a short critique–it would take pages to refute Umer’s misstatments and lies–on my website Why Evolution is True. That link is here: https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2018/12/18/creationist-paper-gets-into-a-springer-journal/
Cordially,
Jerry Coyne
Professor Emeritus
Department of Ecology and Evolution
The University of Chicago
Here’s Springer’s response, which comes not from the editor of the journal but from a “Global Open Research Support Executive”:
I have no idea what information I’m referring to that is also “a resource that the authors based their work on.” But the response is basically a self-exculpation, more or less saying that since the paper was submitted (DUH) and accepted after peer review, they can’t do anything about it. Note that they didn’t answer my questions about the terrible editing (I doubt, given the infelicities of writing and grammatical errors, that it was even edited.)
And of course there’s no point in contacting the author (there’s only one author), as she, as a creationist in Pakistan, is certainly not going to correct her article.
Well, I’m not giving up yet in trying to call Springer’s attention to this travesty. Springer’s management team has no email addresses listed (why is that?), and the CEO, Daniel Ropers, has only a Twitter site that he seems to never check. Nor do the journal’s editors have any contact information. Nevertheless, I tried tweeting at the CEO. (Feel free to retweet it to @DanielRopers, though it’s almost certainly futile.)
I’ve written back to another “support” address I found at Springer, but really, it’s hard to find anybody in charge to talk to. Readers’ help here is appreciated. And if you don’t know whom to contact, you can give some publicity to Springer’s publication of this ridiculous paper and their non-response.
Sub
I dunno, but that email from Cruz looks like boilerplate. My guess is the fool has no idea who you are, didn’t read more than the first sentence of your letter then reflexively sent a standard “don’t blame us, blame the author” non-response, intending to deflect.
My thoughts exactly.
I even suspect it was sent as a robotic autoreply after linguistic analysis of Jerry’s letter. Cruz ain’t never seen no letter from Coyne.
Yep, definitely stock verbiage.
The twitt3r link says “We can’t show you everything! We automatically hide photos that might contain sensitive content. [ Show more]”
What content do you suppose there might be hidden? Crystals retrieved from a cave in South America? Physics instruments for the latest Mars Robot? Dairy products?
It’s so intriguing!
Typo “Media” not “more”
That happened when I tweeted a Jesus and Mo cartoon a while back, and the usual suspects complained. It doesn’t happen to everyone, and you can adjust your twitter settings so that the content isn’t hidden.
After Jesus and Mo, EVERYTHING on this site (which goes automatically to Twitter) is deemed “sensitive”!
See pornh ub.com/jerrycoyne for more such salacious entries. /s I agree that this looks like a boilerplate response but I’m guessing that the works it’s based on refers to the Harun Yo Mama comment as PCC stated that was a source for this bunkum.
Concur.
/@
I agree with previous commenters. You got a form letter. I would like to know who these peer reviewers are. The entire so-called journal must be a joke — another vehicle for the publisher to make money. I’m starting to get depressed about the future of scientific publishing. Back in the day, neither one of us could have imagined such a future. We used to get crazy manuscripts at the American Naturalist and Evolution, but they were quickly and politely rejected. I feel like a crabby old woman bemoaning the state of the universe and wishing for the old days when folks did things the right way! I’ll go back to my rocking chair and dream of the days when I worked with promising young scientists like Jerry Coyne.
These seem to be the editorial principals for the journal:
Editor-in-Chief
Yanzhong Wang, The Institute of Anthropology and Ethnology, CASS, China
Associate Editors-in-Chief
Jun Jing, Tsinghua University Beijing, China
Hubin Yin, The Institute of Anthropology and Ethnology, CASS, China
Jijiao Zhang, The Institute of Anthropology and Ethnology, CASS, China
Managing Editor
Wei Jiang, The Institute of Anthropology and Ethnology, CASS, China
Editors
Zhen Liu, The Institute of Anthropology and Ethnology, CASS, China
Tong Wang, The Institute of Anthropology and Ethnology, CASS, China
In other words, this journal is more or less owned by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. Whatever else it may be, I doubt it’s particularly tolerant of creationism (institutionally speaking at least). Haven’t been able to find email addresses, but there is one for the Publishing Editor, Amapola Wu: amapola.wu@springer.com. Tweeting on Springer’s main feed would probably also get someone’s attention.
Yes, maybe a letter to Springer’s “headquarters” would help. Publishing this drivel under the Springer flag should be devastating to their reputation.
