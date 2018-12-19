Captain Milt digs for razor clams

I love razor clams (and I mean in the culinary rather than romantic sense), but these poor guys don’t have a chance against the expertise and fancy equipment of Captain Milt. Here he gets a good haul of Pacific razor clams (Siliqua patula). I once had them stir-fried with black bean sauce in a Vancouver Chinese restaurant, and it was a dish to die for.

It looks like he stomps around as a way of detecting the burrow entrances that make a slight depression when the Captain steps on them. I could watch a video like this for hours.