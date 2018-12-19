Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ The Protocols

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “fits,” refers to the old forgery “The Protocols of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion“, promulgated by the Tsarist secret police at the start of the twentieth century and then later in the U.S. by Henry Ford, who had 500,000 copies printed and disseminated. It’s an anti-Semitic conspiracy-theory document purporting to describe a plan hatched by Jews to take over the world. It’s still promulgated by Hamas and apparently approved, as I’ll mention later today, by famed author Alice Walker (The Color Purple). The author’s email came with this note:
This is what Henry Ford said about the Protocols:
“The only statement I care to make about the Protocols is that they fit in with what is going on. They are 16 years old, and they have fitted the world situation up to this time.”
Mo is just paraphrasing.
Fortunately todays educated and informed populace are far too canny to be taken in by preposterous tales of global conspiracies run by a demonized version of an ethnic group.Phew!
Right.
That’s all I need now for my skyrocketing career in international commerce..This copy of The Protocols…. Oh! And this copy of The Art of the Deal…that’s all I need…just these two books and this chair.. This chair has good casters so I can roll it down the sidewalk with my books…and this ashtray and the remote control and these matches…that’s all I need!
I wouldn’t mind if the world was run by a secret cabal of any sort, it could hardly get any worse, could it?
I think that’s one of the strongest arguments against such a conspiracy.
This J&M is as direct as they come.
Yeah…you won’t find a punchline here.
Too close to the bone to be funny, too reminiscent of ‘fake but accurate’.