I’m not a fan of Springer because they are using pay-walls, but I never doubted the quality of their publications. This journal sounds like a ‘rogue’ journal within the Springer bosom.
And indeed, as pointed out, who were these peers that reviewed it? Either none of them has any knowledge of evolutionary biology and English,or they simply did not read it.
After a little more digging.
This is the page of the website of the institute where they all work: http://iea.cass.cn/index.htm
This is the page of the editor-in-chief: http://iea.cass.cn/deptstaff-481.htm. His email addresses are wangyzh@cass.org.cn and wangyanzhong01@163.com
This is the page of one of the associate editors-in-chief: http://iea.cass.cn/deptstaff-89.htm. His email addresses are zhjijiao@126.com and jjzhang@cass.org.cn
Yes I was going to suggest that ‘Springer’ may be too high up, and the letter might be better directed to the person/people running the journal.
But then again, if it’s predatory, they probably don’t care. In which case Springer is the better option, even if people at that level don’t generally respond to questions about individual journal entries.
Where’d Springer dig up the “peers” who reviewed Umer’s nonsense?
As best I can tell, all this confusion is just based on a spelling error — what they mean is “pier review” — reviewer in a deck chair on the resort pier, laptop, another round of drinks. Clicks the “whatever” box, next…. It will be interesting to see how far up the Springer hierarchy the craziness goes.
It doesn’t appear to be a reputable journal, even if it once was.
Springer Nature contacts:
https://group.springernature.com/gp/group/media
Here’s a link to the editorial board https://www.springer.com/social+sciences/anthropology+%26+archaeology/journal/41257?detailsPage=editorialBoard
And here are the emails of some of the members of the editorial board for the journal.
Maurice Godelier, EHESS, France maurice.godelier@ehess.fr
David W Haines, George Mason University, USA dhaines1@gmu.edu
Stevan Harrell, University of Washington, USA stevehar@uw.edu
Ronald Hustedde, Kentucky University, USA-this one is really strange as his specialty is economic development and rural entrepreneurship?- rhusted@uky.edu
Pookong Kee, University of Melbourne , Australia -This one is psycology extpert?- pkee@unimelb.edu.au
There’s a whole lot more on the list, some who have relevant specialties and some who don’t.
Thanks! I’ll tried to find more email addresses and send out one big email within the next day or two.
I have this sneaky suspicion that when you contact them, the response will be something like, “I’m on the board of what now?”
There have been reports of some of the predatory journals creating editorial boards of people that were not even contacted to see if they wish to participate. (Brian Leiter I believe had something on this a while back.)
> Springer’s management team has no email addresses listed (why is that?), and the CEO, Daniel Ropers, has only a Twitter site that he seems to never check.
I poked around online and found that most Springer Nature email addresses are of the form firstname(dot)lastname(at)springernature.com. That’s worth a shot.
Judging by the list of other articles in the ‘journal’, the economic development specialist isn’t out of place – it’s the title of the journal that is.
https://link.springer.com/search?sortOrder=newestFirst&facet-content-type=Article&facet-journal-id=41257
Quite a lot of it is economic, and ‘ethnology’ in terms of modern ethnic groups. This paper is really out of place in it. I also notice the author and her PhD supervisor are in the ‘fine art’ department.
Reading it, I notice it doesn’t use any reference newer than 2002, and it is just cherry-picking (and what looks like misleading quotation) of some writing on human evolution and archaeology, with an argument of incredulity – “since human art is only known from 40,000 years ago, and I can’t believe that if humans had ancestors they wouldn’t have left identifiable art too, therefore those ancestors can’t have existed”.
I suspect this was a suggestion to look at the earliest art known that developed into a religiously-approved “art appeared, therefore humans must have appeared then” essay. And since it’s a PhD programme, the urge to publish made paying for the best-sounding journal they could get into was too much.
This shows that Springer seem willing to accept anything to their open access journals if they get the fee. I’m not that worried by a Pakistani fine art PhD student having these opinions; it’s Springer giving it a false sense of rigour and respectability.
sub
What does Springer do other than provide an imprimatur and collect money? They need to guard the first or they won’t be doing the second.
I did reTweet.
Angering. Utterly.
Blue
I recall reading some time ago that with so many broadcast TV channels (in the UK) broadcasters were desperate for content.
Perhaps there are so many ‘scientific journals’ available that they too are desperate for content?
Never mind the quality, measure the column inches?