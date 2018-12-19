Package thief owned by tech geek

From C|Net and other sources, we hear of the cleverness of Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer who devised a clever (and diabolical) way to foil package thieves. In America, at least, this is the time of year when people steal packages left by delivery services on people’s porches: these thefts are almost a fixture of the nightly news. The thieves are hard to catch, even with porch camera video, as they often cover their heads.
Well, Rober developed a way to foil them by making fake packages that explode with glitter, emit fart smells and noises, and have phones in them to not only photograph the perpetrators, but send the video to a cloud. The phones also have GPS sensor that enabled Rober to recover the discarded packages and the phones.
Here’s what he did, and it’s way cool. Sadly, there’s no information about whether any of these thieves were caught; I suspect not.
There must be a gene for that. Getting even is very satisfying. Monkey’s seem to have a sense of fairness and when robbed put up a major fuss.
It is brilliant, and Amazon are also using decoy parcels in conjunction with the police, but some of the footage seems a little staged at times. Also, not one person caught by the trap decided to smash the parcel to see if it had GPS, cameras or other recording devices. Seems odd to me, I would have certainly dismantled it to investigate (probably outside, given the fart spray).
Amazon uses dummy parcels to catch thieves… theirs would appear to omit the glitter and fart spray 🙂
I’m sure they will now, but honestly, I doubt they’d consider it. I mean, when was the last time you checked a parcel for a GPS tracker, camera, or other recording device? You don’t look for what you don’t expect to find.
Given that it launched glitter and fired a spray can, I would suspect an Arduino at the very least (they are somewhat ubiquitous). From this it is a short step to GPS and some some sort of GSM, bbith relatively cheap these days.
Also, I can’t believe that it was left in a parking garage having lunched glitter over the inside of someone’s car without being backed over.
I really can’t type tonight… definitely didn’t lunch any glitter 🙂
There are lots of people requesting that he sell them, but I think the price would be prohibitive. However if you are willing to forgo getting the package back, skipping the video and GPS, then you could make a very cheap version that does the glitter/stink bomb, or even worse effects (eg. paint, hunter’s chemical lures, expanding foam, etc.).
It’s disappointing to see how often it was stolen, although you could tell quite a few things about the people that stole the package. Glad I don’t live in a neighbourhood like that.
Take a bit of wire and bend it to a U shape, with hooks on both ends. Attach 2 rubber bands to a washer, Attach the other ends of the rubber bands to the hooks on the wire. Twist to create tension. Put the assembly into an envelope (carefully). Fill the envelope with glitter.
Needs a sturdy envelope, but I’ve seen it work. You really, REALLY don’t want to be anywhere near the victim. They tend to be angry. And, in my experience, a bit prone to stab things.
Instead of glitter, perhaps of could spray a liquid that contains the chemical that female dogs emit while in heat. Imagine every male dog within smell range harassing them until they removed the smell
It should have been indelible black ink rather than glitter.
Are you kidding? Ink–even indelible ink–is easy to get out compared to glitter. That stuff is NEVER gone.
Love it!