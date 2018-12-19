Springer writes back, defending its publication of a creationist paper

Yesterday, after reading a ridiculous creationist paper in a Springer journal (International Journal of Anthropology and Ethnology), I wrote both a post about the paper and a kvetching letter to the “general inquiries” address of Springer Nature. I got a reply within 24 hours, which is good, but the response was lame and evasive, which is not good. First my letter (again), which was sent to General enquiries: info@springeropen.com.

Dear Springer, I am writing to call to your attention to something you probably already know: the December issue of your International Journal of Anthropology and Ethnology has published a straight-out Genesis-style creationism paper by Sarah Umer, “A brief history of human evolution: challenging Darwin’s claim.” (Link is at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s41257-018-0014-2). Not only does the paper make a number of false statements about evolution, and misquotes prominent evolutionists, but also quotes the jailed Turkish creationist loon Adnan Oktar (Harun Yahya) in support of its thesis that humans and all species originated instantly at the behest of the “divine”. The editing is also dreadful: there are grammatical and spelling mistakes throughout. Did anybody whose first language is English even edit the paper? I would like to know how this paper got published and what review process you used. Are you going to let the paper stand as is? Also, why was it so poorly edited? This paper is an affront to all evolutionary biologists who do good work, as well as a tremendous embarrassment to Springer, who should have known better. I would appreciate the courtesy of a reply. In the meantime, I’ve posted a short critique–it would take pages to refute Umer’s misstatments and lies–on my website Why Evolution is True. That link is here: https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2018/12/18/creationist-paper-gets-into-a-springer-journal/ Cordially,

Jerry Coyne

Professor Emeritus

Department of Ecology and Evolution

The University of Chicago

Here’s Springer’s response, which comes not from the editor of the journal but from a “Global Open Research Support Executive”:

I have no idea what information I’m referring to that is also “a resource that the authors based their work on.” But the response is basically a self-exculpation, more or less saying that since the paper was submitted (DUH) and accepted after peer review, they can’t do anything about it. Note that they didn’t answer my questions about the terrible editing (I doubt, given the infelicities of writing and grammatical errors, that it was even edited.)

And of course there’s no point in contacting the author (there’s only one author), as she, as a creationist in Pakistan, is certainly not going to correct her article.

Well, I’m not giving up yet in trying to call Springer’s attention to this travesty. Springer’s management team has no email addresses listed (why is that?), and the CEO, Daniel Ropers, has only a Twitter site that he seems to never check. Nor do the journal’s editors have any contact information. Nevertheless, I tried tweeting at the CEO. (Feel free to retweet it to @DanielRopers, though it’s almost certainly futile.)

.@SpringerNature Really, Springer, how could you publish a deeply flawed–indeed, not even wrong–straight-up creationist paper, and one loaded with factual and grammatical errors. Did anyone actually REVIEW this paper?https://t.co/x4F8BTReG3 pic.twitter.com/3T2G947OTx — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) December 18, 2018

I’ve written back to another “support” address I found at Springer, but really, it’s hard to find anybody in charge to talk to. Readers’ help here is appreciated. And if you don’t know whom to contact, you can give some publicity to Springer’s publication of this ridiculous paper and their non-response.