Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ The Protocols

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “fits,” refers to the old forgery “The Protocols of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion“, promulgated by the Tsarist secret police at the start of the twentieth century and then later in the U.S. by Henry Ford, who had 500,000 copies printed and disseminated. It’s an anti-Semitic conspiracy-theory document purporting to describe a plan hatched by Jews to take over the world. It’s still promulgated by Hamas and apparently approved, as I’ll mention later today, by famed author Alice Walker (The Color Purple). The author’s email came with this note:

This is what Henry Ford said about the Protocols: “The only statement I care to make about the Protocols is that they fit in with what is going on. They are 16 years old, and they have fitted the world situation up to this time.”

Mo is just paraphrasing.